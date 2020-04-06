Our Premier League March Madness 2020 tournament has officially kicked off and here’s an explainer on how you can vote all week long.
Before we get to the Sweet 16 which
kicks tips off on Tuesday, we have the small matter of the relegation playoffs which take center stage on Monday.
Two relegation playoff semifinals will take place with #17 Watford hosting #20 Norwich City and #18 Bournemouth hosting #19 Aston Villa for a place in the relegation playoff final.
What do the winners get? If you win the relegation playoff final you are exempt from relegation, while the runner up and two semifinal losers are relegated.
If you want to see the full game schedule, seedings and bracket, here is the post you need as the tournament will run all week long:
Monday: Relegation semifinals, final
Tuesday: Sweet 16
Wednesday: Elite Eight
Thursday: Final Four
Friday: Championship game
Plus, our own Nick Mendola handicapped the field and here is who he thinks will be the favorites to win it all and which teams you should look out for as dark horses over the next few days. His predictions are wild and Arsenal fans will want to prove he is correct that they will pick up a first piece of silverware under Mikel Arteta.
Okay, vote below (until 12:45 p.m. ET) for the two semifinal winners who will meet in the relegation playoff final later today as our Premier League March Madness tournament begins!