The Premier League joined three other influential and power bodies to issue a statement regarding a Wednesday meeting on the future of the 2019/20 season.
The statement says that the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA), the Premier League, the English Football League, and the League Managers Association (LMA) met and “shared a constructive meeting regarding the challenges facing the game as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Here’s the meat of the statement, which says the groups will continue to meet over the next 48 hours to discuss vital topics to the soccer world:
The meeting reiterated that the overriding priority is the health and wellbeing of the nation – including that of players, coaches, managers, club staff and supporters – and everyone agreed football must only return when it is safe and appropriate to do so.
No decisions were taken today, with discussions set to continue in the next 48 hours with a focus on several high-profile matters, including player wages and the resumption of the 2019/20 season.
To be a fly on the wall! There are so many considerations here, let alone the serious health concerns of players, coaches, staffers, and more. Stay tuned.
While Neymar gets both the #whenhealthy and #whenavailable tags to his rep, he’s scored 18 times with 10 assists in 22 matches across all competitions this year.
Before the full phrase ‘Ligue 1’ exits your lips, he’s scored against Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Celtic, Galatasaray, Liverpool, Anderlecht, and Red Star Belgrade in his three seasons with PSG.
Griezmann is a full year older than Neymar and, while one of the world’s elite attackers, he’s a step below the Brazilian’s tier. He’s also said to want to keep finding his way at Barca, with Gerard Pique and others ready to lend support.
Rebecca Lowe, Arlo White, Lee Dixon, Graeme Le Saux, and Kyle Martino join The 2 Robbies to discuss reports of the Premier League’s potential plans to resume the season, including one which involves “World Cup-style” camps over June and July (1:00).
The team also shares their thoughts on players taking pay cuts to help clubs deal with financial problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic (30:32).
Elsewhere, Rebecca takes center stage with a new show of sorts.
The PL morning hero takes a walk through the world of Premier League social media this week.
So we’re wondering: Who’s the best player you’ve ever seen live? Hit up the comments section with your takes, and allow me to walk you through mine.
International: It’s August 10, 2010 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, and your United States men’s national team is taking the field for the first time since Ghana ended the World Cup dreams of Bob Bradley’s boys with a 2-1 defeat in Rustenberg.
The vibe at the AO tailgate is lively, friends from all over the country gathered in the Garden State to see the hosts welcome a Brazil side that blew a halftime lead against the Netherlands to bow out in the World Cup quarterfinals.
It’s fortunate that the AO seats that wound up in my hands were a few rows behind Tim Howard, because that was the end to see most of the first half.
Brazil left Kaka and Luis Fabiano at home, which begged what they might’ve done with those two pulling the strings. It’s not worth too much debate, because Mano Menezes’ Starting XI included Robinho, Ramires, David Luiz, Thiago Silva, Dani Alves, and Alexandre Pato and a kid making his international debut.
His name was Neymar, and any hopes of the youngster being humbled by the big crowd and his first cap were dashed immediately. While it wasn’t the virtuoso show we’d see so many times in Barcelona, PSG, and Brazil shirts moving forward, it was clear this kid had it.
The thumping header at the back post meant it took less than a half-hour for Neymar Jr. to show us his first of 61 senior goals and counting for Brazil. He was young, naive, unrefined… and electric.
Club: This one’s more difficult, if only because the majority of the senior action I’ve seen in person has been in Major League Soccer, with a few jaunts overseas. There’s always a ‘guy’ who stands out, though, per game, whether a young and gigantic Andy Carroll for Newcastle at Stoke in 2009, Niklas Dorsch running the midfield for Heidenheim in relegating Duisburg from the Bundesliga last Spring, or Frank Lampard and Kaka dueling in Orlando a few years earlier.
But the most dominant forces I’ve seen on a consistent basis have both had ties to Canada. On the MLS side, any chance to see Sebastian Giovinco for Toronto FC at BMO Field was a chance to catch a firefly, but in terms of sheer dominance I’m looking to the ladies.
Christine Sinclair was the best player on a loaded Western New York Flash roster when I was their play-by-play man during the 2011 WPS season. Now the all-time leading scorer amongst women, Sinclair punished teams that season and stood out despite a roster that included Marta, Alex Morgan, Caroline Seger, Ashlyn Harris, and McCall Zerboni amongst others.
Sinclair scored in regulation of a final against Philadelphia that went to penalty kicks, and converted her spot kick, too. If Zlatan is a lion, she’s part of the same pride. A force.
College/Amateur: Before my alma mater unceremoniously cut men’s soccer, the University at Buffalo played in the Mid American Conference and delivered all sorts of high drama. The highlight was usually the visit of Akron, a national champion who had been neck-and-neck with the Buffalo Bulls in the 2000s before putting a stranglehold on the rivalry. UB was the runner-up to Akron in 2015 and 2016 behind a brilliant team featuring now-USL player Russell Cicerone and a future New Zealand club captain in Fox Slotemaker. The 2016 season gives us our story.
The Zips had a freshman on the right side who was almost always in the right place, with mind-bending pace to help with the times he was caught astray. Jonathan Lewis had spent a season abroad with Bradford City before opting for school, and he was a one-and-done in Ohio after recording 12 assists, one in that game. I’ve seen some incredible college talents, but Lewis was the best by a good margin. He’s now earned six USMNT caps and 48 MLS appearances between NYCFC and Colorado at the age of 22.
Kevin de Bruyne has learned a thing or two while stuck at home during the coronavirus. The main thing he’s discovered is that he doesn’t want to be stuck at home much longer.
That means possibly continuing his playing career longer than he may have expected, just to not be stuck inside.
“I told my wife I’m going to play a little bit longer after the lockdown,” de Bruyne said to ESPN. “I cannot stay at home. I’m going to play two more years. It’s hard, man.”
Currently 28 years old and one of the best players in the Premier League, de Bruyne’s fluid movement, exquisite passing, and creative flair are a joy to watch. The Belgian possibly extending his career should come as a positive for everyone – well, maybe except Manchester United fans.
It is certainly good news for the Belgian national team, who have been the beneficiary of his 74 international caps thus far. De Bruyne has missed a healthy chunk of playing time over the past year thanks to various injuries, but the extension of his career could only benefit Belgium in the long-term. It could, however, also see de Bruyne rethink the length of his international playing time to extend his club career, a move some older players make to rest their bodies during international breaks and milk as many playing days out of their careers as possible. Still, that could be a longshot knowing de Bruyne is hating being cooped up inside.
“It’s time to play football again,” he said. “I miss it and it’s difficult. But we are not important, football is not important. People love football… but you need to stay safe.”