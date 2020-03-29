Turkish legend Rustu Recber isolated in hospital with coronavirus

Turkey’s all-time caps leader has been hospitalized while fighting coronavirus.
Rustu Recber is in isolation and his wife said “while everything was normal, we are still in shock by the sudden and rapidly developing symptoms.”
Rustu played for Fenerbahce, Antalyaspor, and Besiktas in a 24-year career which saw him earn 120 caps. He also had a 7-match cameo with Barcelona in 2003/04 and started his career with Burdurgucu.
Rustu’s wife Isil and his two children tested negative, according to the BBC.
Isil Recber said her husband was isolated at the hospital and that they were not allowed to visit. “This is a critical period and very difficult. May God give a speedy recovery to all the patients, including my husband,” she said.
He was a member of the World Cup All-Star team and UEFA Team of the Year in 2002, when he led Turkey to third place at the World Cup. He also helped Turkey to quarterfinal and semifinal runs at EURO.
Rustu won four Turkish Super Lig titles with Fenerbahce and one more with Besiktas.
Uzun süre formamızı terleten eski Milli kalecimiz Rüştü Reçber’e geçmiş olsun dileklerimizi iletiyor; bir an önce sağlığına kavuşmasını diliyor, kendisinden iyi haberler almayı temenni ediyoruz. #BirlikteBaşaracağız 🙏 pic.twitter.com/zb5al3CgeQ
— Fenerbahçe SK – 🏠#EvdeKal (@Fenerbahce) March 29, 2020