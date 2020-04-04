More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
10 soccer movies you need to watch

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 4, 2020, 2:50 PM EDT
Now, we all need plenty of things to watch to keep us going through the current coronavirus pandemic and here are 10 soccer movies you should add to your list.

With no live games going on across the vast majority of the world right now, it feels good to at least watch soccer of some kind.

Below are trailers and explainers on 10 movies which differ vastly. From serious documentaries to comedies, we have you covered. There’s something for everyone in the list below. Trust me.

In no particular order, let’s take a look at which soccer movies are essential viewing.

Maradona

Asif Kapadia, the director of Senna, has produced the best-ever documentary on Diego Armando Maradona. There have been plenty of films which have detailed one of the greatest players in the history of the game but this is just stunning. Kapadia had hundreds of hours of never before seen footage and this docudrama focuses on Maradona’s tumultuous spell at Napoli when he delivered to Serie A titles and was beloved by Neapolitans across the globe. But, like most things in his life, his genius on the pitch got him into trouble off it. Watch this. You will not regret it. One of the great soccer movies ever made.

Escape to Victory

Pele. Check. Bobby Moore. Check. Michael Caine. Check. Sylvester Stallone. Check. Need I say more? Perhaps the greatest soccer movie in history. Escape to Victory (which is known officially as Victory) is set in France during the Second World War and focuses on a team of star players playing against the German army amid the background of (you guessed it) an escape. Stallone’s antics as star goalkeeper, Pele’s bicycle kick and a rallying cry from Caine are just some of the great moments from this classic movie.

Damned United

Brian Clough is perhaps the greatest manager England has ever produced. He won two European Cups with Nottingham Forest and league titles with Forest and rivals Derby County and did it all while making everyone laugh. This movie, starring Michael Sheen, focuses on his infamous 44-day spell in charge of Leeds United. Sabotage, player revolts and tremendous team talks. Just like the outspoken genius that was Brian Clough, this is top-notch entertainment.

We Must Go

An incredible documentary on Bob Bradley taking charge of the Egyptian national team after being fired by the USMNT in 2011. Amid the uprising against the government in Egypt, the Port Said massacre and huge unrest, people were united by one thing: Egypt reaching the 2014 World Cup for the first time in 24 years. This story about Bradley and his young team coming so close to their goal is emotional, dramatic and full of poignant moments. A reminder that Bradley, the current LAFC head coach, is the bravest coach in American soccer history.

Bend it Like Beckham

Keira Knightley and Parminder Nagra star as aspiring young female players in London as their team, against all the odds, prove they belong. A truly uplifting movie as curling free kicks like David Beckham’s famed right foot is still the main aim for every young English girl and boy growing up.

She’s the Man

Amanda Bynes and Channing Tatum star in this comedy about high school soccer as Bynes pretends she is a boy to play on the varsity team but there is plenty of drama along the way. Another inspirational story about women proving antiquated attitudes are no longer welcome in the beautiful game.

Mike Bassett: England manager

Think of every single British soccer cliche you can. Okay? Put that in a movie with plenty of British comedy actors and it is hilarious. Not one of the most intellectual soccer movies out there but Ricky Tomlinson (who plays Mike Bassett) plays the part perfectly. Who would be the manager of England!?

Kicking and Screaming

Will Ferrell is a rising figure in the soccer world as part-owner at LAFC and this movie is a lovely crossover between his comedy genius and his love for the game. Coaching a team of underdogs which includes his young son, Ferrell transforms into a coach who is consumed by the game. Was this the inspiration for Ted Lasso?

United

The tragic story of the 1958 Munch Air Disaster is told in a compelling and gripping manner, as Manchester United’s famous Busby Babes are still revered to this day. One of the greatest teams English soccer has ever seen, the plane carrying United home from their European Cup clash at Partizan Belgrade crashed in Munich, Germany over a stop. Star players perished as the grief was felt by the entire soccer world.

One Night in Turin

Every single England fan out there will tell you they should have won the World Cup in 1990. Paul Gascogine’s tears. Gary Lineker’s goals. More penalty kick heartache. This was typical England. Set against the backdrop of hooliganism on the rise in England once again, Sir Bobby Robson led his unfancied Three Lions squad to the brink of their first World Cup final since 1966.

Premier League players release statement on proposed pay cut

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 4, 2020, 2:20 PM EDT
Premier League players have responded and released a statement after calls for them to take a proposed pay cut to their salaries during the coronavirus pandemic grow.

The Professional Players’ Association (PFA) released a lengthy statement on behalf of the Premier League players as they revealed that all players ‘want to, and will, play their part in making significant financial contributions in these unprecedented times.’

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and other captains across the Premier League have joined together to try and come to an agreement on a relief fund for all 20 clubs to help against the spread of COVID-19.

The PFA added that the players want their financial contributions to support:

  • Our clubs that we play for will obviously need our support, particularly if this crisis goes beyond June.
  • Non-playing staff at our Premier League clubs – guaranteeing they receive 100% of their wages.
  • EFL and non-league clubs, their staff and players.
  • The NHS – whose workers – many of whom are football fans – are doing so much for us all. They are the real heroes.

The Premier League released a statement on Friday saying that the season would only return when it is safe to do so and clubs would be donating $24.5 million to the NHS and over $153 million to teams in the English Football League, as teams in the lower tiers of English soccer struggle with the suspension of games.

Both Premier League clubs and players have been criticized by the UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock who called for them to do their part and take a wage cut, but the main argument from the Premier League players is that if they take a pay cut their contributions to the government via PAYE tax contributions on their wages would in turn hit the NHS and other UK public services.

“Going forward, we are working together to find a solution which will be continually reviewed in order to assess the circumstance of the COVID-19 crisis. The players are mindful that as PAYE employees, the combined tax on their salaries is a significant contribution to funding essential public services – which are especially critical at this time. Taking a 30% salary deduction will cost the Exchequer substantial sums. This would be detrimental to our NHS and other government-funded services.

“The proposed 30% salary deduction over a 12-month period equates to over £500m in wage reductions and a loss in tax contributions of over £200m to the government. What effect does this loss of earning to the government mean for the NHS? Was this considered in the Premier League proposal and did the Health Secretary, Matt Hancock factor this in when asking players to take a salary cut? We welcomed the opportunity to discuss this with the Premier League today and we are happy to continue talks.”

A number of clubs have been criticized for taking the UK government up on their scheme to pay 80 percent of wages to non-playing staff, as many believe the furloughing scheme should not be used in this way as billionaire owners of clubs should instead pay staff in full.

Transfer news: Coutinho to Chelsea, De Ligt to Man United

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 4, 2020, 12:55 PM EDT
The latest transfer news continues across the Premier League and here’s a look at some of the juiciest rumors.

First up, Philippe Coutinho has been linked with a move back to England with Chelsea his latest potential destination as they are said to be ‘in negotiations’ with Barcelona about signing him on a permanent deal.

The Brazilian playmaker is still a Barcelona player but he’s spent the 2019-20 season on loan at Bayern Munich.

According to The Sun newspaper the 27-year-old midfielder will leave Bayern at the end of this season with the Bavarian giants unwilling to trigger his $130 million release clause.

Arsenal, Tottenham and Man United are all said to be in the running to sign Coutinho but it is Chelsea who have taken the first step to sign the Brazilian who was sensational at Liverpool before his move to Barcelona 18 months ago. Coutinho never settled properly at the Nou Camp as he was shipped out on loan to Bayern and it is highly unlikely Barca will get even half of the $175 million they paid to Liverpool for him in January 2018.

Per the report, Coutinho would be available for between $65-80 million and that could be worth a punt for several Premier League clubs given his past form for Liverpool in England’s top-flight. His ability to drop his shoulder, dictate the tempo of a game and deliver stunning goals and deliveries from long-range is his trademark.

With Willian and Pedro both likely to leave Chelsea this summer, Frank Lampard will need some attacking reinforcements but he already has Hakim Ziyech arriving from Ajax, plus Christian Pulisic, Ross Barkley, Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi battling for spots in the attacking midfield positions. In terms of the other clubs interested in Coutinho, it would seem like Tottenham would be the best fit as they recently lost playmaker Christian Eriksen and both Man United and Arsenal seem set with their current attacking talents.

Coutinho’s quality means he would be a good buy for any Premier League club with his former manager at Liverpool, Brendan Rodgers, linked with a shock move to bring him to Leicester City. Coutinho may not fit in at Barcelona but he is still loved by many in the Premier League, even after his acrimonious departure from Liverpool.

Another player who sealed a big move but has failed to settle is Matthijs de Ligt.

The Daily Express say that Man United have made De Ligt one of their top targets for this summer as the 20-year-old Dutch center back has failed to impress after his mega transfer from Ajax to Juventus last summer.

De Ligt looked likely to head to Man United for most of last summer but instead joined Juve for $100 million but under Maurizio Sarri he’s struggled to be a regular and both parties are reportedly ready to move on when the next transfer window arrives.

A towering presence at the heart of Ajax’s defense in their run to the Champions League semifinals in 2018-19, plus a rising star on the international stage with the Netherlands, De Ligt’s game would be suited well to the Premier League.

Do Man United need another center back? Right now Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof have formed a pretty solid partnership in central defense, flanked by Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, with Eric Bailly and Phil Jones back up center back options.

That said, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has used a 3-4-3 system on many occasions this season, especially against the Premier League big boys away from home, and that could mean there’s space for De Ligt, Maguire and Lindelof in the same lineup.

There’s no doubt Juve will be looking to recoup the vast majority of the $100 million they paid for De Ligt last summer but that’s unlikely. One potential deal suggested, per the report, is that Paul Pogba could head back to Juventus with De Ligt part of the deal.

Man United’s attack is set with Bruno Fernandes pulling the strings and the duo of Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford delivering. Shoring up midfield and defense should remain Solskjaer’s top priority and if De Ligt can regain the amazing form from his Ajax days, he would have a huge impact.

'Lunch Talk Live' show to debut on NBCSN

NBC Sports
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 4, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT
A new daily sport talk show, Lunch Talk Live, will launch this Monday, April 6 on NBCSN.

[ STREAM: Lunch Talk Live ]

Hosted by Mike Tirico at 12 p.m. ET every weekday, current and former athletes as well as NBC Sports’ commentators and other prominent figures will be guests to discuss the sports world during the coronavirus pandemic and analyze the ever-changing landscape as sports have been put on hold for the foreseeable future.

Here are some more details on the content of the show, as Tirico will host it remotely and discuss the impact on the sports world of the current coronavirus pandemic. It aims to give guests a “platform to discuss the state of sports, voice their personal stories and detail how they are adapting their daily lives during this challenging time.”

“In these challenging times, we are all missing sports and the people who make sports memories,” Tirico said. “Hopefully, we can bring a midday connection with some of them to help fill the void.”

The hour-long show will air weekdays at Noon ET on NBCSN and stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. Select content and interviews will additionally be hosted on NBC Sports’ YouTube channel and social media platforms.

Serbia striker Prijovic arrested for flouting coronavirus curfew

Getty Images
Associated PressApr 4, 2020, 11:22 AM EDT
BELGRADE, Serbia — Serbia soccer player Aleksandar Prijovic has been arrested for flouting the curfew imposed to curb the coronavirus spread.

[ MORE: What PL clubs are doing to help ]

A police statement said on Saturday that Prijovic and 19 others had gathered at a hotel in Belgrade, violating the country’s 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. lockdown orders.

The 29-year-old striker, who plays for Saudi Arabian club Al Ittihad, is the second Serbian international to have flouted the Balkan nation’s state of emergency orders.

Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic was also caught violating the stay-at-home decree when he attended his girlfriend’s birthday party at a Belgrade cafe last month.

Those who flout the restrictive measures face hefty fines or up to three years in jail.

Follow AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

 

