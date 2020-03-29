Borussia Dortmund CEO: We will respect what Sancho wants

Borussia Dortmund’s combustible CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke says it will act in the best and desired interests of Jadon Sancho when it comes to his seemingly likely transfer.
The ex-Man City prospect and current world superstar has been one of the most productive players in the world for several seasons.
As an Englishman abroad, he’s lighting up the scoreboard for BVB with 30 goals and 38 assists in 78 matches over the last two seasons.
Given his tender age — Sancho just turned 20 on Wednesday — the cost to lure him home or abroad will be astronomical. And Watzke
“We always have to respect what the player wants. … We said before Corona that our favorite idea is that Jadon will stay with us. I can clearly say that even the very rich clubs, despite the existential crisis, do not have to believe that they can go on a bargain tour with us. We don’t have to sell anyone below value.”
Manchester United has been named as the likeliest destination for Sancho, though Liverpool was the favorites according to a December report. He was a childhood Chelsea supporter and the club wants more wingers.
Barcelona has been linked with Sancho, and angling Xavi name-dropped the player in discussing his desire to take the job.
He also got a rich new contract in August — a reported $230,000 per week — and may not be rushing to go anywhere.