What Premier League clubs are doing to help during coronavirus

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 4, 2020, 10:28 AM EDT
All 20 Premier League clubs have stepped up to help their local communities during the coronavirus pandemic, as players, managers and all members of staff are trying do all they can to help.

As we await the return of the Premier League following its suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic, let’s take a look at some of the more notable things each club have been doing to help out.

Talks are ongoing between Premier League players, the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) and the league as to how best to take a wage cut and/or make further donations to the NHS and other institutions, with players acutely aware that they are in a financial position to step up and support those who support them all season long.

Arsenal
Have promised to pay their casual workers in full until the end of April and will review the situation in the coming weeks. Close to $200,000 given to charities and cars made available to mental health workers. Increased visits from foundation staff to vulnerable people and doubling of educational facilities for children in home school. Club helps with delivering groceries.

Aston Villa
Fresh food donated to local charities and stadium kitchens providing hot meals to vulnerable.

Bournemouth
Free tickets for NHS staff and manager Eddie Howe and leading executives announced they will take huge wage cuts. Players reach out to vulnerable people with phone calls and club helps with delivering groceries.

Brighton and Hove Albion
Free tickets for NHS staff and manager Graham Potter and leading executives announced they will take huge wage cuts. Storage of NHS equipment and using car park for testing.

Burnley
The Clarets have promised to pay all non-matchday and matchday staff in full throughout the crisis. Tickets have been offered to NHS staff and Turf Moor made available to NHS. Helping with foodbank delivery scheme and players make phone calls to vulnerable people in the community.

Chelsea
Hotel at Stamford Bridge offered to NHS to house staff and parking at the stadium offered for nearby hospital workers. First team squad donate funds to foundation to help local community.

Crystal Palace
The Eagles have promised to pay all non-matchday and matchday staff in full throughout the crisis. Wilfried Zaha offers use of his personal apartments to NHS staff.

Everton
The Toffees have said non of their staff will be ‘disadvantaged’ financially by the crisis and casual workers will receive normal pay. Players and manager Carlo Ancelotti have made personal phone calls to vulnerable supporters to check in on them during the coronavirus pandemic.

Leicester City
Stadium car park and other facilities offered to NHS. Staff help stack shelves at local grocery stores and volunteer to help NHS however they can.

Liverpool
A significant donation has been made to St Andrews foodbank in north Liverpool by the first-team players and Liverpool FC Foundation. Andrew Robertson is said to be behind a similar anonymous foodbank donation in his hometown of Glasgow, Scotland. Staff take part in having a virtual cup of tea with elderly people in local community.

Man City
Hospitality areas of stadium offered fo NHS staff training. Along with Man United, the two clubs donate over $125,000 to Manchester food banks. Club makes phone calls to vulnerable people in local community.

Man United
Along with Man City, the two clubs donate over $125,000 to Manchester food banks. Free parking for NHS staff staying at Hotel Football at Old Trafford, Man United’s academy doctor returns to NHS and staff volunteering for NHS. Food provided for local hospitals and phone calls made to vulnerable people. Club will protect earnings of casual workers.

Newcastle United
Stadium car park used by NHS staff and club helping to employ youngsters in NHS/care roles. Urgent food supplies delivered to over 2,000 children.

Norwich City
Over $245,000 donated to local communities in Norfolk after players, coaching staff and club officials donate wages. Staff delivering and collecting food for vulnerable locals.

Sheffield United
NHS using stadium car park, distributing hand sanitizers to local care homes and staff volunteering for NHS.

Southampton
Saints Foundation providing over 1,000 meals per week to vulnerable people in local community, as chefs remain working at St Mary’s Stadium to provide fresh meals. Club medical staff assisting the NHS. Easter soccer schools for children of key workers and helpline launched for vulnerable fans. Prescription delivery service for locals needing medication and video calls to vulnerable young people.

Tottenham Hotspur
Stadium offered to the NHS and used as a storage facility for food banks to help the local communities in north London. Spurs defender Toby Alderweireld donated hundreds of iPad’s so people in hospital due to coronavirus could speak to their family and friends. Jose Mourinho volunteers for Age UK to help with home deliveries of groceries. Club doctor seconded to NHS for three months and supplies donated to local food bank.

Watford
Players, manager and staff make phone calls to older and vulnerable fans, with club staff volunteering to support local hospitals. All club facilities offered to NHS.

West Ham United
Food and toiletries donated to local food banks as captain Mark Noble also makes donation to food bank. Players make phone calls to older and vulnerable West Ham fans.

Wolverhampton Wanderers
Protective equipment donated to City of Wolverhampton and a prescription and grocery delivery service set up for vulnerable people. All food stocks donated to local homeless charity.

‘Lunch Talk Live’ show to debut on NBCSN

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 4, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT
A new daily sport talk show, Lunch Talk Live, will launch this Monday, April 6 on NBCSN.

Hosted by Mike Tirico at 12 p.m. ET every weekday, current and former athletes as well as NBC Sports’ commentators and other prominent figures will be guests to discuss the sports world during the coronavirus pandemic and analyze the ever-changing landscape as sports have been put on hold for the foreseeable future.

Here are some more details on the content of the show, as Tirico will host it remotely and discuss the impact on the sports world of the current coronavirus pandemic. It aims to give guests a “platform to discuss the state of sports, voice their personal stories and detail how they are adapting their daily lives during this challenging time.”

“In these challenging times, we are all missing sports and the people who make sports memories,” Tirico said. “Hopefully, we can bring a midday connection with some of them to help fill the void.”

The hour-long show will air weekdays at Noon ET on NBCSN and stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. Select content and interviews will additionally be hosted on NBC Sports’ YouTube channel and social media platforms.

Serbia striker Prijovic arrested for flouting coronavirus curfew

Associated PressApr 4, 2020, 11:22 AM EDT
BELGRADE, Serbia — Serbia soccer player Aleksandar Prijovic has been arrested for flouting the curfew imposed to curb the coronavirus spread.

A police statement said on Saturday that Prijovic and 19 others had gathered at a hotel in Belgrade, violating the country’s 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. lockdown orders.

The 29-year-old striker, who plays for Saudi Arabian club Al Ittihad, is the second Serbian international to have flouted the Balkan nation’s state of emergency orders.

Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic was also caught violating the stay-at-home decree when he attended his girlfriend’s birthday party at a Belgrade cafe last month.

Those who flout the restrictive measures face hefty fines or up to three years in jail.

Fear grips Swedish soccer as virus delays start of season

Associated PressApr 4, 2020, 9:35 AM EDT
Saturday was supposed to mark the beginning of a new soccer season in Sweden, fuelled by the prospect of big broadcasting revenues from a new domestic TV deal and expectations of another tight title race to match last year’s dramatic finale.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Then, in two months’ time, Sweden’s national team was supposed to be playing in the European Championship, with confidence high two years after a run to the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time since 1994.

Instead, the rapidly spreading coronavirus has forced a two-month delay to the Allsvenskan campaign – the “early June” start date will now be viewed as optimistic by many – the cancellation of the Euros, and led to some Swedish clubs fearing they might soon go out of business.

A bleak picture is being painted by members of Sweden’s top league, the starkest coming this week from Helsingborg.

“The truth is,” the southern club’s president, Krister Azelius, said, “that the effects of the coronavirus have hit us so hard that we have to question our future existence.”

While a big debate has recently broken out in England about the extent to which players should be giving up some of their wages during the pandemic, many of their Swedish counterparts on much lower salaries have already been put on leave and/or received pay cuts.

A suspension of the league beyond June doesn’t really bear thinking about.

“It’s a worry – this is not just a ‘press pause’ situation,” Kevin Walker, a midfielder for defending champion Djurgarden, told The Associated Press in a phone interview.

“The clubs were looking at pretty good times ahead, where we are getting in more money and we could attract better players. Swedish football was on the rise … hopefully as soon as this storm passes, we can get going again.”

Walker said Djurgarden was actually in good shape to withstand the initial brunt of this crisis, because of last year’s title triumph and having sold captain Marcus Danielson to Chinese club Dalian for a reported fee of more than 50 million kronor ($4.8 million) in February.

Indeed, the biggest blow to the Stockholm-based club might come in a sporting sense. Djurgarden, domestic champion for the first time since 2005 after beating Malmo and Hammarby to the title

They were supposed to be competing in the Champions League qualifying rounds this summer for the chance to reach the glamorous and lucrative group stage, thereby earning a minimum 165 million kronor ($16.2 million) plus a share of TV money. Now there’s uncertainty when those matches will take place.

For Djurgarden’s rivals across Sweden, the pain is very much financial.

Elfsborg’s players and coaches have had to take pay cuts. AIK, IFK Gothenburg, Ostersund, Orebro, Hacken, Kalmar and IFK Norrkoping have implemented short-term leave while Malmo has laid off staff.

All this at a time when Swedish clubs should really be feeling the rewards of the first year of a six-year TV deal with Discovery-owned Eurosport, reportedly worth 540 million kronor ($52 million) per year – supposedly doubling the amount clubs were bringing in from the last broadcast deal.

Now, the clubs are getting advance payment of this sponsorship money just to survive during what Swedish Elite Football – the body that oversees the top divisions – has described as an “extraordinary and difficult situation.”

Azelius has calculated that even if the season begins in June, Helsingborg will still have lost 17 million kronor ($1.6 million) of equity and therefore have gone back into the red. Having that debt, in turn, leaves the club in danger of losing its elite license to play in Allsvenskan.

“Many clubs are on their knees,” said Sweden captain Andreas Granqvist, a defender for Helsingborg, “waiting for news from various quarters about what help they can get.”

Sweden might be in a better position to restart than other countries in Europe, even if that means playing in empty stadiums to begin with.

On the continent and beyond, so much so that clubs can now hold training matches – provided the number of people attending does not exceed 50.

Walker said he and his teammates have been back in training since Monday, making sure they are “well-prepared for when the season does kick back in.”

A June start will necessitate the season running into December for the first time, by which time many parts of Sweden – like Ostersund, the northernmost team in Allsvenskan – are usually under snow. The fact that many teams have synthetic pitches because of the country’s climate could be a savior in that regard, while Djurgarden’s Tele2 Arena has a sliding roof and can therefore stage games “indoors.”

Until then, players, clubs and fans can only wait, keeping their fingers crossed that play does resume on schedule.

“When this clears up,” said Walker, trying to stay positive, “there will be a massive demand to go to see sports live, to go out and get back our normal routines.

“You just see the emptiness without sports. It’s unbelievable.”

Atletico Madrid temporarily cuts player salaries by 70 percent

Associated PressApr 3, 2020, 8:11 PM EDT
Atletico Madrid says it has reached an agreement with its players and coaching staff to reduce their salaries by 70 percent while competitions are stopped during the coronavirus pandemic.

[ MORE: FIFA extends men’s age limit for Tokyo Olympics due to virus ]

Atletico announced the agreement on Thursday and said it is temporarily suspending the jobs of club employees.

Atletico had previously said it would need to take such a drastic step but had yet to reveal the details.

A job suspension under Spanish law allows a company to greatly reduce its labor costs by having workers stay at home while guaranteeing they will go back to their positions when conditions improve.

[ MORE: UEFA threatens Belgian league with European expulsion ]

The Spanish club added that some of the money saved by the players’ salary cuts will be given to its other employees who will be furloughed.

Barcelona recently announced it had come to a similar agreement with its players.

Both clubs said that such cost-saving measures were necessary to ensure their financial stability due to the loss in revenue during the stoppage of competitions.