Transfer Rumor Roundup: Gotze to Everton, Grealish to Man United

You think the Jack Grealish incident this past week would stop Manchester United from pursuing the Aston Villa playmaker? Think again.
According to Paul Joyce of The Times, Grealish “is expected to arrive [at Manchester United] from Aston Villa to add competition to the midfield.”
While the Grealish to Manchester United rumors are nothing new, it is notable that they still persist even in the aftermath of his embarrassing decision to leave his house during the coronavirus lockdown. Manchester United could be on the hook for nearly $100 million should they pursue Grealish this summer, and they will want to know their investment won’t be put at risk in situations like this again.
Still, Grealish has had a fantastic season before the shutdown and Manchester United could use a central playmaker to pull the strings. While Joyce’s writeup seems to suggest that Grealish would have work to do to earn a place in the Manchester United team, he would likely find himself as the only true attacking midfielder outside of fellow new signing Bruno Fernandes in the entire squad. The position has little depth at Old Trafford and Grealish is certainly a much-needed investment.
Everton is also searching for playmaking ability as well as a goalscoring mindset, and Borussia Dortmund forward Mario Gotze could be the answer. According to German publication Sport Bild, Gotze could be headed to Everton this summer, although they will have competition for the former World Cup winner.
The 27-year-old sees his contract expire this summer at Dortmund, and he has seen decreased playing time this season thanks to the explosion of Jadon Sancho plus the arrival of Erling Haaland and the improvement of both Julian Brandt and Thorgan Hazard. Gotze has found himself the odd man out in that attacking group, and Everton could snag him on a free transfer this summer. The Sport Bild report names West Ham, Borussia Monchengladbach, and AC Milan as other possibilities, but suggests that Gotze would need to take a pay cut from his current $11 million a year salary to open up the list a bit.
Finally, Tottenham could usher one of its young players out the door as Juan Foyth has voiced his frustrations with a lack of playing time under Jose Mourinho. The 22-year-old, who arrived from Argentine club Estudiantes in 2017, told Argentinian publication TNT that he would like to leave London if he did not see an increase in playing time.
“If I am going to have opportunities here, I will be very comfortable,” Foyth said of his current situation at Spurs. “And if they won’t count on me, the best thing will be to find another club. I would like to stay in Europe, all leagues have a high level. My wish is to play at the highest level as long as I can. The main thing is to play.”
Foyth has seen just 65 minutes of Premier League action this entire season and has not been included in the matchday squad for any league game since the start of January. Foyth’s time has taken an even bigger hit thanks to the emergence of young Japhen Tanganga, lowering the already limited amount of squad space that Foyth had between center-back and right-back.