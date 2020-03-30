This week at ProSoccerTalk we will be asking some burning questions we have when it comes to the beautiful game and the first one focuses on something we all love: a stadium.

Each day we will release a burning question, as now seems like a good time to take stock of where the game is at and take a look at what we love and what we’d like to change as we await its return following the suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

First question: What is one stadium you have to visit in your lifetime?

We are talking specifically for a soccer game here. What is one stadium you have on your bucket list and why?

Want to hear mine? Of course you do.

Well, I checked one off my lengthy list back in 2016 as I went to the San Siro to see Southampton against Inter Milan in the UEFA Europa League and I have to tell you, when I saw that stadium for the first time it was one of those moments when the hairs literally stood up on the back of my neck and my jaw dropped. As a kid I had a huge book full of the best players, stadiums and managers in history and would flick through it front to back night after night and I always paused on a photo of the San Siro in awe. Dreams became reality.

It was a foggy day in November and the four pillars of the brutalist structure ascended into the clouds and dominated the local skyline like the Coliseum. With very few buildings around it, that further reinforced how iconic of a stadium the San Siro. With plans to demolish it announced recently, I’m glad I got to visit it when I did, even though the plans to tear it down may be delayed or changed such has been the public outrage.

So that’s one ticked off the list.

In terms of the others, Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu and Boca Juniors’ La Bombonera in Buenos Aires are others, so too is Rangers’ Ibrox home in Glasgow and Borussia Dortmund’s Westfalenstadion. In short, I have a lot of stadiums I want to visit in the coming years and I’m sure you do too and have discussed this very question at length in soccer bars across the USA.

And you’ve been letting us know across our social accounts too.

What is the ONE stadium that must see a match at that you haven't visited before?

Let us know in the comments section below the ONE stadium you have to visit in the soccer world and why, and it doesn’t have to be a mega-stadium. What about those incredible small stadiums you see in Norway tucked away in the fjords? Or a wild atmosphere in eastern Europe or central America?

