FA want to finish season, warn of financial disaster

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 7, 2020, 11:25 AM EDT
The chairman of the FA, Greg Clarke, has warned of huge financial problems within the English game amid the coronavirus pandemic and says the FA wants to finish the season, if they can.

Clarke issued an open letter after days of criticism across the English game as Premier League clubs have been criticized for applying for the UK government’s furlough scheme which will pay staff 80 percent of their current wages.

Liverpool issued an apology and reversed their decision to furlough 200 staff members, while players have revealed various views on whether or not the 2019-20 season should be finished or deemed null and void.

“We are committed to finishing the professional football season as this resolves the issues of promotion and relegation together with title winners on merit. However, we may not be able to finish the season as football is not our priority, human life is, and we will do as the Government directs as the pandemic unfolds,” Clarke explained.

The head of the English FA admitting that they may not be able to finish the season is a big statement, as previously the stance of everyone involved in the pro game in England has been that the season should be completed.

As for the road ahead, nobody knows the long-term impact it will have and how long it will take for things to get back to normal. With revenue streams disappearing overnight, clubs and leagues are scrambling and several clubs in the lower tiers of English soccer are in serious danger and are taking advantage of the UK government’s furloughing scheme.

“Football faces economic challenges beyond the wildest imagination of those who run it. The pandemic will be followed by its economic consequences and all business sectors will suffer. We face the danger of losing clubs and leagues as finances collapse,” Clarke said. “Many communities could lose the clubs at their heart with little chance of resurrection. In the face of this unprecedented adversity, all the stakeholders within the game from players, fans, clubs, owners and administrators need to step up and share the pain to keep the game alive.

“Everyone should understand that the Premier League clubs are not immune from the impact of this and whilst they are impacted to different degrees depending on their cost base, the potential overall financial impact is huge. We must have a plan to ensure that English football is not decimated should this season be lost and next season blighted.”

Clarke added: “Time is pressing as football burns through its cash reserves with no sign yet of a resumption of the game.”

With Premier League clubs and players trying to help out their local communities wherever they can, the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) are currently locked in talks with players, leagues and other stakeholders as to how players can take pay cuts to help the effort in the UK.

The situation is very clear. Aside from the super clubs in the Premier League, the vast majority of professional clubs in England will be pushed to its limits to survive financially amid the coronavirus pandemic. Reports suggest that many clubs have less than three months worth of cash in reserve to keep them going and tough decisions will need to be made to cut costs in the coming weeks.

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 7, 2020, 10:30 AM EDT
Our Premier League March Madness tournament really gets going as the Sweet 16 stage has arrived.

Teams are seeded from 1-16 based on their current spot in the table, with Aston Villa winning the relegation playoffs on Monday to remain in the Premier League as they have effectively won the NIT.

The standout ties in the Sweet 16 include a north London derby as #8 Tottenham host #9 Arsenal and #5 Man United hosting #12 Everton, plus some potential banana skins as #1 seed Liverpool host #16 West Ham and #4 Chelsea face #13 Newcastle.

If you want to see the full game schedule, seedings and bracket, here is the post you need as the tournament will run all week long:

Monday: Relegation semifinals, final – Aston Villa prevailed, Norwich, Bournemouth, Watford relegated
Tuesday: Sweet 16
Wednesday: Elite Eight
Thursday: Final Four
Friday: Championship game

Plus, our own Nick Mendola handicapped the field and here is who he thinks will be the favorites to win it all and which teams you should look out for as dark horses over the next few days. His predictions are wild and Arsenal fans will want to prove he is correct and they pick up a first piece of silverware under Mikel Arteta.

Okay, vote below (until 1:30 p.m. ET) for the eight Sweet 16 matches as our Premier League March Madness tournament continues!

La Liga suggest possible dates to restart

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 7, 2020, 9:44 AM EDT
The president of La Liga, Javier Tebas, has suggested a number of dates when he expects Spain’s top-flight to restart.

Tebas gave an update on the situation as the coronavirus pandemic has hit Spain incredible hard over the past week. The death toll in the last 24 hours rose by 743 with the total deaths now 13,798 in Spain.

“Of all the different scenarios we have been looking at with UEFA to go back to competing, the most probable ones are 28 May, 6 June or 28 June,” Tebas said. “We can’t say an exact date. This will be given to us by the authorities in Spain. But we still have time to get back to training before that.”

Training has been suspended until at least April 26 due to restrictions put in place by the Spanish government and even if training resumed in late April there would have to be at least three weeks before of a mini-preseason before players would be ready to resume.

Tebas had previously stated that Spain’s top-flight would be back in action by mid-May but in this ever-changing situation it is impossible to put a date on when normality will resume.

UEFA and the Premier League have relaxed any dates they had to finish the 2019-20 season and that is the correct way to go about this. Tebas and La Liga will obviously wait until the Spanish government allows teams to return to training and then figure out where they go from there.

Serie A to impose 33-percent pay cut for players, coaches

By Andy EdwardsApr 6, 2020, 8:15 PM EDT
Serie A announced on Monday that it has agreed a 33-percent pay cut for 19 of its 20 clubs’ players and coaching staff for as long as the league’s coronavirus suspension lasts.

Juventus was the lone club to abstain from voting on the measure after previously agreeing to cut its players’ salaries by an amount equal to the monthly wages of March, April, May and June.

The league said in a statement that the reduction in wages paid to players and coaches was “necessary to safeguard the future of the entire Italian football system.”

“The intervention … foresees a reduction of one third of the total gross annual salary in the event that it is not possible to resume sporting activity, and a reduction of one sixth… if the remaining matches of the 2019/2020 season can be played in the coming months.”

The statement also reiterated all sides’ desire to continue and compete the 2019-20 season once it is deemed safe for all involved parties to do so.

“There is a confirmed willingness to bring this season to an end and to get back to playing, without running any risks, only when the sanitary conditions and the government’s decisions will allow so.”

U.S. prosecutors allege bribes in 2018, 2022 World Cup votes

By Andy EdwardsApr 6, 2020, 7:21 PM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors revealed new details of alleged bribes paid to FIFA executive committee members to gain their votes for Qatar to host the 2022 World Cup and charged a pair of former 21st Century Fox executives with making illegal payments to win broadcast rights for the 2018 and 2022 tournaments.

An indictment unsealed Monday in U.S. District Court in Brooklyn says Nicolás Leoz, then president of the South American governing body CONMEBOL, and former Brazil federation president Ricardo Teixeira received bribes to vote for Qatar at the 2010 FIFA executive committee meeting.

Jack Warner of Trinidad and Tobago, president of the North and Central American and Caribbean governing body CONCACAF, received $5 million in bribes to vote for Russia to host in 2018 from 10 different shell companies that included entities in Anguilla, Cyprus and the British Virgin Islands, the indictment alleged. Guatemala federation president Rafael Salguero was promised a $1 million bribe to vote for Russia, according to the indictment.

Leoz, who died last August, avoided extradition, as have Warner and Teixeira. Salguero pleaded guilty in 2018 to two counts of wire fraud conspiracy and one count each of racketeering conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy.

Alejandro Burzaco, former head of the marketing company Torneos y Competencias, testified in 2017 that all three South Americans on the FIFA executive committee took million-dollar bribes to support Qatar, which prevailed over the U.S. 14-8.

Former 21st Century Fox Inc. executives Hernan Lopez and Carlos Martinez were charged Monday with making payments to CONMEBOL officials to obtain broadcast rights bidding information from a co-conspirator whose identify was not identified in the indictment.

ESPN had U.S. English-language television rights to the World Cup from 1994-2014, but Fox in 2011 gained the rights for the 2018 and 2022 tournaments. After the 2022 tournament in Qatar was shifted from summer to late autumn, a time when it is likely to get less attention in the U.S., FIFA awarded Fox rights for 2026 without competitive bidding.

Also charged in the indictment, handed up by a grand jury on March 18, are former Imagina Media Audiovisual CEO Gerard Romy; and the Uruguayan sports marketing company Full Play Group SA.

The indictment includes charges of wire fraud and money laundering. The charges against Romy and Full Play also allege racketeering conspiracy.

“The profiteering and bribery in international soccer have been deep-seated and commonly known practices for decades,” William F. Sweeney Jr., assistant director in charge of the FBI’s New York field office, said in a statement. “Over a period of many years, the defendants and their co-conspirators corrupted the governance and business of international soccer with bribes and kickbacks, and engaged in criminal fraudulent schemes that caused significant harm to the sport of soccer. Their schemes included the use of shell companies, sham consulting contracts and other concealment methods to disguise the bribes and kickback payments and make them appear legitimate.”

Since the first indictments were announced in May 2015, there have been 26 publicly announced guilty pleas, many from former soccer officials, including CONCACAF general secretary Chuck Blazer.

CONMEBOL president Juan Ángel Napout and Brazil federation president José Maria Marin were convicted following trials. Napout is in prison in Florida and Marin was released from a prison last week. Some individuals await sentencing.

Lopez was CEO of Fox International Channels, a 21st Century Fox subsidiary, and Martinez was president of Fox International Channels and an executive of Fox Latin American Channel Inc. They are accused of joining with Full Play to pay million of dollars in bribes to CONMEBOL executives in exchange for rights to the Copa Libertadores, South America’s annual club championship.

“It’s shocking that the government would bring such a thin case,” Lopez’s lawyer, Matthew D. Umhofer, said in an email. “The indictment contains nothing more than single paragraph about Mr. Lopez that alleges nothing remotely improper. Mr. Lopez can’t wait to defend himself at trial.”

Steven J. McCool, Martinez’s attorney, said in an email: “We are certain a jury will swiftly exonerate Carlos, as the charges against him are nothing more than stale fiction.”

Carlos Ortiz said Full Play intends to plead not guilty at Thursday’s arraignment and his client “looks forward to vigorously defending itself against all of the charges at trial.”

A lawyer for Romy did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Fox Sports also did not respond to a request for comment.

Romy is accused with joining his alleged co-conspirators to pay a $3 million bribe to Jeffrey Webb, the former president of the North and Central American and Caribbean governing body CONCACAF, for media and marketing rights to home World Cup qualifiers in the Caribbean for the 2018 and 2022 cycles. Webb pleaded guilty on Nov. 23, 2015, to several counts and awaits sentencing.