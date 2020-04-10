Our Premier League March Madness tournament ends on Friday with the Championship game and who would have predicted these finalists?
#12 Everton square off with #6 Wolves as both caused upsets on the way to the final. Everton have beaten Man United, Chelsea and battered their bitter rivals and #1 seed Liverpool in their semifinal, while Wolves beat Crystal Palace, Leicester City and then Sheffield United (after eight hours of voting they needed extra time for that win) to reach the final.
When was the last time a #6 and #12 seed squared off in the final of March Madness? Never, is the answer. The Premier League delivers the shocks you need.
If you want to see the full game schedule, seedings and bracket, here is the post you need as the tournament will run all week long:
Monday: Relegation semifinals, final – Aston Villa prevailed, Norwich, Bournemouth, Watford relegated
Tuesday: Sweet 16 results
Wednesday: Elite Eight
Thursday: Final Four
Friday: Championship game
Plus, our own Nick Mendola handicapped the final and here is who he thinks will be the favorites to win it all and if there will be one final upset. After all, this is the Premier League…
