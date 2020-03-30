Harry Kane has shared his belief that the Premier League season will need to be finished by the end of June or the 2019-20 campaign should be canceled.
In a live Instagram chat with Jamie Redknapp, Kane, 26, was asked about the efforts to continue the season amid the growing coronavirus pandemic.
His answer may not come as a surprise to many as Jose Mourinho’s side have struggled to stay in the top four hunt and suffered a pretty awful season on the pitch, with Kane missing a huge chunk of it through injury.
“I know the Premier League will do everything it can to finish the season,” Kane said. “There needs to be a point where enough is enough. Probably the limit for me is the end of June.”
There are plenty of reports and rumors flying around about the plans to finish the current season but the fact is, until things improve in the UK and Europe, which has been by far the hardest hit region in the world, there shouldn’t be a huge appetite for soccer to return.
Liverpool’s situation as the runaway Premier League leaders continues to stick out as the main issue when it comes to cancelling the season, as does the allocation of Champions League and relegation places, while the official stance of the PL and its clubs is that they will complete the 2019-20 whenever and wherever.
Kane, and probably everyone connected with Tottenham, would probably be totally fine with a null and void season and to start again from scratch in 2020-21.
That’s the main problem here. Restarting the season with the same teams and having the same teams in the 2020-21 UCL and no teams relegated will obviously benefit certain teams over others. Many would argue that’s the fairest way to do things as opposed to squeezing games into a short period in July and playing them in empty stadiums.
UEFA’s president has called for domestic leagues to be finished by July and unless things improve rapidly across Europe, that just doesn’t seem possible. Extending the 2019-20 season indefinitely should be the aim and if it means finishing the season in October, that’s what should happen and a plan should be put in place to shorten the 2020-21 season.