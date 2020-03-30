Through all of the innumerable challenges and tragedies the world is currently facing during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is doing his best to not only help the fight back in his native Spain, but also give everyone a chance to smile and laugh at their own expense.
[ MORE: Monday’s transfer rumor roundup | Friday | Thursday ]
Guardiola, who last week donated $1.1 million to fight the virus in Catalonia, released a video message of encouragement and hope on Monday — encouraging everyone to stay inside, and hopeful of returning to a sense of normalcy in short order:
“We miss football. We miss the life that we had a few days ago but now is the time to listen, to follow our scientists, doctors and nurses.
“You are my football family and we are going to do everything possible to make you feel better. We’ll come back from this stronger, better, kinder … and a little bit fatter. Stay inside, stay safe.”
"WE'LL COME BACK FROM THIS STRONGER…" 💪
#CityzensAtHome is here to bring you regularly updated news, advice and a wide range of fun and educational activities, centred on football, for the whole family to enjoy in your homes.
https://t.co/twd82HAhpP pic.twitter.com/xrOwQzVSua
— Manchester City (@ManCity) March 30, 2020