What Premier League clubs are doing to help during coronavirus

All 20 Premier League clubs have stepped up to help their local communities during the coronavirus pandemic, as players, managers and all members of staff are trying do all they can to help.

As we await the return of the Premier League following its suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic, let’s take a look at some of the more notable things each club have been doing to help out.

Talks are ongoing between Premier League players, the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) and the league as to how best to take a wage cut and/or make further donations to the NHS and other institutions, with players acutely aware that they are in a financial position to step up and support those who support them all season long.

Arsenal

Have promised to pay their casual workers in full until the end of April and will review the situation in the coming weeks. Close to $200,000 given to charities and cars made available to mental health workers. Increased visits from foundation staff to vulnerable people and doubling of educational facilities for children in home school. Club helps with delivering groceries.

Aston Villa

Fresh food donated to local charities and stadium kitchens providing hot meals to vulnerable.

Bournemouth

Free tickets for NHS staff and manager Eddie Howe and leading executives announced they will take huge wage cuts. Players reach out to vulnerable people with phone calls and club helps with delivering groceries.

Brighton and Hove Albion

Free tickets for NHS staff and manager Graham Potter and leading executives announced they will take huge wage cuts. Storage of NHS equipment and using car park for testing.

Burnley

The Clarets have promised to pay all non-matchday and matchday staff in full throughout the crisis. Tickets have been offered to NHS staff and Turf Moor made available to NHS. Helping with foodbank delivery scheme and players make phone calls to vulnerable people in the community.

Chelsea

Hotel at Stamford Bridge offered to NHS to house staff and parking at the stadium offered for nearby hospital workers. First team squad donate funds to foundation to help local community.

Crystal Palace

The Eagles have promised to pay all non-matchday and matchday staff in full throughout the crisis. Wilfried Zaha offers use of his personal apartments to NHS staff.

Everton

The Toffees have said non of their staff will be ‘disadvantaged’ financially by the crisis and casual workers will receive normal pay. Players and manager Carlo Ancelotti have made personal phone calls to vulnerable supporters to check in on them during the coronavirus pandemic.

Leicester City

Stadium car park and other facilities offered to NHS. Staff help stack shelves at local grocery stores and volunteer to help NHS however they can.

Liverpool

A significant donation has been made to St Andrews foodbank in north Liverpool by the first-team players and Liverpool FC Foundation. Andrew Robertson is said to be behind a similar anonymous foodbank donation in his hometown of Glasgow, Scotland. Staff take part in having a virtual cup of tea with elderly people in local community.

Man City

Hospitality areas of stadium offered fo NHS staff training. Along with Man United, the two clubs donate over $125,000 to Manchester food banks. Club makes phone calls to vulnerable people in local community.

Man United

Along with Man City, the two clubs donate over $125,000 to Manchester food banks. Free parking for NHS staff staying at Hotel Football at Old Trafford, Man United’s academy doctor returns to NHS and staff volunteering for NHS. Food provided for local hospitals and phone calls made to vulnerable people. Club will protect earnings of casual workers.

Newcastle United

Stadium car park used by NHS staff and club helping to employ youngsters in NHS/care roles. Urgent food supplies delivered to over 2,000 children.

Norwich City

Over $245,000 donated to local communities in Norfolk after players, coaching staff and club officials donate wages. Staff delivering and collecting food for vulnerable locals.

Sheffield United

NHS using stadium car park, distributing hand sanitizers to local care homes and staff volunteering for NHS.

Southampton

Saints Foundation providing over 1,000 meals per week to vulnerable people in local community, as chefs remain working at St Mary’s Stadium to provide fresh meals. Club medical staff assisting the NHS. Easter soccer schools for children of key workers and helpline launched for vulnerable fans. Prescription delivery service for locals needing medication and video calls to vulnerable young people.

Tottenham Hotspur

Stadium offered to the NHS and used as a storage facility for food banks to help the local communities in north London. Spurs defender Toby Alderweireld donated hundreds of iPad’s so people in hospital due to coronavirus could speak to their family and friends. Jose Mourinho volunteers for Age UK to help with home deliveries of groceries. Club doctor seconded to NHS for three months and supplies donated to local food bank.

Watford

Players, manager and staff make phone calls to older and vulnerable fans, with club staff volunteering to support local hospitals. All club facilities offered to NHS.

West Ham United

Food and toiletries donated to local food banks as captain Mark Noble also makes donation to food bank. Players make phone calls to older and vulnerable West Ham fans.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Protective equipment donated to City of Wolverhampton and a prescription and grocery delivery service set up for vulnerable people. All food stocks donated to local homeless charity.

