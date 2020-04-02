More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
De Bruyne concerned about extending current season

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 2, 2020, 11:19 AM EDT
Kevin de Bruyne has admitted he is concerned about the impact of extending the current 2019-20 Premier League season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Manchester City and Belgium star has admitted that players will need at least a three to four week preseason if they don’t play for six weeks and although he understands why leagues are waiting as long as possible to make a final decision, he believes priotirizing next season should be the main aim.

Speaking to Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws, De Bruyne revealed his stance on what should happen with the current season.

“I have no idea if we are going to play again,” De Bruyne said. “Just like here, in England they want to wait as long as possible before making a decision. But as a footballer, it’s not that clear cut. If you do nothing for six weeks, normally you need a pre-season of three to four weeks. If we restart immediately, everyone will be in the treatment room after a couple of games.

“That’s clearly not the intention. But there is a lot of money involved and I think that waiting too long to make a decision could cause problems for next season. It is not that we have a very long summer break and can just shove everything closer together. It would be a shame to stop early after such a good season, but if it avoids problems next year, it must be done.”

If Man City were top of the table, would De Bruyne have a different stance? Most probably. But that’s a little unfair as he isn’t saying scrap the season altogether, just that no more games should be played past a certain date. That could leave Liverpool to be declared as Premier League champions and the current league positions deemed as final for 2019-20, just like they are doing in De Bruyne’s homeland of Belgium.

De Bruyne, 28, is a frontrunner for the Premier League and PFA Player of the Season given his incredible form so far this season and with Man City in a very good position in the UEFA Champions League (they lead Real Madrid 2-1 on aggregate after the first leg of their UCL last 16 clash away at Real) they are the favorites to win the UCL. These comments should not be taken lightly, as De Bruyne and Man City are, in theory, closer than they’ve ever been to winning the Champions League.

The Belgian ace has already joked that any previous date he had in mind for retirement has been pushed back as recent time spent at home has shown him he isn’t ready to hang up his boots anytime soon. His views are very interesting and perhaps give us a inclination as to how other players are feeling, even if they aren’t outspoken.

Report: Germany line up Liverpool boss Klopp

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 2, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT
Jurgen Klopp will be a man in demand for a very long time and a report claims that Germany want him to become their new boss.

The current Liverpool manager signed a new contract at the Merseyside club in 2019 which runs until 2024 but has openly admitted on several occasions that he doesn’t plan to coach for the next few decades.

Per the report from the Daily Mirror, Klopp, 52, is said to be Germany’s ideal successor to Joachim Low and the former Mainz and Borussia Dortmund manager is keen on making the move to international management when he feels like the time is right to move on from Liverpool.  

He’s previously said he thinks Liverpool will be his last job in the club game and although there’s no indication he will leave the Reds anytime soon, there’s a growing sense that Klopp will be Germany’s main target in the summer of 2022 after Low’s current deal runs out.

Klopp’s previous Liverpool deal was due to run out in 2022 but he extended that by two years in December and is contracted to the Reds until 2024 and there is no break clause or release clause in that deal.

Liverpool have won the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup over the last 12 months and currently sit 25 points clear atop the Premier League table with nine games to go as they close in on their first league title in over 30 years.

Klopp’s methods and personality are perhaps better suited to the club game than the international level as his charisma rubs off on his players day-to-day. Liverpool would of course like him to be their Sir Alex Ferguson or Arsene Wenger, staying at the club for over 20 years, but Klopp has always been very open that he doesn’t plan on doing that.

Low has spent the past 14 years in charge of Germany and led them to the 2014 World Cup title, the semifinals of the 2010 World Cup and the final of the European Championships in 2008. After a rough 2018 World Cup where the defending champs were knocked out in the group stage, Low rebuilt his national team and they breezed throughout qualifying for EURO 2020 which has now been pushed to the summer of 2021. He is still expected to coach Die Mannschaft through the 2022 World Cup in Qatar to complete an incredible 16-year spell in charge of the national team.

Klopp would obviously be Germany’s first-choice candidate and if he fancies leaving Liverpool in the summer of 2023, it looks like the stars could be aligning for him to head straight to the national team job. He rose to national prominence in Germany as a TV pundit during the 2006 World Cup and Klopp could well see out his managerial career by leading Germany.

Belgium pro league set to be abandoned, Club Brugge awarded title

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 2, 2020, 10:18 AM EDT
The Pro League in Belgium is set to be the first top-flight in Europe to rule its season abandoned due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is expected the decision will be announced formally on April 15 and that Club Brugge, who sit 15 points clear atop the table, will be awarded the title as there is just one regular-season game remaining before the playoffs begin.

Club Brugge would also be handed a spot in the UEFA Champions League for next season.

The recommendation from the board of directors to its club is that the season should be abandoned and current league positions will be declared as final. A meeting on Apr. 15 will see the plan discussed and the only remaining issues to discuss are promotion and relegation.

“The Board of Directors took note of the recommendations of Dr. Van Ranst and the government that it is highly unlikely that games with the public will be played before June 30. The current situation also makes it very unclear whether and when a resumption of collective training courses can be foreseen at all. The Board of Directors have unanimously decided that it is not desirable to continue the competition after June 30. Given the above elements, the Board of Directors has formulated a unanimous advice to the General Meeting not to resume the competitions of the season ’19 -’20 and to accept the current state of the Jupiler Pro League as final classification (subject to the decisions of the licensing committee).”

They added that the Belgium league have set up a working group which will “consider the sporting and financial implications that this decision entails.”

The fact that any games which did take place behind closed doors before June 30 would require extra assistance from medical and security personnel who are already stretched to their limits during the coronavirus pandemic is a huge factor in why sporting events are not taking place.

This ruling could well be the landmark moment for leagues across Europe, and the rest of the world, calling it quits for the 2019-20 campaign.

Many leagues, such as the Premier League, continue to suspend its season indefinitely as they wait for improvements with the coronavirus pandemic and although UEFA have relaxed their previous stance that domestic seasons should be finished by June 30, it is looking more likely that the 2019-20 season would need until August or September at the earliest to be completed.

Brescia ready to forfeit matches if Italian season resumes

Associated PressApr 2, 2020, 9:37 AM EDT
BRESCIA, Italy (AP) The president of Italian soccer club Brescia said Thursday he will forfeit his team’s remaining Serie A matches if the league resumes.

Brescia is the third-worst hit province in Italy with more than 8,500 coronavirus cases and more than 1,300 deaths.

“This season doesn’t make sense anymore,” Massimo Cellino said in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport. “We’re all stopped, no team will return the same as before, matches played behind closed doors, and then there’s the risk to the health of the players.

“Returning to activity is pure craziness. If they force us to I am ready to not put out the team and lose the matches 3-0 by default out of respect for the citizens of Brescia and their loved ones who aren’t here anymore.”

Serie A has been suspended since March 9 and at least 15 players in the league have tested positive for COVID-19.

Brescia is in last place in the league standings. The president of Lazio recently accused Cellino of trying to avoid relegation.

“I don’t care at all about relegation,” Cellino said. “So far we have deserved it and I have my blame in that, too.

“I’m speaking generally … to prolong the season we would need to change all national and international rules – player contracts, balance sheets, deadlines with the banks, transfer market, preparation, start of the new season. Absolute chaos.”

UEFA is contemplating having the domestic season run into August – if games can resume amid nationwide lockdowns because of the virus.

“The season has to end June 30, the deadline to present the club’s budgets and player contracts,” Cellino said. “They are arrogant and irresponsible. They only think about their economic interests and their cup competitions.

“But UEFA doesn’t decide for the Italian championship, Italy decides. In order to resume Serie A, it has to end by June 30. Will they make us play every two days? Or does UEFA also have the power to extend the days and make them 72 hours?”

Italy has recorded the most deaths of any nation because of the virus. It has extended a strict nationwide lockdown, including banning professional athletes from training inside sports facilities, until April 13. Authorities have also cautioned that any return to normal movement will be a slow process.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

