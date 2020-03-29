More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Barcelona
Photo by KARIM JAAFAR/AFP via Getty Images

Xavi would love Barcelona job if he can ditch “toxic” personalities

By Nicholas MendolaMar 29, 2020, 10:10 AM EDT
Two months can go a long way and, hey, self-isolation gives plenty of time for internal examination.

Al-Sadd manager Xavi Hernandez, the legendary Barcelona midfielder, says he’s ready to lead the Blaugranas, two-and-a-half months after rejecting the job.

“Maybe years ago I could give myself some respect, but now that I have seen myself coaching I think I can bring things to the players,” said Xavi, via Marca. “But I made it clear to them that I saw myself in a project that started from zero, and in which the decision making was mine.”

Barcelona leads La Liga by two points with 11 matches to play and zero Clasicos left on the docket. Current boss Quique Setien took over for Ernesto Valverde in January.

Setien has overseen six wins and two losses in La Liga play. Barca was also eliminated from the Copa del Rey and drew Napoli in the away leg of the Champions League Round of 16.

Setien has been tasked with sorting out a club that’s a bit messy from top-to-bottom, and that might be kind. Xavi is wary of that, too.

“I would like to be very in tune with everyone,” Xavi said. “There can’t be anyone in the dressing room who is negative, toxic, and the medical issue is important. Everything has to fit. I’d like to go in with people from my environment to make a good team.”

Al-Sadd has won 57 percent of its matches with Xavi at the wheel, including the Qatar Cup and the Qatar Super Cup. Barcelona is a leap forward, though.

Xavi went as far as to speculate which current players should be lynchpins for Barcelona, and which ones should be targeted from other clubs.

He loves former teammates Lionel Messi, Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba, and Marc-Andre ter Stegen, and says midfielders Frenkie de Jong and Arthur fit the bill.

Xavi said he’d like to see Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry and Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho in blue and red, but doubted the oft-discussed return of PSG star Neymar.

“I would sign wingers, like Neymar. I do not know if he would fit in a non-football sense, but football-wise I do not have doubts that he would be a spectacular transfer. Barcelona already have a style of play in the middle of the park… but they lack wingers like Bayern have. There don’t need to be many new ones: Jadon Sancho, Serge Gnabry… .”

It’s not difficult to read into Xavi’s statements; He felt he was ready for the job in January, but didn’t want to step in during a brutal time at the club. While it’s not the resolve you’d like from a club legend you can respect it.

What we love about Tottenham

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaMar 28, 2020, 9:40 PM EDT
This week at ProSoccerTalk we will be detailing what we love about each Premier League club competing in the 2019-20 season and next up is Tottenham.

Each day we will release details on why who adore each team in particular as we remind ourselves just how awesome the PL is as we await its return following the suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Time to take a closer look at Spurs.

Harry Kane: Since emerging in the first-team scene under Mauricio Pochettino during the 2014-15 campaign, Harry Kane has skyrocketed in Tottenham’s list of greats. The Spurs youth product hit the ground running under the Argentine, finishing as the club’s leading goalscorer of the aforementioned season, and becoming an instant fan favorite.

Kane – who is currently recovering from a left hamstring injury – didn’t stop there; he made sure he was far removed from being a one-hit wonder. As a result, the 26-year-old has lead Spurs in scoring for five straight seasons, placing him third in Tottenham’s all-time goalscoring list. Outside of Jermaine Defoe, no other player in Spurs’ modern day history has had such impact on the offensive side of the game. 

Jose Mourinho: Wherever Jose Mourinho goes, the lights and cameras follow. That reality is no different at Tottenham, as the storied Portuguese manager has brought all of his pros and cons with him to Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium.

After runs with Chelsea and Manchester United, one might have thought that his and Spurs’ paths would never cross, but in November 2019, after Mauricio Pochettino’s sacking, Mourinho became the boss at Tottenham. Life thus far at the helm of the north London side hasn’t been ideal for him, crashing out of Champions League play and sitting eighth on the table. But a manager of Mourinho’s stature is definitely not worth crossing off – whether he’d be at Chelsea, Manchester United ⬇️or Spurs.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium: In addition to having a proven goalscorer and manager in their ranks, Tottenham have the privilege of playing home games in England’s newest and most technologically advanced football stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The 62,000-capacity state-of-the-art stadium features a retractable field, a microbrewery, an in-house bakery, heated seats with USB ports, the longest bar in the UK among others unimaginable extras for a sports venue. The stadium opened in April 2019, and replaced the legendary White Hart Lane.

What we love about Watford

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaMar 28, 2020, 8:08 PM EDT
This week at ProSoccerTalk we will be detailing what we love about each Premier League club competing in the 2019-20 season and next up is Watford.

Each day we will release details on why who adore each team in particular as we remind ourselves just how awesome the PL is as we await its return following the suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Time to take a closer look at the Hornets.

Troy Deeney: Troy Deeney is – and has been – the face of Watford since his move from Walsall in 2010. A move that came about after Deeney, a Birmingham native and Birmingham City supporter growing up, submitted a written transfer request to exit a then-League One side to make his way to the Championship. His first year at Vicarage, however, was rough. The striker managed to score only two goals in 36 league appearances, raising questions about whether or not Deeney was built survive outside England’s third division.

Since that trying first year with the Hornets, Deeney hasn’t looked back, making his way into the “Watford’s best players ever” conversation with a remarkable 129 goals in 388 appearances. Only club legends Luther Blissett – considered by many as the best Hornet ever – and John Barnes have more top-flight gals than Deeney himself. 

Historical, last-gasp win against Leicester City: May 2013, Vicarage Road. Leicester City’s Anthony Knockaert goes down in the box after minimal contact with a Watford defender. A penalty is called in the visitor’s favor. The aggregate stands at 2-2 as the clocks ticks the final seconds of a two-legged Championship play-off semifinal between the Hornets and the Foxes. Knockaert’s shot from the spot – directed right down the middle, with pace – is blocked. His second chance as well. Watford recover and immediately go back the other way.

 

Only seconds remain before the head official sends the match to penalty kicks, but Watford is looking for the final blow. Fernando Forestieri desperately sends a textbook cross inside the box. Jonathan Hogg meets the ball midair and heads it into an incoming Deeney, who seals a goal – and celebration – for the ages.

The Watford-Elton John connection: While Manchester City may have Oasis brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher rooting them on, Watford count on the support of multi-generational musician Elton John. A lifelong Hornet supporter, the English rock legend has done more than just “support” the club from the stands, though. 

In 1976, Elton John became Watford’s chairman and director. He eventually sold the club in 1987 before re-purchasing it a decade later from Jack Petchey. John no longer owns his childhood team, but he remains a part of the club as the honorary life-president.

Premier League Rivalries: North London derby

By Joel SoriaMar 28, 2020, 5:50 PM EDT
One of England’s longest-running and most competitive encounters, the North London derby between Tottenham and Arsenal makes for one of greatest rivalries in Premier League.

The matchup dates back to the early 20th century and has added tons of thrilling chapters to its book of history. Since the start of the Premier League era, both clubs are constantly competing not only to outdo one another but to make a name for themselves at the top echelons of European football.

The North London derby is much more than two rivals facing off for 90 minutes, it’s the dichotomy between the two ways of living in modern-day north London.

Pro Soccer Talk’s Joe Prince-Wright dives into the derbies origin, its development and its actual reality.

The 2 Robbies Podcast: Adapting to life without football

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaMar 28, 2020, 4:28 PM EDT
Robbie Earle & Robbie Mustoe touch base on how their each adapting to day-to-day life without any professional football action worldwide amid the coronavirus pandemic (0:40), how the game moves forward from here (4:50) and what certain players, coaches and teams have done to help out amid trying times (14:00). Plus, discussion on what they’ve been doing to stay active and healthy while living safely in isolation (23:00).

