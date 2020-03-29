More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Photo by Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

What we love about Wolverhampton Wanderers

By Nicholas MendolaMar 29, 2020, 11:49 AM EDT
This week at ProSoccerTalk we will be detailing what we love about each Premier League club competing in the 2019-20 season and next up is Tottenham.

Each day we will release details on why who adore each team in particular as we remind ourselves just how awesome the PL is as we await its return following the suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

We love a lot about actual wolves, but let’s take a look at the capital-W variety of Premier League title hunters.

Wolves no stranger to glory: Wolves have history. The club staged a memorable run to the inaugural UEFA Cup final in 1972 (now the Europa League). After beating Juventus in the semis, Wolves fell in a thrilling two-legged final with Spurs. Wolves returned to the tournament thrice more but only advance past the first round once. The club hunted well in the 1950s, claiming the only three top-flight crowns of its 143-year existence. The three runners-up? Maybe none will surprise given the 60-year gap, but joining Manchester United were West Bromwich Albion and Preston North End.

Wolves fell as far as the fourth-tier in the 1980s before rising back to the Premier League for its launch in the 90s, then dipping into League One for a season in 2013/14. Now Nuno Espirito Santo has the club contending in the modern equivalent of two competitions it once won: the Premier League and Europa League.

Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers’ John Richards (second l) fires a shot at goal in the 1972 UEFA Cup Final (Photo by PA Images via Getty Images)

Nuno Espirito Santo’s Portuguese powers: Wolves nearly breached 100 points in their Championship-winning season and Espirito Santo’s side almost immediately adapted to the top flight with stylish football and a seventh-place finish. The side has navigated their first super congested fixture list by staying alive deep into an active Europa League run; Espirito Santo has coaxed next level performances out of club without as much depth as expected out of a European contender, and it’s reasonable to speculate they’d be in the top four with one more year’s investment (and it’s not impossible they rebound after a few months off to recharge the batteries). There are no new contract talks yet, but there’s little reason to believe he’d leave for a substandard job. Wolves have invested in becoming the next big PL club, and Espirito Santo carries plenty of love from the supporters and hierarchy.

(Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

The best player in CONCACAF: There is no North or Central American player anywhere near the form of Raul Jimenez right now. Christian Pulisic will want to make a claim to this soon, but El Tri’s Wolves striker is on another level. He’s already the club’s all-time leading scorer in PL matches. Not only has the 28-year-old Jimenez carved up Premier League and Europa League back lines, he’s doing it while chewing up minutes at a rate which would have many star strikers raising a white flag. Only Conor Coady, Joao Moutinho, and Rui Patricio have played more minutes for Wolves than Jimenez’s 3,564 in all competitions. All he’s done is score 22 goals with 10 assists. He’s roasting CONCACAF, too. Jimenez has 10 goals and six assists since the start of 2018, including five and four in Mexico’s six-match run to the Gold Cup crown. There is zero debate of his class amongst Mexican players.

(Photo by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images)

What we love about West Ham United

West Ham United
IAN KINGTON/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 29, 2020, 2:23 PM EDT
This week at ProSoccerTalk we will be detailing what we love about each Premier League club competing in the 2019-20 season and next up is Tottenham.

Each day we will release details on why who adore each team in particular as we remind ourselves just how awesome the PL is as we await its return following the suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This afternoon, we forge ahead with the Irons, the Hammers, the West Ham United Football Club.

The Bubbles: Let’s be honest here, “I’m Forever Blowing Bubbles” is one of the coolest song/gesture combinations in world football. The bubbles floating across the field as the Irons seek three points is *chef’s kiss.*

The Academy of Football: Current captain Mark Noble is the latest in a long line of celebrated footballers to come out of West Ham’s Academy. And there are some giants in there, including the subject of our next topic Sir Bobby Moore. West Ham has produced Joe Cole, Michael Carrick, Jermain Defoe, Paul Ince, Trevor Brooking, and Frank Lampard Senior and Junior.

West Ham United
Frank Lampard and Joe Cole (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

 

 

 

Sir Bobby Moore: Can you believe we’ve got a member of the Carolina Lightnin’ on this list? Obscure American soccer jokes aside, Mr. West Ham didn’t just captain the club but also the national team that won England’s only World Cup (West Ham legends Geoff Hurst and Martin Peters were also on the team). Moore is one of the greatest defenders of all-time, having played more than 500 times for West Ham in addition to his status as a centurion for the Three Lions. A Ballon d’Or runner-up in 1970, “Sir Bobby” was an absolute monster of the game. Plus, he was in “Escape to Victory.”

West Ham United
The Bobby Moore statue outside Wembley Stadium (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Mark Noble: There’s something remarkable about everyman Mark Noble, and not because the 32-year-old finishes penalties like a surgeon and looks like the definitive everyman. Doesn’t he give hope to every average-built person on earth? Poor Mark is five appearances from 500 for his career, and will likely meet that milestone by the end of this season, presuming it comes! His 60 goals are seven shy of Carlton Cole’s modern West Ham standard of 67, while his 59 assists lap the field.

Noble (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Juventus players, staff set to sacrifice up to $100M in wages

Juventus
Photo by Daniele Badolato - Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 29, 2020, 1:32 PM EDT
Juventus players and coaches have agreed to forego pay for March, April, May, and June to the tune of approximately $100 million.

The Old Lady has been hit internally by coronavirus, with players Paulo Dybala, Blaise Matuidi, and Daniele Rugani testing positive for COVID-19.

Italian football federation chief Gabriele Gravina has become a worldwide name during the COVID-19 crisis, and praised the move by Juve’s players and staff (via Football-Italia).

“The agreement reached by Juventus is an example for the whole system. I thank Giorgio Chiellini, his teammates and Maurizio Sarri because, in wake of the collaboration that the FIGC hopes to have in days, they placed general interests at the heart of their conversations with the club.

“Unity and solidarity in the world of football represent the first great response to the emergency we’re experiencing, and that risks becoming even more serious if we don’t resume playing soon. Only through the contribution of all the protagonists, each of them playing their part, will we make football stronger.”

More coronavirus news in soccer:

Turkish legend Rustu Recber isolated in hospital with coronavirus

Rustu Recber coronavirus
Photo by sampics/Corbis via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 29, 2020, 12:45 PM EDT
Turkey’s all-time caps leader has been hospitalized while fighting coronavirus.

Rustu Recber is in isolation and his wife said “while everything was normal, we are still in shock by the sudden and rapidly developing symptoms.”

Rustu played for Fenerbahce, Antalyaspor, and Besiktas in a 24-year career which saw him earn 120 caps. He also had a 7-match cameo with Barcelona in 2003/04 and started his career with Burdurgucu.

Rustu’s wife Isil and his two children tested negative, according to the BBC.

From Sky Sports:

Isil Recber said her husband was isolated at the hospital and that they were not allowed to visit. “This is a critical period and very difficult. May God give a speedy recovery to all the patients, including my husband,” she said.

He was a member of the World Cup All-Star team and UEFA Team of the Year in 2002, when he led Turkey to third place at the World Cup. He also helped Turkey to quarterfinal and semifinal runs at EURO.

Rustu won four Turkish Super Lig titles with Fenerbahce and one more with Besiktas.

Borussia Dortmund CEO: We will respect what Sancho wants

Jadon Sancho
Photo by TF-Images/TF-Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 29, 2020, 10:51 AM EDT
Borussia Dortmund’s combustible CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke says it will act in the best and desired interests of Jadon Sancho when it comes to his seemingly likely transfer.

The ex-Man City prospect and current world superstar has been one of the most productive players in the world for several seasons.

As an Englishman abroad, he’s lighting up the scoreboard for BVB with 30 goals and 38 assists in 78 matches over the last two seasons.

Given his tender age — Sancho just turned 20 on Wednesday — the cost to lure him home or abroad will be astronomical. And Watzke

From Bild:

“We always have to respect what the player wants. … We said before Corona that our favorite idea is that Jadon will stay with us. I can clearly say that even the very rich clubs, despite the existential crisis, do not have to believe that they can go on a bargain tour with us. We don’t have to sell anyone below value.”

Manchester United has been named as the likeliest destination for Sancho, though Liverpool was the favorites according to a December report. He was a childhood Chelsea supporter and the club wants more wingers.

Barcelona has been linked with Sancho, and angling Xavi name-dropped the player in discussing his desire to take the job.

He also got a rich new contract in August — a reported $230,000 per week — and may not be rushing to go anywhere.