Bundesliga future still up in the air amid virus outbreak

Associated PressApr 9, 2020, 12:56 PM EDT
BERLIN — With soccer teams in Germany resuming training in small groups this week, there is optimism among some that the Bundesliga will be able to resume in May.

Such hopes appear slim, however, with the coronavirus outbreak still not under control.

“It is clear that wherever people come into close contact with each other, at major events such as soccer games, or in clubs, it will take a long time before normality returns,” Health Minister Jens Spahn said in an interview with the daily Handelsblatt on Thursday.

The country’s top two divisions have been suspended through April. The last match was played on March 11.

The 36 clubs from the two divisions agreed on March 31 that they want to complete the season by the end of June, almost certainly without fans present and with a minimal workforce in a bid to prevent any further outbreaks of the virus. But any decisions to return are not for the clubs to make, forcing them to adopt a wait-and-see approach.

“So far there have been a lot of considerations and thoughts, but no concrete plans for the resumption of Bundesliga games,” Union Berlin spokesman Christian Arbeit told The Associated Press on Thursday.

Germany was the last of the five major leagues in Europe to suspend play. The decision was forced on soccer officials as some players contracted the virus before the 26th round could begin.

That round had been due to go ahead without fans in stadiums. However, in the only German game played without supporters on March 11, hundreds assembled outside the stadium for the derby match between Borussia Monchengladbach and Cologne, defeating the purpose of stopping large gatherings of people.

State politicians and health officials will determine when, how and even if the Bundesliga can resume to complete the rest of the season.

Germany has registered more than 113,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and attributed almost 2,350 deaths to the disease.

The country has shut schools, bars, most shops and banned gatherings of more than two people in public with the restrictions through at least April 19.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned on Thursday that the situation is “fragile” and that “we could very, very quickly destroy what we have achieved.”

Merkel is due to discuss the way forward with governors of the country’s 16 states next Wednesday, but officials so far have been reluctant to discuss details of a possible exit strategy. They have made clear that any return to normality will be gradual and phased.

“Developments in the weeks ahead will be shaped by external factors such as the spread of the virus and the political response,” the German soccer league said in a statement.

There are 163 games to be played in the top two divisions to complete the season. The clubs are to meet again to discuss the situation on April 17.

“All of those who make predictions about a possible start of games are charlatans. All charlatans,” former Bayern Munich president Uli Hoenes told Kicker magazine on March 26. “Nobody knows exactly how long it will take.”

Top 10 individual displays in Premier League history

By NBCSports.comApr 9, 2020, 2:04 PM EDT
ProSoccerTalk’s lead writer and editor Joe Prince-Wright and Rotoworld.com’s Neal Thurman have teamed up to select their top 10 individual displays in Premier League history.

From five goal hauls to dramatic comebacks and stunning moments of brilliance, this list has a little bit of everything.

Click play on the video above to watch the incredible solo displays once again, while below Prince-Wright and Thurman detail why they think these performances belong in the top 10.

Harry Kane (v. Chelsea, 2015) Kane truly burst onto the scene as the young Tottenham team announced themselves as genuine title contenders under Mauricio Pochettino. Kane tore apart the usually solid Chelsea defense at the old White Hart Lane on a chilly New Year’s Day, as he scored a screamer for his first and turned sumptuously before firing home a second. Tottenham were 4-1 up at one point as Kane ran John Terry and Gary Cahill ragged. This was the moment you knew he was the real deal. Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea went on to win the title in 2014-15 but they knew their bitter London rivals, led by Kane, were on the up. In his first full season in the Premier League he scored 31 goals in all competitions and the way he dropped deep to link up play, hammered home goals from distance and was a threat in the air and with both feet make him as close to the complete center forward as you can get. Quality of opponent: 10/10; Importance of the match: 8/10 – JPW
Dennis Bergkamp (v. Leicester City, 1997) I couldn’t possibly participate in an exercise like this without including my all-time favorite Premier League player. You could argue whether Bergkamp’s third in this match was his best-ever for the Gunners but you certainly can’t argue with it being his most dominant match when it comes to both process and end product. His opener would be considered a career highlight for most as he came in from the top left corner of the box, took a couple steps toward the middle of the pitch and curled a shot with some power into the far top corner to open the scoring. His second saw him take a through ball and produce a looping carom off of the goalkeeper that stayed on target and dipped in time to go in rather than over the crossbar for a 2-0 Gunners lead. After the Foxes clawed both goals back, Bergkamp was at his sublime best taking down a lofted Robert Pires cross with his right in full stride, flicking the ball around the onrushing defender with his left without it touching the ground, and then calmly slotted past the goalkeeper. A master class in calm, control, and skill that looks nearly impossible in slow motion let alone real time. Bergkamp had a career filled with jaw-dropping highlights but this match was his Premier League masterpiece. Oh, and Arsenal won the title by a point that season so the point won at Filbert Street was as massive as his goal scoring heroics. Quality of Opponent 6/10; Importance of Match 10/10 – NT

Eric Cantona (v. Liverpool, 1995) Where do we even start with this!? Eric Cantona had been banned from playing for eight months after his infamous kung-fu kick on a fan away at Crystal Palace. It looked like he would never player again. Many said he should have been locked up after his violent reaction to being provoked by a Crystal Palace fan. Man United and Sir Alex Ferguson stood by ‘King Eric’ as the man who had been the final piece of Ferguson’s jigsaw had delivered trophies galore after arriving from Leeds. The first game back for the flamboyant Frenchman was, of course, against Man United’s bitter rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford. The build up to the game was insane and Cantona delivered a stunning assist in the opening minutes. French flags, berets and chants of “Ohh, Ahhh, Cantona!” were all around Old Trafford and he kept his cool to score a late penalty to make it 2-2 and deny a resurgent Liverpool a big win. Despite being 10 points behind Newcastle in December, Man United went on to win the Premier League and FA Cup double that season as Cantona scored the winner against Liverpool at Wembley and was their top goalscorer despite missing their first eight games of the season. This performance got United back on track after an okay start to the season and Cantona’s x-factor and swagger mean he will always be a legend at Old Trafford. Quality of Opponent 7/10; Importance of Match 10/10 – JPW

Ayegbeni Yakubu (v. Middlesbrough 2004) This one sticks out for me more for the fantasy implications than it being the platonic ideal of a 4-goal performance. The final day of the 2003-2004 season, I had a bet with a friend on the outcome of our season-long fantasy results. We were neck-and-neck all season and the outcome of the bet rested on our scores on the final day of the season. Yakubu was a strong goal-scorer while at Pompey netting 29 in 65 appearances on the south coast. Not enough to make him a no-brainer fantasy standout but certainly good enough that, by the end of the season, there was an expectation of some quality. On 12 goals for the season heading into the finale, a goal or maybe two was a reasonable expectation but a no point did I expect the Nigerian’s 4-goal outburst. None were works of art although the fourth was a rocket after some nice work to free himself for the shot. Sixteen years on and the guy who lost our season-long bet to me based on Yakubu’s exploits still brings it up from time to time when we talk over social media (Never forget, Kris!). Quality of Opponent 6/10; Importance of Match 3/10 – NT

Andy Cole (v. Ipswich Town, 1995) Andy Cole is a striker who often gets overlooked when Premier League greats are discussed but he shouldn’t be. After a slow start to his career, Cole moved from Bristol City to Newcastle and then to Man United and all the time he did one thing: score goals. ‘Andy Cole scores goals’ was the famous saying and he set a new Premier League record back in 1995, which still stands today. His five goals in Man United’s 9-0 demolition of Ipswich Town (which is also a record for the biggest win in PL history) saw him bag goals of all kinds. Flicks, powerful drives, calm finishes and predatory instincts summed up Cole’s game and his partnership with Dwight Yorke would eventually lead United to their famous treble in 1999. Cole had a lot of pressure on his shoulders when he left Newcastle for Man United for $8.7 million in January 1995 but he delivered right away. He is the third-highest goalscorer in PL history with 187 goals as only Alan Shearer and Wayne Rooney sit ahead of him. Quality of Opponent 2/10; Importance of Match 5/10 – JPW

Jermain Defoe (v. Wigan, 2009) Speaking of all-time dominant performances, Spurs 9-1 whipping of Wigan in 2009 is an all-timer. Yes, Wigan shipped a TON of goals over the course of the 2009-2010 campaign, 79 in all, in a season where they barely managed to avoid relegation. Still, 9-1 losses are a rare display of dominance in the Premier League and five-goal performances by an individual player are nearly as rare. That’s what Jermain Defoe produced in November of 2009 and there was a pretty special one in the mix. Let’s start by noting that none of Defoe’s five were cheapies. The first and fourth were both contested shots with some precision work required to beat the goalkeeper and one or more other defenders. The third was a challenging volley with Defoe moving toward the incoming cross and having to hit it on the move, not an easy skill. The third and fifth were both sharp angle shots and while the first one was a nice example of that skill, the second one was outstanding due to the angle and the power of the shot. It was a virtuoso performance that also entirely overshadowed Aaron Lennon’s one goal, three assist performance which was outstanding in and of itself. Quality of Opponent 4/10; Importance of Match 6/10 – NT

Jamie Vardy (v. Liverpool, 2016) In a magical season for little-known Jamie Vardy and relegation favorites Leicester City, Vardy’s double against Liverpool was the moment many Foxes fans thought the impossible was possible. The ‘Vardy Party’ was for real. The 5000-1 title odds given to Leicester at the start of the season was probably seen as too generous by many as they barely survived relegation from the Premier League in the previous season. Vardy and Riyad Mahrez finished the 2014-15 season in fine fashion and new manager Claudio Ranieri masterminded an incredible defensive unit in 2015-16 which relied on the positioning of N’Golo Kante, the trickery of Mahrez and the pace of Vardy on the counter. Liverpool were undone by that as Mahrez unleashed Vardy and he hammered home an amazing volley from distance to send the King Power Stadium wild. He added a second with a trademark clinical finish and Vardy’s 24 goals led Leicester to an amazing Premier League title success. Vardy’s display propelled them to the most improbable title in this history of the game and this performance was the moment which made Leicester truly believed they could write their names into the history books as they went away to Man City and won 3-1 a few days after this. Quality of Opponent 8/10; Importance of Match 10/10 – JPW

Andrey Arshavin (v. Liverpool, 2009) 2009 was a great year for big goal-scoring outbursts. Seven months before Defoe’s five, Andrey Arshavin exploded  for four goals at Anfield in a wild 4-4 drew between Arsenal and Liverpool. The Reds (2nd) and Gunners (4th) both finished in the top four in the 2008-2009 season with the Reds going undefeated at Anfield on the campaign. As such, it was no mean feat for the Gunners to get a result or for Arshavin to score four. The Russian opened the scoring in the 36th minute, tapping in a Cesc Fabregas pull back from close range. The quality of Arshavin’s goals would improve in the second half after Liverpool scored twice to put the Gunners down. Arshavin equalized in the 67th minute with an absolute screamer from just outside the box. Three minutes later he was at it again putting Arsenal on top only to see Fernando Torres level the match again almost immediately. With time running down, Arshavin sprinted the length of the pitch as Arsenal countered a Liverpool attack with Theo Walcott feeding the Russian as he outran everyone down the attacking left side to slot past Pepe Reina. It looked for all the world like Arshavin’s goal had won the match for the Gunners only to see future Gunner Yossi Benayoun rescue a point late in stoppage time. A breathless match highlighted by Ashavin’s brilliance. Quality of Opponent 9/10; Importance of Match 9/10 – NT

Steven Gerrard (v. Everton, 2012) So many of Steven Gerrard’s memorable displays have come in cup and European competitions but there are more than a few Premier League displays which stand out. Gerrard tore Man United apart on several occasions at Anfield and Old Trafford, especially with Fernando Torres in tandem, but his hat trick against Everton will forever be etched into the folklore of Merseyside derby history. Gerrard clipped home a delicious first and then linked up with Luis Suarez to score two more at the Kop End as he capped off a fine individual display. Despite winning the League Cup, Liverpool struggled that season under Kenny Dalglish but Gerrard never stopped surging forward from midfield and this display was a perfect example of what he was so good at. Everything. The timing of his runs, the finishes, the passing and his leadership skills were all on show as the local lad gave Liverpool bragging rights over Everton once again. Captain fantastic put on a show at Anfield. Quality of Opponent 6/10; Importance of Match 8/10 – JPW

Sergio Aguero (v. Tottenham, 2014) The dawning of the Pochettino era at Spurs contained some hiccups as he shook up the side and introduced his style. Only a few months into the Argentine’s tenure as manager at White Hart Land, Sergio Aguero and defending champions Manchester City showed Spurs exactly how much distance they had to make up to try to win an elusive Premier League title. Aguero scored all four goals for the hosts as City beat Spurs 4-1 at the Etihad as he added to his legacy of prolific matches that has included a five goal match, two four-goal performances, and a five-goal tour de force. The quality of the opponent makes this impressive as does the fact that he actually saw a penalty saved during the match as well.  The goals weren’t of the absolute highest quality with two of them coming from the penalty spot and the two from open play being prototypical, if not spectacular, Aguero goals showcasing his poacher’s mentality and ability to pick corners and angles while slowing down the play while the action rages around him in the penalty box. Consider this a combination of an excellent performance and a life-time achievement award for a man who has piled up big goal-scoring match after big goal-scoring match in the Premier League over an amazing career. Quality of Opponent 7/10; Importance of Match 7/10 – NT

Arteta: Arsenal have a plan for transfer window

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 9, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has revealed that the Gunners have plenty of plans in place for the transfer window, whenever that is, as the transfer news and rumors churn on.

Due to the Premier League and most leagues across the globe currently being suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic, FIFA have stated that the next transfer window should take place between the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons.

Speaking to our partners in the UK Sky Sports, Arteta confirmed that he has a few options in mind in terms of buying and selling players.

“I’m planning two or three different scenarios that we can face. Depending on one of those three, we will be able to do more, less or nothing,” Arteta said. “We have to react daily. We don’t know what the financial situation is going to be, we don’t know the rules, the timing, the window. There are so many things we cannot control at the moment.”

Arteta’s plans will intrigue Arsenal fans as he decided to largely stick with his current squad during the January transfer window (he signed Cedric and Pablo Mari on loan), as he only arrived in late December to replace Unai Emery.

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang out of contract next summer and lots of young players being given opportunities in recent months, there are plenty of big decisions for Arteta to make as he stamps his authority on this Arsenal squad.

Many will be urging Arsenal to strengthen their defensive unit and that will surely be Arteta’s focus but former scapegoats David Luiz, Shkodran Mustafi and Granit Xhaka have all improved drastically since he arrived at the club.

Aside from Arsenal transfer news, Arteta revealed that he has recovered well from contracting COVID-19 in early March which led to Arsenal’s game at Man City on Mar. 11 to be postponed.

“Either mine wasn’t a very strong virus or my immune system was pretty good,” Arteta said. “The same day that we were told that we were at risk because we were in contact with the Olympiakos owner [Evangelos Marinakis] was the exact day when I started to show some symptoms. I felt a huge responsibility as I knew the next day we were playing Manchester City. I had a feeling inside of myself that something was wrong. We had to make the point and make it clear. We spoke to the Premier League about bringing the case forward as we knew we could expose ourselves to people.”

Arteta has big plans for Arsenal and added that he is working hard during the PL’s suspension to take stock of the playing squad, his directions and where this team is currently at.

There’s no doubt Arsenal have more purpose and direction under Arteta compared to Emery and the former Arsenal captain has brought a positive vibe back to the north London club.

Southampton players first in Premier League to cut wages

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 9, 2020, 11:10 AM EDT
Southampton players have become the first in the Premier League to defer their wages amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The South Coast club released a statement on Thursday confirming their players have reached an agreement to defer their wages for April, May and June to make sure non-playing staff at the club are paid in full.

Saints also confirmed they will not use the UK government’s job retention scheme to furlough staff and that directors, coaching staff and manager Ralph Hasenhuttl will also defer their wages “to help protect the future of the club, the staff that work within it and the community we serve.”

“Furthermore, the club can confirm that it will not use the government’s Job Retention Scheme during April, May and June. Our owners, Mr. Gao and Katharina Liebherr have put measures in place to ensure that all staff not deferring part of their salaries will continue to receive 100% of their pay, paid in the normal way until 30th June. Any decision on the future beyond this date will be made in advance of this, but only when more information is known.”

The Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) had previously stated that players should not take a 30 percent wage cut as that would impact the money paid to the UK government via taxes, while the PL players themselves have since announced the #PlayersTogether initiative which will see them donate funds to the NHS.

Other Premier League clubs have been heavily criticized for signing up for the job retention scheme which sees the UK government pay 80 of wages to staff who have been furloughed. Tottenham, Newcastle, Norwich and Bournemouth have signed up for that scheme, while Liverpool initially did then apologized and reversed their decision.

Premier League clubs are currently negotiating with their players about wage cuts and deferrals during the COVID-19 outbreak but many are yet to come to an agreement, as it is believed Saints’ players and staff will defer over 10 percent of their pay collectively.

Southampton have also been funding and delivering over 1,000 fresh meals per week to the most vulnerable people in the city of Southampton through their own charity, the Saints Foundation.

“Everyone at the club remains fully committed to the community we value so highly in Southampton. We will continue to offer our full support to the city of Southampton through the work of the Saints Foundation and provide any further assistance we can. We will continue to prepare our club for a return to the pitch and make sure that, when safe, we are ready to play and serve the people of Southampton again. Until then, We March On. Together.”

VOTE: Premier League March Madness Final Four

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 9, 2020, 10:30 AM EDT
Our Premier League March Madness tournament enters the Final Four stage on Thursday with two very intriguing ties.

After a wild Elite Eight which saw Everton and Sheffield United upset Chelsea and Man City respectively, we have two wonderful Final Four games set up as 20 Premier League teams are now down to 16.

#1 Liverpool host #12 Everton as the Toffees have upset Man United and Chelsea to reach the Final Four. #7 Sheffield United and #6 Wolves go head-to-head for a spot in the final as they continue to excite neutrals. These encounters will be close.

If you want to see the full game schedule, seedings and bracket, here is the post you need as the tournament will run all week long:

Monday: Relegation semifinals, final – Aston Villa prevailed, Norwich, Bournemouth, Watford relegated
TuesdaySweet 16 results
Wednesday: Elite Eight
Thursday: Final Four
Friday: Championship game

Plus, our own Nick Mendola handicapped the field and here is who he thinks will be the favorites to win it all and if there will be more upsets late on. After all, this is the Premier League…

Okay, vote below (until 6:30 p.m. ET) for the two Final Four matches as our Premier League March Madness tournament continues!