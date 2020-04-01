More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Transfer Rumor Roundup: Gotze to Everton, Grealish to Man United

By Kyle BonnApr 1, 2020, 1:33 PM EDT
You think the Jack Grealish incident this past week would stop Manchester United from pursuing the Aston Villa playmaker? Think again.

According to Paul Joyce of The Times, Grealish “is expected to arrive [at Manchester United] from Aston Villa to add competition to the midfield.”

While the Grealish to Manchester United rumors are nothing new, it is notable that they still persist even in the aftermath of his embarrassing decision to leave his house during the coronavirus lockdown. Manchester United could be on the hook for nearly $100 million should they pursue Grealish this summer, and they will want to know their investment won’t be put at risk in situations like this again.

Still, Grealish has had a fantastic season before the shutdown and Manchester United could use a central playmaker to pull the strings. While Joyce’s writeup seems to suggest that Grealish would have work to do to earn a place in the Manchester United team, he would likely find himself as the only true attacking midfielder outside of fellow new signing Bruno Fernandes in the entire squad. The position has little depth at Old Trafford and Grealish is certainly a much-needed investment.

Everton is also searching for playmaking ability as well as a goalscoring mindset, and Borussia Dortmund forward Mario Gotze could be the answer. According to German publication Sport Bild, Gotze could be headed to Everton this summer, although they will have competition for the former World Cup winner.

The 27-year-old sees his contract expire this summer at Dortmund, and he has seen decreased playing time this season thanks to the explosion of Jadon Sancho plus the arrival of Erling Haaland and the improvement of both Julian Brandt and Thorgan Hazard. Gotze has found himself the odd man out in that attacking group, and Everton could snag him on a free transfer this summer. The Sport Bild report names West Ham, Borussia Monchengladbach, and AC Milan as other possibilities, but suggests that Gotze would need to take a pay cut from his current $11 million a year salary to open up the list a bit.

Finally, Tottenham could usher one of its young players out the door as Juan Foyth has voiced his frustrations with a lack of playing time under Jose Mourinho. The 22-year-old, who arrived from Argentine club Estudiantes in 2017, told Argentinian publication TNT that he would like to leave London if he did not see an increase in playing time.

“If I am going to have opportunities here, I will be very comfortable,” Foyth said of his current situation at Spurs. “And if they won’t count on me, the best thing will be to find another club. I would like to stay in Europe, all leagues have a high level. My wish is to play at the highest level as long as I can. The main thing is to play.”

Foyth has seen just 65 minutes of Premier League action this entire season and has not been included in the matchday squad for any league game since the start of January. Foyth’s time has taken an even bigger hit thanks to the emergence of young Japhen Tanganga, lowering the already limited amount of squad space that Foyth had between center-back and right-back.

De Bruyne says lockdown has him wanting to extend his career

By Kyle BonnApr 1, 2020, 2:16 PM EDT
Kevin de Bruyne has learned a thing or two while stuck at home during the coronavirus. The main thing he’s discovered is that he doesn’t want to be stuck at home much longer.

That means possibly continuing his playing career longer than he may have expected, just to not be stuck inside.

“I told my wife I’m going to play a little bit longer after the lockdown,” de Bruyne said to ESPN. “I cannot stay at home. I’m going to play two more years. It’s hard, man.”

Currently 28 years old and one of the best players in the Premier League, de Bruyne’s fluid movement, exquisite passing, and creative flair are a joy to watch. The Belgian possibly extending his career should come as a positive for everyone – well, maybe except Manchester United fans.

It is certainly good news for the Belgian national team, who have been the beneficiary of his 74 international caps thus far. De Bruyne has missed a healthy chunk of playing time over the past year thanks to various injuries, but the extension of his career could only benefit Belgium in the long-term. It could, however, also see de Bruyne rethink the length of his international playing time to extend his club career, a move some older players make to rest their bodies during international breaks and milk as many playing days out of their careers as possible. Still, that could be a longshot knowing de Bruyne is hating being cooped up inside.

“It’s time to play football again,” he said. “I miss it and it’s difficult. But we are not important, football is not important. People love football… but you need to stay safe.”

Burning Question: What one rule would you change?

By Kyle BonnApr 1, 2020, 12:29 PM EDT
This week at ProSoccerTalk we will be asking some burning questions we have when it comes to the beautiful game. Today’s topic is rule changes.

With VAR instituted this season, the rulebook has never been under more scrutiny. Some people have criticized the offside rule, claiming the rules must adapt to the changing times and the improved technology. Others have attacked the penalty kicks tiebreaker, saying it doesn’t fairly determine the outcome of a match.

So, with that in mind, let’s break down some of the rules we could change.

The obvious one: The handball rule

While the offside rule has been the most scrutinized over the past year with the implementation of VAR in the Premier League and beyond, the handball rule is almost certainly the most unanimously despised rule of the current times. More specifically, a handball in regards to the buildup to a goal.

The current rule in the FIFA rulebook states: The following ‘handball’ situations, even if accidental, will be a free kick:

  • The ball goes into the goal after touching an attacking player’s hand/arm
  • A player gains control/possession of the ball after it has touches their hand/arm and then scores, or creates a goal-scoring opportunity

While this sounded nice in theory, in practice it was horrible. Goals were chalked off because the ball brushed an attacker’s arm, even if the attacker gained no advantage and it did not help the attacker in his creation of the goalscoring opportunity. Goals were even chalked off in the buildup to a score, and while that is being changed this coming season, with IFAB

Man City was held to a point by Spurs early in the season thanks in large part to the late winner being chalked off for a clip off Aymeric Laporte’s arm, and it only got worse from there. Leicester City saw a key goal chalked off in a 1-0 loss to Norwich City just days before the suspension of Premier League play, with Kelechi Iheanacho barely grazing the ball with his hand before scoring what would have been the go-ahead goal.

There’s been near-unanimous outrage over this rule, and it has to go.

The controversial one: The offside rule

With VAR firmly entrenched in the world of soccer, the offside rule has come under increased scrutiny over the past calendar year, with fans believing the technology has ruined the spirit of the rule.

Thanks to video review, offside decisions are being scrutinized down to the millimeter, and goals are being cancelled for inch-tight calls. Offside decisions have always been black & white, but unlike the goal-line technology, the fluidity of offsides in the past and the difficulty of making a call has always given fans more leeway to accepting tight decisions even if they were incorrect. Now, with technology making the calls truly black & white, many fans feel the calls have hampered attacking play.

The problem is there are no good solutions to fix the problems presented. Some have suggested a six-inch allowance for attackers in offside decisions, but all that will do is push the black & white line six inches further, meaning there will still be inch-tight decisions further out. Other ideas floated include a margin of error, likely visualized by a thicker line for the defender than the attacker on replay. This idea is similar to the “umpire’s call” in cricket where the rules write into law an admission that technology cannot always be pinpoint accurate. The issue that arises here is that while in cricket the technology is attempting to predict the flight of a ball, VAR is simply placing lines on a field with far less assumptions or predictive room for error needed.

At the end of the day, there is no good solution, and fans are probably going to have to simply get used to the new way of doing things. Some good goals will be ruled out, and VAR can certainly improve its methods to allow for more transparency, but as far as the laws of the game are concerned, this one is here to stay.

The long-debated one: Penalties

Penalty shootouts have been debated for years as a match-decider.

Let’s just put this to bed right here: Are penalties a fair sporting way to determine a match? No. Is there a better, more fun option to decide a game without running the players to death? No. This one’s also here to stay, thanks in part because there’s few better options and also in part because they’re downright tense and fun. Leave penalties alone.

The other long-debated one: Away goals

The away goals rule is another tiebreaker often disparaged for its non-sporting qualities. While detractors of the away goals rule have more to stand on than those who dislike penalties, and it probably could be done away with altogether with very few people even taking note, it’s not the problem those who call for change make it out to be.

The dark horse: Goalkeeper protection

While the rules protecting goalkeepers are talked about on rare occasions, they have mostly become an accepted part of today’s game. Which is ridiculous. The amount of play goalkeepers are afforded while entirely uncontested is flat out ridiculous. Every time a goalkeeper goes up to claim a ball in the air and is left unchallenged is a crime.

While yes, there were far too many goalkeeper injuries in the past, the rules in today’s game are an overreaction. There has to be a middle ground for players to challenge a goalkeeper’s authority while still keeping the netminders safe.

UEFA postpones all June international matches amid coronavirus

By Kyle BonnApr 1, 2020, 10:43 AM EDT
Following a meeting of all 55 member nations on Wednesday, UEFA announced the postponement of all June international matches, among a number of other decisions as the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc throughout the soccer calendar.

The summer international calendar included the pushed back Euro 2020 qualifying playoffs, but those have now been put on hold indefinitely and it is possible there will be no international games played until September.

In addition, the Champions League and Europa League competitions have both been suspended indefinitely, no longer tying a potential return to a specific date. Nothing else has been confirmed regarding the competitions, but there are reports swirling that the resumption of the Champions League and Europa League would come with games behind closed doors, potentially all the way through the finals of the competitions.

The European governing body had already pushed back Euro 2020 to next summer in an effort to make room to finish the domestic seasons, but as the coronavirus pandemic continues to linger, questions are mounting over the possibility of finishing all competitions at a later date or if there is simply not enough time. Reports continue to stream in that UEFA significantly favors finishing domestic competitions over all else.

UEFA did announce that all registration deadlines for international club competitions have been suspended indefinitely as well, throwing the summer transfer window into further disarray as well.

“As a result of the increasing uncertainty generated by the ongoing extraordinary events,” UEFA said in its statement, “the Executive Committee also decided to suspend the club licensing provisions that relate to the preparation and assessment of clubs’ future financial information. This decision applies exclusively for participation in the 2020/21 UEFA club competitions.”

Alisson throw produces satisfying video of the day

By Kyle BonnApr 1, 2020, 9:44 AM EDT
With athletes stuck in their homes during the coronavirus lockdown, it has given plenty of stars time to produce quality internet #content. Judging by his Instagram, he’s had plenty of time to spend with his family, with images of him and his two children.

He’s also had time to train. Lots of time. The Liverpool goalkeeper posted a video of him working out in his backyard last week, and as the lockdown drags on, he’s gotten more creative.

While he is an exceptional shot-stopping goalkeeper, Alisson is also known for his distribution critical to the Liverpool buildup, Alisson took to his backyard on Tuesday to produce one of the most satisfying videos you’ll see, dropping the ball on a dime into a skylight from a good 50 yards out with a pinpoint throw.

View this post on Instagram

Quarantine effect!! #AB1challenge 🎥 @joaop93_

A post shared by Alisson Becker (@alissonbecker) on

The slight curl on the ball, the absolutely perfect accuracy that drops in without touching the sides…it’s so satisfying to watch!

Alisson tagged the photo with the caption “Quarantine effect,” suggesting he’s had plenty of time to possibly shoot a couple of takes on this trick, and included the hashtag #AB1challenge. Could that become a trend?

Also notable, upon completion he does the Cristiano Ronaldo celebration.

Goalkeeper trick shots. More of this please!