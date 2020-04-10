Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish has tested positive for coronavirus despite showing no symptoms after he was admitted to hospital for treatment of an unrelated infection, the club announced in a statement on Friday.
Dalglish checked into hospital on Wednesday and was administered a test for COVID-19 as part of current procedures in the UK. “Unexpectedly, the test result was positive but he remains asymptomatic,” the statement read.
The 69-year-old former Liverpool forward and manager had previously practiced voluntarily self-isolation “for longer than the advised period together with his family.”
He would urge everyone to follow the relevant government and expert guidance in the days and weeks ahead.
He would like to take this opportunity to thank the brilliant NHS staff, whose dedication, bravery and sacrifice should be the focus of the nation’s attention at this extraordinary time.
He would also ask that they are given the space to do their jobs during what is an extremely challenging time for them and that his own family’s privacy is respected.
He looks forward to being home soon. We will provide further updates as and when it is appropriate.