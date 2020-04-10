More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Barcelona turmoil continues after embezzlement claim

By Kyle BonnApr 10, 2020, 9:41 AM EDT
Barcelona has threatened legal action after a former board member hinted that an unknown official at the club “had their hands in the till.”

Emili Rousaud, one of the six board members to quit Thursday amid disagreements with president Josep Maria Bartomeu, made the comments but was unsure who the alleged embezzler is.

Barcelona responded to the allegations by threatening to bring Rousaud to court. “In light of the serious and unfounded allegations made this morning, FC Barcelona categorically deny any action that could be described as corruption, and therefore reserve the right to take the necessary legal action,” the club said in a statement.

While there has reportedly been internal strife at Barcelona for some time, things have escalated since February’s suggestion that the club paid third-party social media companies to smear players online. This caused players Lionel Messi, Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets, and Sergi Roberto to meet with club officials in an attempt to cool tensions.

Still, it seems some remain behind the scenes. ESPN reports that one source described the behind-the-scenes life at Barcelona “like Game of Thrones.” Bartomeu reportedly asked Rousaud, a favorite to run in the 2021 presidential election at the club, to resign two days ago prior to the mass exodus from the board.

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 10, 2020, 10:30 AM EDT
Our Premier League March Madness tournament ends on Friday with the Championship game and who would have predicted these finalists?

#12 Everton square off with #6 Wolves as both caused upsets on the way to the final. Everton have beaten Man United, Chelsea and battered their bitter rivals and #1 seed Liverpool in their semifinal, while Wolves beat Crystal Palace, Leicester City and then Sheffield United (after eight hours of voting they needed extra time for that win) to reach the final.

When was the last time a #6 and #12 seed squared off in the final of March Madness? Never, is the answer. The Premier League delivers the shocks you need.

If you want to see the full game schedule, seedings and bracket, here is the post you need as the tournament will run all week long:

Monday: Relegation semifinals, final – Aston Villa prevailed, Norwich, Bournemouth, Watford relegated
TuesdaySweet 16 results
WednesdayElite Eight
Thursday: Final Four
Friday: Championship game

Plus, our own Nick Mendola handicapped the final and here is who he thinks will be the favorites to win it all and if there will be one final upset. After all, this is the Premier League…

Okay, vote below (until 6:30 p.m. ET) for the two Final Four matches as our Premier League March Madness tournament continues!

Report: Six Barcelona board members quit, recommend new election

By Nicholas MendolaApr 9, 2020, 8:40 PM EDT
Barcelona might be atop La Liga, but the behind the scenes atmosphere is ugly.

A day after reports that president Josep Maria Bartomeu asked four board members to leave the club, the quartet and two others have resigned and called for new leadership.

Marca translated the letter signed by Emili Rousaud, Enrique Tombas, Silvio Elias, Josep Pont, Maria Teixidor and Jordi Calsamiglia (Spanish report here). The first four were asked to leave, with Teixidor and Calsamiglia joining them.

That leaves the board at 13 members.

“We ask that once the results of the audit entrusted to PWC are presented, all responsible to be swept away with the eventual corresponding compensation.

“As a last service to our club, we recommend that as soon as circumstances allow it to call new elections to allow to direct the club, with all the ‘authority’ and in the best possible way in the face of the important challenges of the most immediate future.”

It’s been a terrible season for Barca off-the-field, and Bartomeu’s leadership simply must be questioned given the actions of him and some of the people under his watch. Former players and legends have spoken out against the club’s hierarchy, including Pep Guardiola.

The ouster of Ernesto Valverde was handled without much class, and director Eric Abidal threw the players under the bus for the managerial change. The club has also dealt with “Barcagate,” in which a contracted social media company was fired for posting Tweets against Barca’s players.

Both drew the ire of Lionel Messi, who can exercise a clause to leave the club this summer (though that seems unlikely). Messi also admitted he “sees weird things happening” after Bartomeu spoke to the players after “Barcagate.”

Messi also refuted Thursday rumors of a move to Inter Milan in a since-deleted IG post.

Bartomeu has been Barca’s president since January 2014, and the club has won the 2014/15 Champions League and four of five La Liga crowns during his full seasons in charge. There have, however, been a lot of misses in the transfer market.

It might get uglier before it gets better, but there isn’t too much room for worse.

Premier League March Madness: Handicapping the Final

By Nicholas MendolaApr 9, 2020, 7:33 PM EDT
There was a thriller when Wolves and Everton met at Goodison Park on Sept. 1, and we’re hoping for the online poll equivalent when our Premier League March Madness concludes on Friday.

Wolves already gave us one on Thursday, blowing a lead they held for most of the day to see a 50-50-to-the-vote deadlock before a sizeable win in extra time (30 minutes of added voting).

Everton had an interesting win of its own, destroying Merseyside Derby rivals Liverpool with more than 80 percent of the vote.

Before we go any further, if you’re unfamiliar: To make sure you’re not missing out on either March Madness or the business end of the PL season, we’ve gone ahead and merged the two competitions. The March Madness Final Four and Championship game were due to take place this weekend in Atlanta but now you will be voting on Tottenham v. Arsenal instead of Duke v. Kansas.

Teams are seeded from 1-16 based on their current spot in the table, with Aston Villa winning the relegation playoffs on Monday to remain in the Premier League.

Road to the Final

The Toffees are the favorites here, having knocked off Manchester United, Chelsea, and Liverpool.

But this will be the first time in the tournament where Everton won’t have the benefit of a club many other teams hate as the opposition.

Wolves’ extra time win over Sheffield United was a first real scare of the tournament, and the Molineux set will hope its extra time performance was a showing of what it will do when faced with elimination.

It’s difficult to choose against Everton here, even if the Anfield faithful will move to the side of the Wolves. We’ll call it 54-46 to the blue side of Liverpool.

RESULTS: Premier League March Madness Final Four

By Nicholas MendolaApr 9, 2020, 7:08 PM EDT
Everton has its first Merseyside Derby since 2010 thanks to the voters of ProSoccerTalk.

The Toffees’ 21-match run without a win over Liverpool “ended” Thursday in Premier League March Madness, the fusion of two of our favorite sporting competitions.

We hinted at this win on Wednesday given the exits of all the Premier League giants besides Liverpool, as supporters of Manchester United, Man City, Arsenal, Spurs, and Chelsea might leap at the chance to take the Reds off any throne.

But to say we saw this margin? The Toffees didn’t just beat their rivals; Carlo Ancelotti’s men stomped the Reds into online oblivion.

So who will Everton meet in the final after knocking off Manchester United, Chelsea, and Liverpool?

The winner of Sheffield United and Wolves came in nail-biting fashion, the two sides nearly as evenly-matched as their 1-1 draw at the Molineux on Dec 1.

Wolves led for much of the day but saw their lead slip to 50.4-49.6 with minutes left in voting.

At 6:30 p.m. ET, it was dead-even. 50-50.

So we extended voting to extra time, and Nuno Espirito Santo must’ve deployed a ridiculous substitute because Wolves ran away with the thing to the tune of 59.6-40.4. #Swing.

If you want to see the full game schedule, seedings and bracket, here is the post you need as the tournament will run all week long:

