Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has revealed that the Gunners have plenty of plans in place for the transfer window, whenever that is, as the transfer news and rumors churn on.

Due to the Premier League and most leagues across the globe currently being suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic, FIFA have stated that the next transfer window should take place between the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons.

Speaking to our partners in the UK Sky Sports, Arteta confirmed that he has a few options in mind in terms of buying and selling players.

“I’m planning two or three different scenarios that we can face. Depending on one of those three, we will be able to do more, less or nothing,” Arteta said. “We have to react daily. We don’t know what the financial situation is going to be, we don’t know the rules, the timing, the window. There are so many things we cannot control at the moment.”

Arteta’s plans will intrigue Arsenal fans as he decided to largely stick with his current squad during the January transfer window (he signed Cedric and Pablo Mari on loan), as he only arrived in late December to replace Unai Emery.

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang out of contract next summer and lots of young players being given opportunities in recent months, there are plenty of big decisions for Arteta to make as he stamps his authority on this Arsenal squad.

Many will be urging Arsenal to strengthen their defensive unit and that will surely be Arteta’s focus but former scapegoats David Luiz, Shkodran Mustafi and Granit Xhaka have all improved drastically since he arrived at the club.

Aside from Arsenal transfer news, Arteta revealed that he has recovered well from contracting COVID-19 in early March which led to Arsenal’s game at Man City on Mar. 11 to be postponed.

“Either mine wasn’t a very strong virus or my immune system was pretty good,” Arteta said. “The same day that we were told that we were at risk because we were in contact with the Olympiakos owner [Evangelos Marinakis] was the exact day when I started to show some symptoms. I felt a huge responsibility as I knew the next day we were playing Manchester City. I had a feeling inside of myself that something was wrong. We had to make the point and make it clear. We spoke to the Premier League about bringing the case forward as we knew we could expose ourselves to people.”

Arteta has big plans for Arsenal and added that he is working hard during the PL’s suspension to take stock of the playing squad, his directions and where this team is currently at.

There’s no doubt Arsenal have more purpose and direction under Arteta compared to Emery and the former Arsenal captain has brought a positive vibe back to the north London club.

