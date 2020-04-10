More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images

2020 International Champions Cup canceled

Associated PressApr 10, 2020, 8:54 PM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) With no indication of when the 2019-20 European soccer seasons will end, the International Champions Cup exhibition tournament ahead of the 2020-21 season has been canceled.

[ MORE: Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish tests positive for coronavirus ]

Relevent Sports, which stages the tournament, made the announcement Friday.

“The lack of clarity of when social distancing and shelter-in-place restrictions will be lifted and the uncertain international football calendar, with the potential for European domestic leagues and UEFA tournaments being played into August, means planning a men’s International Champions Cup this summer is unfeasible.” Relevent Sports Group CEO Daniel Sillman said in a statement.

[ MORE: West Ham agree to deferment plan to retain club staff ]

Many big European clubs have appeared in the tournament, which has been played primarily in the United States since it launched in 2013 and often draws large crowds.

Relevent said it hopes to hold this year’s edition of its smaller women’s tournament, which launched in 2018, and to resume the men’s tournament in the U.S. and Asia in 2021.

RESULTS: Premier League March Madness, Championship game

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsApr 10, 2020, 7:06 PM EDT
At the beginning of this week, Pro Soccer Talk set out to crown a March Madness-style Premier League champion, with the help of fans voting for their favorite (or preferred) club in matchups seeded based on the current PL standings.

[ MORE: Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish tests positive for coronavirus ]

From 20 teams, down to two, voting for the championship game kicked off at 10:30 a.m. ET on Friday and closed at 6:30 p.m. ET.

And the winner is…

Everton!

With 63.05 percent of the vote, Carlo Ancelotti’s 12th-seeded Wolves captured the heart of PL fans all over America en route to championship game victory over fellow upset specialists, #6 Wolves (36.95 percent).

Monday: Relegation semifinals, final – Aston Villa prevailed, Norwich, Bournemouth, Watford relegated
TuesdaySweet 16 results
WednesdayElite Eight
ThursdayFinal Four

West Ham agree to deferment plan to retain club staff

Photo by Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsApr 10, 2020, 5:38 PM EDT
West Ham United announced on Friday that the club’s first-team players, coaches and board have reached an agreement on wage deferments in order to fulfill non-technical staff members’ wages during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

[ MORE: Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish tests positive for coronavirus ]

Between the three groups listed above, the savings “will support the entire infrastructure of the Club and enable us to retain jobs and continue to pay 100 precent of staff salaries,” the statement read.

  • The first team playing squad, led by captain Mark Noble, are supporting the effort by deferring a percentage of their salaries during this period of postponement
  • Joint-Chairmen David Sullivan and David Gold and fellow shareholders have agreed to inject $37 million cash to help ensure stability
  • The Joint-Chairmen, who have not taken a salary or dividend throughout their 10 years at the Club, are deferring interest payments on shareholder loans
  • Manager David Moyes, Vice-Chairman Karren Brady and Chief Financial Officer Andy Mollett taking a 30-percent reduction

Captain Mark Noble had the following to say of the players’ role in propping up the club financially:

“As players we have been in constant dialogue with the Club since the situation around COVID-19 emerged and I am proud that our entire squad have made clear their strong desire to play our part in helping to support others through this situation.

“At West Ham United, we are one team and our priority reflects the Club’s aim to help ensure the staff get 100 percent of their salaries while we are unable to play our matches. We continue to do all we can, collectively and individually, throughout this period for the benefit of those around us, our colleagues, our supporters and our community.

“On behalf of the players I send our best wishes to all of our supporters and their families, especially those who have been directly affected by the virus, and I look forward to the day that we can all be back together again.”

Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish tests positive for coronavirus

Photo by LFC Foundation/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsApr 10, 2020, 4:24 PM EDT
Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish has tested positive for coronavirus despite showing no symptoms after he was admitted to hospital for treatment of an unrelated infection, the club announced in a statement on Friday.

[ MORE: FIFA president warns against restarting games too early ]

Dalglish checked into hospital on Wednesday and was administered a test for COVID-19 as part of current procedures in the UK. “Unexpectedly, the test result was positive but he remains asymptomatic,” the statement read.

The 69-year-old former Liverpool forward and manager had previously practiced voluntarily self-isolation “for longer than the advised period together with his family.”

He would urge everyone to follow the relevant government and expert guidance in the days and weeks ahead.

He would like to take this opportunity to thank the brilliant NHS staff, whose dedication, bravery and sacrifice should be the focus of the nation’s attention at this extraordinary time.

He would also ask that they are given the space to do their jobs during what is an extremely challenging time for them and that his own family’s privacy is respected.

He looks forward to being home soon. We will provide further updates as and when it is appropriate.

Free agent players fear being released before season ends

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnApr 10, 2020, 2:00 PM EDT
Out of contract players fear they will be released before the season is concluded, according to a report by The Telegraph.

For the Big Five European leagues, with seasons starting in August and ending in May, most contracts run through June 30. With the coronavirus shutting down leagues across the world and causing the likely extension of most domestic seasons, that timeline is almost certainly pushed back, meaning games could be played later than the expiration of contracts.

While some players who are in the lineup often, such as Chelsea’s Willian, Tottenham’s Jan Vertonghen, or Bournemouth’s Ryan Fraser aren’t in danger of being released since they are heavily relied upon by their clubs, many others who are on the fringe could see their contracts terminated before the campaign comes to a close.

The report states that while FIFA cannot change contract law, players are hoping that FIFA will impose temporary sanctions on clubs that release players before the season is up.

High-profile players out of contract who could be impacted include Chelsea’s Olivier Giroud, Liverpool’s Nathaniel Clyne, and Manchester United’s Timothy Fosu-Mensah.

Sports lawyer Nick De Marco of Blackstone Chambers told Sky Sports that it’s likely players will be under no obligation to stay with their clubs beyond the date of their current contract, but some may wish to even if they aren’t playing to continue earning a paycheck.

“Legally, they cannot be forced to continue to play for the club,” De Marco told Sky Sports News. “Nobody can force them to do so; FIFA, the FA, the club or anybody else. If they want to walk away, that’s a matter for them but it will really be a matter of whether, financially, that makes sense for them.”

“If you’re a lower league club, financially stressed, you won’t be wanting to pay players beyond June 30,” De Marco said. “So, a one-size-fits-all solution isn’t going to work. It’s going to depend on each case. The key is going to be agreements.”