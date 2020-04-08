Premier League players launch fund to help medical workers

Premier League players are pitching into a new fund to help combat coronavirus in England.
While the much-discussed and controversial topic has been pay cuts for players, the players are making a statement of generosity in the interim.
“A huge number of players from all Premier League clubs” have agreed to contribute money to help those on the National Health Service’s many charity groups, aiming to “help the frontline” in the fight against coronavirus.
Premier League captains Jordan Henderson of Liverpool and Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur were among a host of players to share the statement on Twitter:
“The contributions that this initiative will generate will help NHSCT quickly grant fund to the front line to support in a number of ways, including to help enhance the well-being of NHS staff, volunteers and patients impacted by COVID-19 as well as helping them in their work supporting many other critical areas of need both now and in the longer term.
NHS charities director Ellie Orton calls it a “fantastic” initiative that will raise “vital funds” for the country.
#PlayersTogether pic.twitter.com/nQgrqYqS57
— Jamaal Lascelles (@Lascelles16) April 8, 2020
“Fantastic news! A huge thank you to all the players supporting #playerstogether. Here’s a statement from Ellie, our CEO #NHS #COVID19” pic.twitter.com/dwnLzLRjeF
— NHSCharitiesTogether (@NHSCharities) April 8, 2020