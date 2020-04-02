More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

Belgium pro league set to be abandoned, Club Brugge awarded title

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 2, 2020, 10:18 AM EDT
The Pro League in Belgium is set to be the first top-flight in Europe to rule its season abandoned due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is expected the decision will be announced formally on April 15 and that Club Brugge, who sit 15 points clear atop the table, will be awarded the title as there is just one regular-season game remaining before the playoffs begin.

Club Brugge would also be handed a spot in the UEFA Champions League for next season.

The recommendation from the board of directors to its club is that the season should be abandoned and current league positions will be declared as final. A meeting on Apr. 15 will see the plan discussed and the only remaining issues to discuss are promotion and relegation.

“The Board of Directors took note of the recommendations of Dr. Van Ranst and the government that it is highly unlikely that games with the public will be played before June 30. The current situation also makes it very unclear whether and when a resumption of collective training courses can be foreseen at all. The Board of Directors have unanimously decided that it is not desirable to continue the competition after June 30. Given the above elements, the Board of Directors has formulated a unanimous advice to the General Meeting not to resume the competitions of the season ’19 -’20 and to accept the current state of the Jupiler Pro League as final classification (subject to the decisions of the licensing committee).”

They added that the Belgium league have set up a working group which will “consider the sporting and financial implications that this decision entails.”

The fact that any games which did take place behind closed doors before June 30 would require extra assistance from medical and security personnel who are already stretched to their limits during the coronavirus pandemic is a huge factor in why sporting events are not taking place.

This ruling could well be the landmark moment for leagues across Europe, and the rest of the world, calling it quits for the 2019-20 campaign.

Many leagues, such as the Premier League, continue to suspend its season indefinitely as they wait for improvements with the coronavirus pandemic and although UEFA have relaxed their previous stance that domestic seasons should be finished by June 30, it is looking more likely that the 2019-20 season would need until August or September at the earliest to be completed.

Brescia ready to forfeit matches if Italian season resumes

Getty Images
Associated PressApr 2, 2020, 9:37 AM EDT
BRESCIA, Italy (AP) The president of Italian soccer club Brescia said Thursday he will forfeit his team’s remaining Serie A matches if the league resumes.

Brescia is the third-worst hit province in Italy with more than 8,500 coronavirus cases and more than 1,300 deaths.

“This season doesn’t make sense anymore,” Massimo Cellino said in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport. “We’re all stopped, no team will return the same as before, matches played behind closed doors, and then there’s the risk to the health of the players.

“Returning to activity is pure craziness. If they force us to I am ready to not put out the team and lose the matches 3-0 by default out of respect for the citizens of Brescia and their loved ones who aren’t here anymore.”

Serie A has been suspended since March 9 and at least 15 players in the league have tested positive for COVID-19.

Brescia is in last place in the league standings. The president of Lazio recently accused Cellino of trying to avoid relegation.

“I don’t care at all about relegation,” Cellino said. “So far we have deserved it and I have my blame in that, too.

“I’m speaking generally … to prolong the season we would need to change all national and international rules – player contracts, balance sheets, deadlines with the banks, transfer market, preparation, start of the new season. Absolute chaos.”

UEFA is contemplating having the domestic season run into August – if games can resume amid nationwide lockdowns because of the virus.

“The season has to end June 30, the deadline to present the club’s budgets and player contracts,” Cellino said. “They are arrogant and irresponsible. They only think about their economic interests and their cup competitions.

“But UEFA doesn’t decide for the Italian championship, Italy decides. In order to resume Serie A, it has to end by June 30. Will they make us play every two days? Or does UEFA also have the power to extend the days and make them 72 hours?”

Italy has recorded the most deaths of any nation because of the virus. It has extended a strict nationwide lockdown, including banning professional athletes from training inside sports facilities, until April 13. Authorities have also cautioned that any return to normal movement will be a slow process.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

VIDEO: Breaking down some celebrated Premier League derbies

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 1, 2020, 9:08 PM EDT
The kickoffs aren’t coming back soon, so we’re finding solace in anticipating the biggest matches on the Premier League calendar.

Certain rivalries are circled on the fixture list when it arrives each summer, the sort of games that seem to level the playing field regardless of the gulf in class.

Is Arsenal struggling? No better way to bounce back than Spurs.

Liverpool sliding a bit? It’ll snap back to form when Everton hits Anfield.

PST lead writer and editor Joe Prince-Wright has prepped up for several of these derbies over the years, and here’s a cheat sheet for those new and a tasty summation for those missing their hated foes.

Bournemouth’s Howe takes voluntary pay cut, first PL manager to do so

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 1, 2020, 8:47 PM EDT
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is the first Premier League manager to take a pay cut due to the coronavirus suspension.

Howe joins Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake, first team technical director Richard Hughes, and assistant manager Jason Tindall in taking “significant, voluntary” pay cuts.

Howe is the longest-serving manager in the PL. He started with Bournemouth’s academy in 1994 and spent just a few short seasons away from home (Portsmouth and Swindon Town) during his playing career.

The club has also furloughed employees throughout the organization. From a Bournemouth statement:

There is no script for moments like this. No tactics and no set plays to find a winning formula. But as a board we are continually looking at ways to ensure the future of the club and our employees is protected when the season returns.

We have also advised a number of staff across all areas of the club that they will be temporarily furloughed, as a result of the ongoing pandemic.

These measures have been taken to safeguard the financial stability of the club during what is such an uncertain period, not only in football but for businesses in all industries across the world.

Surely Howe won’t be the last during this uncertain time for clubs and businesses all over the world.

Ex-Marseille president first coronavirus-related death in Senegal

Pape Diouf
ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images
Associated PressApr 1, 2020, 6:42 PM EDT
1 Comment

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) Pape Diouf, a former president of French soccer club Marseille, died Tuesday in Senegal after contracting the coronavirus. It was the West African country’s first COVID-19-related death, according to the health ministry. He was 68.

Diouf, who was president of Marseille from 2005-09, had been treated since Saturday in intensive care in Dakar, health minister Abdoulaye Diouf Sarr said.

Senegal President Macky Sall wrote on his official Twitter account that he had followed Diouf’s health closely after he was admitted for treatment.

“I pay tribute to this great figure in sport,” Sall wrote. “I pay tribute to the medical staff at Fann Hospital who spared no effort to save him.”

Relatives said Diouf was meant to be moved to France. He had recently traveled to several countries in the West Africa region.

In its most recent count, Senegal has reported 190 cases of the coronavirus, with 45 of those having recovered.

Diouf was a charismatic and popular leader who was close to the fans and players at Marseille, the only French team to win the European club title.

“Pape will forever remain in the hearts of Marseille people and (is) one of the great architects of the club,” Marseille wrote under a photo of Diouf.

Shortly before his time at the club ended, Diouf signed Didier Deschamps as the new coach and Deschamps won the French league title and League Cup in his first season in charge. It was Marseille’s first league title in 18 years.

Deschamps, who coached France to World Cup success two years ago, described Diouf as “a man of convictions, a spirited man, passionate about football” adding that his “sudden and brutal death deeply saddens me.”

“I could measure his popularity, which was immense with the Marseille people whose hearts he had won,” Deschamps said on L’Equipe’s website.

The French soccer league called Diouf’s death “a moment of immense sadness for French soccer.”

Diouf was born in Chad to Senegalese parents. After arriving in Marseille at the age of 18, he became a sports journalist and then a players’ agent.

Diouf was not afraid to take risks in signing unheralded players, such as the diminutive Mathieu Valbuena from third-tier side Libourne in 2006 when he was 21.

The 1.67-meter (5 feet, 5 inches) Valbuena went on to prove Diouf right, and all the doubters wrong, playing 52 times for France.

“A great man with a great heart,” Valbuena said. “We were hypnotized by his speeches, he had a lot of charisma.”

Diouf was awarded the French Legion of Honor medal in 2012, one of the country’s highest honors.

Pugmire reported from Paris. AP reporter Babacar Dione in Dakar, Senegal contributed.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports