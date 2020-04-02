Jurgen Klopp will be a man in demand for a very long time and a report claims that Germany want him to become their new boss.

The current Liverpool manager signed a new contract at the Merseyside club in 2019 which runs until 2024 but has openly admitted on several occasions that he doesn’t plan to coach for the next few decades.

Per the report from the Daily Mirror, Klopp, 52, is said to be Germany’s ideal successor to Joachim Low and the former Mainz and Borussia Dortmund manager is keen on making the move to international management when he feels like the time is right to move on from Liverpool.

He’s previously said he thinks Liverpool will be his last job in the club game and although there’s no indication he will leave the Reds anytime soon, there’s a growing sense that Klopp will be Germany’s main target in the summer of 2022 after Low’s current deal runs out.

Klopp’s previous Liverpool deal was due to run out in 2022 but he extended that by two years in December and is contracted to the Reds until 2024 and there is no break clause or release clause in that deal.

Liverpool have won the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup over the last 12 months and currently sit 25 points clear atop the Premier League table with nine games to go as they close in on their first league title in over 30 years.

Klopp’s methods and personality are perhaps better suited to the club game than the international level as his charisma rubs off on his players day-to-day. Liverpool would of course like him to be their Sir Alex Ferguson or Arsene Wenger, staying at the club for over 20 years, but Klopp has always been very open that he doesn’t plan on doing that.

Low has spent the past 14 years in charge of Germany and led them to the 2014 World Cup title, the semifinals of the 2010 World Cup and the final of the European Championships in 2008. After a rough 2018 World Cup where the defending champs were knocked out in the group stage, Low rebuilt his national team and they breezed throughout qualifying for EURO 2020 which has now been pushed to the summer of 2021. He is still expected to coach Die Mannschaft through the 2022 World Cup in Qatar to complete an incredible 16-year spell in charge of the national team.

Klopp would obviously be Germany’s first-choice candidate and if he fancies leaving Liverpool in the summer of 2023, it looks like the stars could be aligning for him to head straight to the national team job. He rose to national prominence in Germany as a TV pundit during the 2006 World Cup and Klopp could well see out his managerial career by leading Germany.

