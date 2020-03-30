More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Harry Kane sets deadline for 2019-20 season

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 30, 2020, 10:27 AM EDT
Harry Kane has shared his belief that the Premier League season will need to be finished by the end of June or the 2019-20 campaign should be canceled.

In a live Instagram chat with Jamie Redknapp, Kane, 26, was asked about the efforts to continue the season amid the growing coronavirus pandemic.

His answer may not come as a surprise to many as Jose Mourinho’s side have struggled to stay in the top four hunt and suffered a pretty awful season on the pitch, with Kane missing a huge chunk of it through injury.

“I know the Premier League will do everything it can to finish the season,” Kane said. “There needs to be a point where enough is enough. Probably the limit for me is the end of June.”

There are plenty of reports and rumors flying around about the plans to finish the current season but the fact is, until things improve in the UK and Europe, which has been by far the hardest hit region in the world, there shouldn’t be a huge appetite for soccer to return.

Liverpool’s situation as the runaway Premier League leaders continues to stick out as the main issue when it comes to cancelling the season, as does the allocation of Champions League and relegation places, while the official stance of the PL and its clubs is that they will complete the 2019-20 whenever and wherever.

Kane, and probably everyone connected with Tottenham, would probably be totally fine with a null and void season and to start again from scratch in 2020-21.

That’s the main problem here. Restarting the season with the same teams and having the same teams in the 2020-21 UCL and no teams relegated will obviously benefit certain teams over others. Many would argue that’s the fairest way to do things as opposed to squeezing games into a short period in July and playing them in empty stadiums.

UEFA’s president has called for domestic leagues to be finished by July and unless things improve rapidly across Europe, that just doesn’t seem possible. Extending the 2019-20 season indefinitely should be the aim and if it means finishing the season in October, that’s what should happen and a plan should be put in place to shorten the 2020-21 season.

Grealish apologizes for breaking lockdown rules, alleged car crash

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 30, 2020, 12:42 PM EDT
Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish has issued a public apology after he was spotted away from his home at a friends house and reports stated he crashed his car in Birmingham as police were called to the scene.

Grealish, 24, posted a video on his Twitter account to apologize for his actions as the UK is currently on a nation-wide lockdown, with people only being allowed out of their home to buy essential items, travel to work (if necessary) and for one piece of exercise per day.

The star midfielder allegedly hit several parked cars with his own vehicle outside an apartment owned by his ex-Aston Villa teammate Ross McCormack, as locals said Grealish and others had attended a party on Saturday evening at the house and then left the scene on Sunday when a security guard arrived.

“I wanted to say how deeply embarrassed I am at what happened this weekend,” Grealish said. “I know it is a tough time for everybody at the moment, being locked indoors for so long. I obviously got a call off a friend asking to go around to his and I stupidly agreed to do so. I don’t want anyone to make the same mistake that I did. I urge everyone to stay at home and follow the rules and guidelines of what we’ve been asked to do. I know for a fact I will be doing that in the near future now. I hope everyone can accept my apology and we can move on from this.”

Aston Villa have also released a statement on the situation, as they said they will discipline and fine Grealish for his actions.

“Aston Villa is deeply disappointed that one of our players ignored the Government’s guidance on staying at home during the Coronavirus crisis. Club Captain Jack Grealish has accepted that his decision to leave his house was wrong and entirely unnecessary. It breached the government guidelines which are clear and should be adhered to by everybody. The player will be disciplined and fined with the proceeds donated to The University Hospitals Charity in Birmingham.”

West Midlands Police released the following statement: “We were called to Waterside, Dickens Heath, just before 10am yesterday (March 29) to reports that a Range Rover had crashed into two parked cars in the street. The driver left his details with a member of the public at the scene before leaving on foot. Arrangements have now been made to obtain more details around the circumstances of the collision from the driver. Anyone with information has been asked to get in touch, via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk quoting log 643 of March 29.”

Grealish has a history of being in the headlines for the wrong reasons but in recent years he seemed to have settled down and matured as he became Aston Villa’s captain and led his boyhood club to promotion back to the Premier League, where he has been sensational for them this season.

Many questions have been raised as to why Grealish has never sealed a move away from Villa to one of the Premier League big boys and why he hasn’t played for the England national team and incidents like this prove why there are question marks about his temperament and attitude.

Being involved in this kind of incident during the first week that Premier League players had been advised to stay away from training grounds due to the coronavirus pandemic is a terrible look for Grealish, especially as the UK government and police urge people to stay indoors and away from public gatherings to safeguard the NHS and vulnerable people.

Games continue in Belarusian Premier League

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 30, 2020, 11:16 AM EDT
The Belarusian Premier League is pretty much out on its own when it comes to sports leagues across the world.

Games in the top-flight of the Eastern European nation have continued despite the coronavirus pandemic causing devastation across the world.

Belarus is the only nation in Europe where soccer games are going ahead and at the weekend the Minsk derby between FC Minsk and Dinamo Minsk drew a crowd of over 3,000.

So far there have been less than 100 reported cases of coronavirus in Belarus and zero deaths but soccer authorities are still providing special precautions for the games to be played.

The Belarus Football Federation have secured TV deals from 10 countries due to games still being played, with channels in India, Russia and Israel picking up the games and fans across the world choosing teams in Belarus to support over the next few weeks.

Seemingly to give the Belarusian Premier League as much exposure as possible, all nine games this weekend are spread out across individual time slots from Friday to Sunday so you can watch them all.

Just in case you fancy watching some sport this weekend, here’s the schedule for the third matchweek of the 2020 Belarusian Premier League season. There’s a sentence I never thought I’d be typing.

Belarusian Premier League

Belshina v. Gorodeya – Friday, 10 a.m. ET
Dinamo Minsk v. Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino – Friday, 12 p.m. ET
Shakhtyor v. Neman – Saturday, 8:30 a.m. ET
BATE v. Ruh Brest – Saturday, 10 a.m. ET
Dinamo Brest v. Slavia-Mozyr – Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET
Energetik-BGU v. Minsk – Sunday, 7 a.m. ET
Vitebsk v. Smolevichi-STI – Sunday, 9 a.m. ET
Isloch v. Slutsk – Sunday, 11 a.m. ET

Messi: Barcelona players to cut wages 70 percent

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 30, 2020, 9:30 AM EDT
Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has announced that players at the Catalan club will cut their wages by 70 percent among the growing crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule

Messi, 32, released the update on his Instagram account on Monday as he also hit back at critics who had called for a wage reduction earlier as the situation had deteriorated in Spain over the last week.

The Barcelona and Argentine legend explained that extra time was taken to make sure every single member of staff at Barcelona would be paid due to a combination of their wage reduction and initial funds provided by the players.

“The time has come to announce that, apart from the reduction of 70 per cent of our salary during the state of alarm, we are going to make contributions as well so that club employees can collect 100 per cent of their salary for the duration of this situation,” Messi aaid. “If we did not speak until now, it was because the priority for us was to find solutions that were real to help the club.”

He also hit out at critics who had called for earlier action from the players as the Argentine superstar continues to find his voice, particularly when it comes to standing up against those in power at Barcelona.

“Much has been written and said about the first team of FC Barcelona in what refers to the salaries of the players during this state of alarm,” Messi said. “First of all we want to clarify that our will has always been to apply a decrease in the salary we receive, because we fully understand that this is an exceptional situation and we are the first ones who have always helped the club when asked.

“Many times we have even done it on our own initiative, at other times that we thought necessary or important. It does not surprise us that from within the club there were those who tried to put us under the magnifying glass and tried to add pressure about something that we always knew we would do. In fact if the agreement has been delayed for a few days it is simply because we were looking for a formula to help the club and also its workers in these difficult times.”

What Messi says goes and increasingly there is a feeling that he will one day be the president of FC Barcelona. If not, the way he has spoken out against the club suggests that tensions are running high and he could well be thinking about spending the final few years of his playing career away from Barca.

Report: Jurgen Klopp keen on signing Barcelona’s Dembele

By Joel SoriaMar 29, 2020, 8:25 PM EDT
Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp are prepared to shell out $100 million to secure the signature of Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele, according to Spanish outlet Sport.

The French winger would arrive at Anfield at a reduced price after falling short of expectations after signing for the Blaugrana in 2017 for nearly $140 million. The 22-year-old has recorded 51 appearances for the Spanish giants throughout his three-year injury-riddled spell.

Despite his recent inactivity – out since February due to surgery – Klopp is highly interested in landing the winger, who he knows from his days with Borussia Dortmund, during the summer transfer window.

Depending on when La Liga restarts following the coronavirus pandemic suspension, Dembele may return to action with Barcelona this season. The winger has five appearances and a goal to his name this season – to say that Dembele is struggling would be an understatement.

With EURO 2020 postponed until next summer and with his recovery process coming to an end, a move to Liverpool seems like a win-win situation for Dembele and Barcelona. Liverpool, on the other hand, will have to wait to see what version of Dembele pulls up at Melwood, if a transfer were to materialize.