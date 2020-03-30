More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

MLS still plans to play full 34-game season

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 30, 2020, 1:54 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Atlanta United President Darren Eales says MLS still intends to play a full 34-game schedule this season, even though the league will be shuttered for at least two months because of the new coronavirus.

[ MORE: All of PST’s MLS coverage

Eales says Major League Soccer is more fortunate than other leagues around the world that play the traditional fall-to-spring schedule and may have trouble completing their seasons in such a compressed time frame.

MLS was just two weeks into its season when play was halted March 12 because of the pandemic. The league has set a tentative return date of May 10, though the growing death toll in the United States could force that date to be pushed back.

Eales says everything is on the table, including the possibility of resuming league play in empty stadiums.

“We’re fortunate that we had just started our season,” he said Monday during a teleconference with Atlanta media. “We have the whole calendar year to reschedule the games we missed. The emphasis is on playing all 34 games plus the playoffs.”

MLS will likely schedule more midweek games and push back its MLS Cup championship game into mid-December in a bid to play a full season, according to Eales. He added that the playoffs could begin in mid-November – around the time MLS had been planning its title game.

Latest coronavirus connections to soccer:

Transfer rumor roundup: Sancho to Man Utd; Madrid’s Haaland backup plan

Photo by Alexandre Simoes/Borussia Dortmund via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMar 30, 2020, 4:37 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A roundup of all of Monday’s biggest transfer rumors, including those involving Premier League clubs…

[ MORE: Tottenham offer stadium to help with coronavirus effort ]

Jadon Sancho is a virtual lock to leave Borussia Dortmund and return to the PL this summer, and the 20-year-old winger will almost certainly command a transfer fee of more than $150 million just three years after signing from Manchester City for just $10 million. Today, it’s Manchester United who are rumored as frontrunners for Sancho’s services, based upon reports that Sancho has “unofficially confirmed” he will choose to join Man United when the transfer window opens.

Updating a transfer rumor from last week, Real Madrid are still very much in on another Dortmund starlet, Erling Haaland, but that doesn’t mean they’re putting all of their eggs in one basket. Los Blancos are reportedly eyeing Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, a former Dortmund man himself, as a backup option should Haaland remain at Dortmund or land elsewhere this summer. Aubameyang, who’ll turn 31 this summer, isn’t likely to move for less than $60 million, which could prove a stumbling block.

If the rumors are to be believed, this summer will be a costly one for Man United, who are also interested in Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez. The price tag on the 25-year-old? Close to $170 million. It would seem unlikely that United could afford Niguez (at that price) without getting $100 million (at least) for Paul Pogba.

Another current Arsenal (and former Dortmund) player, midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan, hopes to turn his loan to Roma into a permanent move this summer. Arsenal are expected to ask $22 for the 31-year-old, but the Serie A side is hoping to pay closer to $12 million instead.

Burning question: Which soccer stadium do you have to visit?

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 30, 2020, 2:37 PM EDT
1 Comment

This week at ProSoccerTalk we will be asking some burning questions we have when it comes to the beautiful game and the first one focuses on something we all love: a stadium.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

Each day we will release a burning question, as now seems like a good time to take stock of where the game is at and take a look at what we love and what we’d like to change as we await its return following the suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

First question: What is one stadium you have to visit in your lifetime?

We are talking specifically for a soccer game here. What is one stadium you have on your bucket list and why?

Want to hear mine? Of course you do.

Well, I checked one off my lengthy list back in 2016 as I went to the San Siro to see Southampton against Inter Milan in the UEFA Europa League and I have to tell you, when I saw that stadium for the first time it was one of those moments when the hairs literally stood up on the back of my neck and my jaw dropped. As a kid I had a huge book full of the best players, stadiums and managers in history and would flick through it front to back night after night and I always paused on a photo of the San Siro in awe. Dreams became reality.

It was a foggy day in November and the four pillars of the brutalist structure ascended into the clouds and dominated the local skyline like the Coliseum. With very few buildings around it, that further reinforced how iconic of a stadium the San Siro. With plans to demolish it announced recently, I’m glad I got to visit it when I did, even though the plans to tear it down may be delayed or changed such has been the public outrage.

So that’s one ticked off the list.

In terms of the others, Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu and Boca Juniors’ La Bombonera in Buenos Aires are others, so too is Rangers’ Ibrox home in Glasgow and Borussia Dortmund’s Westfalenstadion. In short, I have a lot of stadiums I want to visit in the coming years and I’m sure you do too and have discussed this very question at length in soccer bars across the USA.

And you’ve been letting us know across our social accounts too.

 

Let us know in the comments section below the ONE stadium you have to visit in the soccer world and why, and it doesn’t have to be a mega-stadium. What about those incredible small stadiums you see in Norway tucked away in the fjords? Or a wild atmosphere in eastern Europe or central America?

Getty Images

Tottenham offer stadium to help with coronavirus effort

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 30, 2020, 1:20 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Tottenham Hotspur have offered their stadium to be used to help those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Spurs unveiled the news on Monday as their new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at White Hart Lane will initially be used as a storage facility for the London Food Alliance, which will ensure that the most vulnerable people in London will be supplied with food during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy issued the following statement:

“As a club, we have always been clear about our commitment to the wider community – never has this been more important than it is now. We are immensely proud of the efforts of everybody involved in the fight against COVID-19 and see today as just the start of what we can do as a club to assist.”

Like many Premier League clubs, Tottenham are at the heart of their local community and their stunning new venue is ideally equipped to help in this time of need in the UK and particularly in London.

Several Premier League clubs have donated huge sums to local food banks and their own club foundations which help out vulnerable people in their respective local communities and the likes of Pep Guardiola have donated over $1 million to help the fight against coronavirus in his homeland of Spain.

Premier League clubs are stepping up in this time of crisis and we will no doubt see even more of them offer up their facilities for organizations to use in order to help out the most vulnerable people across the UK.

Grealish apologizes for breaking lockdown rules, alleged car crash

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 30, 2020, 12:42 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish has issued a public apology after he was spotted away from his home at a friends house and reports stated he was  involved in a car crash in Birmingham as police were called to the scene.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Grealish, 24, posted a video on his Twitter account to apologize for his actions as the UK is currently on a nation-wide lockdown, with people only being allowed out of their home to buy essential items, travel to work (if necessary) and for one piece of exercise per day.

The car of the star midfielder allegedly hit several parked cars outside an apartment owned by his ex-Aston Villa teammate Ross McCormack, as locals said Grealish, former player Tony Capaldi and others had attended a party on Saturday evening at the house and then left the scene on Sunday when a security guard arrived.

“I wanted to say how deeply embarrassed I am at what happened this weekend,” Grealish said. “I know it is a tough time for everybody at the moment, being locked indoors for so long. I obviously got a call off a friend asking to go around to his and I stupidly agreed to do so. I don’t want anyone to make the same mistake that I did. I urge everyone to stay at home and follow the rules and guidelines of what we’ve been asked to do. I know for a fact I will be doing that in the near future now. I hope everyone can accept my apology and we can move on from this.”

Aston Villa have also released a statement on the situation, as they said they will discipline and fine Grealish for his actions.

“Aston Villa is deeply disappointed that one of our players ignored the Government’s guidance on staying at home during the Coronavirus crisis. Club Captain Jack Grealish has accepted that his decision to leave his house was wrong and entirely unnecessary. It breached the government guidelines which are clear and should be adhered to by everybody. The player will be disciplined and fined with the proceeds donated to The University Hospitals Charity in Birmingham.”

West Midlands Police released the following statement: “We were called to Waterside, Dickens Heath, just before 10am yesterday (March 29) to reports that a Range Rover had crashed into two parked cars in the street. The driver left his details with a member of the public at the scene before leaving on foot. Arrangements have now been made to obtain more details around the circumstances of the collision from the driver. Anyone with information has been asked to get in touch, via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk quoting log 643 of March 29.”

Grealish has a history of being in the headlines for the wrong reasons but in recent years he seemed to have settled down and matured as he became Aston Villa’s captain and led his boyhood club to promotion back to the Premier League, where he has been sensational for them this season.

Many questions have been raised as to why Grealish has never sealed a move away from Villa to one of the Premier League big boys and why he hasn’t played for the England national team. Incidents like this prove why there are question marks about his temperament and attitude and it would be a shock if the Villa captaincy wasn’t taken away from him.

Being involved in this kind of incident during the first week that Premier League players had been advised to stay away from training grounds due to the coronavirus pandemic is a terrible look for Grealish, especially as the UK government and police urge people to stay indoors and away from public gatherings to safeguard the NHS and vulnerable people.

Grealish posted a message on social media late last week urging people to stay home and to listen to government advice.