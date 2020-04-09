More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Southampton players first in Premier League to cut wages

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 9, 2020, 11:10 AM EDT
Southampton players have become the first in the Premier League to defer their wages amid the coronavirus pandemic.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

The South Coast club released a statement on Thursday confirming their players have reached an agreement to defer their wages for April, May and June to make sure non-playing staff at the club are paid in full.

Saints also confirmed they will not use the UK government’s job retention scheme to furlough staff and that directors, coaching staff and manager Ralph Hasenhuttl will also defer their wages “to help protect the future of the club, the staff that work within it and the community we serve.”

“Furthermore, the club can confirm that it will not use the government’s Job Retention Scheme during April, May and June. Our owners, Mr. Gao and Katharina Liebherr have put measures in place to ensure that all staff not deferring part of their salaries will continue to receive 100% of their pay, paid in the normal way until 30th June. Any decision on the future beyond this date will be made in advance of this, but only when more information is known.”

The Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) had previously stated that players should not take a 30 percent wage cut as that would impact the money paid to the UK government via taxes, while the PL players themselves have since announced the #PlayersTogether initiative which will see them donate funds to the NHS.

Other Premier League clubs have been heavily criticized for signing up for the job retention scheme which sees the UK government pay 80 of wages to staff who have been furloughed. Tottenham, Newcastle, Norwich and Bournemouth have signed up for that scheme, while Liverpool initially did then apologized and reversed their decision.

Premier League clubs are currently negotiating with their players about wage cuts and deferrals during the COVID-19 outbreak but many are yet to come to an agreement, as it is believed Saints’ players and staff will defer over 10 percent of their pay collectively.

Southampton have also been funding and delivering over 1,000 fresh meals per week to the most vulnerable people in the city of Southampton through their own charity, the Saints Foundation.

“Everyone at the club remains fully committed to the community we value so highly in Southampton. We will continue to offer our full support to the city of Southampton through the work of the Saints Foundation and provide any further assistance we can. We will continue to prepare our club for a return to the pitch and make sure that, when safe, we are ready to play and serve the people of Southampton again. Until then, We March On. Together.”

Arteta: Arsenal have a plan for transfer window

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 9, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has revealed that the Gunners have plenty of plans in place for the transfer window, whenever that is, as the transfer news and rumors churn on.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Due to the Premier League and most leagues across the globe currently being suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic, FIFA have stated that the next transfer window should take place between the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons.

Speaking to our partners in the UK Sky Sports, Arteta confirmed that he has a few options in mind in terms of buying and selling players.

“I’m planning two or three different scenarios that we can face. Depending on one of those three, we will be able to do more, less or nothing,” Arteta said. “We have to react daily. We don’t know what the financial situation is going to be, we don’t know the rules, the timing, the window. There are so many things we cannot control at the moment.”

Arteta’s plans will intrigue Arsenal fans as he decided to largely stick with his current squad during the January transfer window (he signed Cedric and Pablo Mari on loan), as he only arrived in late December to replace Unai Emery.

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang out of contract next summer and lots of young players being given opportunities in recent months, there are plenty of big decisions for Arteta to make as he stamps his authority on this Arsenal squad.

Many will be urging Arsenal to strengthen their defensive unit and that will surely be Arteta’s focus but former scapegoats David Luiz, Shkodran Mustafi and Granit Xhaka have all improved drastically since he arrived at the club.

Aside from Arsenal transfer news, Arteta revealed that he has recovered well from contracting COVID-19 in early March which led to Arsenal’s game at Man City on Mar. 11 to be postponed.

“Either mine wasn’t a very strong virus or my immune system was pretty good,” Arteta said. “The same day that we were told that we were at risk because we were in contact with the Olympiakos owner [Evangelos Marinakis] was the exact day when I started to show some symptoms. I felt a huge responsibility as I knew the next day we were playing Manchester City. I had a feeling inside of myself that something was wrong. We had to make the point and make it clear. We spoke to the Premier League about bringing the case forward as we knew we could expose ourselves to people.”

Arteta has big plans for Arsenal and added that he is working hard during the PL’s suspension to take stock of the playing squad, his directions and where this team is currently at.

There’s no doubt Arsenal have more purpose and direction under Arteta compared to Emery and the former Arsenal captain has brought a positive vibe back to the north London club.

VOTE: Premier League March Madness Final Four

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 9, 2020, 10:30 AM EDT
Our Premier League March Madness tournament enters the Final Four stage on Thursday with two very intriguing ties.

After a wild Elite Eight which saw Everton and Sheffield United upset Chelsea and Man City respectively, we have two wonderful Final Four games set up as 20 Premier League teams are now down to 16.

#1 Liverpool host #12 Everton as the Toffees have upset Man United and Chelsea to reach the Final Four. #7 Sheffield United and #6 Wolves go head-to-head for a spot in the final as they continue to excite neutrals. These encounters will be close.

[ LIVE: March Madness PL hub ]

If you want to see the full game schedule, seedings and bracket, here is the post you need as the tournament will run all week long:

Monday: Relegation semifinals, final – Aston Villa prevailed, Norwich, Bournemouth, Watford relegated
TuesdaySweet 16 results
Wednesday: Elite Eight
Thursday: Final Four
Friday: Championship game

Plus, our own Nick Mendola handicapped the field and here is who he thinks will be the favorites to win it all and if there will be more upsets late on. After all, this is the Premier League…

Okay, vote below (until 6:30 p.m. ET) for the two Final Four matches as our Premier League March Madness tournament continues!

Ronaldinho to leave jail for luxury hotel arrest in Paraguay

Associated PressApr 9, 2020, 9:40 AM EDT
ASUNCION, Paraguay (AP) Retired soccer star Ronaldinho was released from a high-security jail in Paraguay on Tuesday after more than a month, but was ordered to serve house arrest at a luxury hotel while he’s investigated for using a fake passport to enter the country.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Ronaldinho, the Brazilian former FIFA player of the year, and his brother Roberto de Assis were also told to pay bail of $800,000 each.

Ronaldinho, who helped lead Brazil to the 2002 World Cup title, was jailed on March 6 after entering the small South American country with a false Paraguayan passport. He told local authorities in a hearing that the document was a gift from a Brazilian businessman, Wilmondes Sousa Liria, who was also jailed.

“I decided to put them in house arrest because the investigation is now well advanced, differently from the situation one month ago,” Judge Gustavo Amarilla said when issuing the ruling.

Ronaldinho had his Brazilian passport seized at home due to an investigation into alleged environmental crimes, but the document was returned to him in September. One month later he played in a friendly in Israel.

If convicted, the former Barcelona star could spend up to five years in jail. Fourteen people are being investigated in the case.

Ronaldinho came to Paraguay to promote his autobiography. He was jailed in an improvised penitentiary in the south of Asunción, which is used for 150 dangerous criminals, including convicts of drug dealing, corruption and rape. During his stay he played soccer with inmates and took pictures with them that were shared on social media.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Court date for USWNT’s law suit versus U.S. Soccer delayed

USWNT equal pay
Photo by Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 8, 2020, 8:23 PM EDT
A court case that has dragged U.S. Soccer’s administration through the mud and led to a change of leadership may drag into the summer.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

A judge in California has delayed the May 5 trial of gender discrimination against the USSF until June 16 due in part to the coronavirus pandemic. A pretrial conference was also moved to June 1.

The federation is being sued by members of the two-time reigning World Cup champion USWNT under the Equal Pay Act.

The women are requesting more than $66 million in damages.

The extra month gives both parties more time to reach a settlement which could keep this ugly case away from trial. Given the uncertainty in our world, it could of course be delayed again.

The USSF has a new CEO in Will Wilson, who can make a major statement of change by stopping the trial from reaching court.