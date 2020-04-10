West Ham agree to deferment plan to retain club staff

West Ham United announced on Friday that the club’s first-team players, coaches and board have reached an agreement on wage deferments in order to fulfill non-technical staff members’ wages during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
[ MORE: Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish tests positive for coronavirus ]
Between the three groups listed above, the savings “will support the entire infrastructure of the Club and enable us to retain jobs and continue to pay 100 precent of staff salaries,” the statement read.
- The first team playing squad, led by captain Mark Noble, are supporting the effort by deferring a percentage of their salaries during this period of postponement
- Joint-Chairmen David Sullivan and David Gold and fellow shareholders have agreed to inject $37 million cash to help ensure stability
- The Joint-Chairmen, who have not taken a salary or dividend throughout their 10 years at the Club, are deferring interest payments on shareholder loans
- Manager David Moyes, Vice-Chairman Karren Brady and Chief Financial Officer Andy Mollett taking a 30-percent reduction
Captain Mark Noble had the following to say of the players’ role in propping up the club financially:
“As players we have been in constant dialogue with the Club since the situation around COVID-19 emerged and I am proud that our entire squad have made clear their strong desire to play our part in helping to support others through this situation.
“At West Ham United, we are one team and our priority reflects the Club’s aim to help ensure the staff get 100 percent of their salaries while we are unable to play our matches. We continue to do all we can, collectively and individually, throughout this period for the benefit of those around us, our colleagues, our supporters and our community.
“On behalf of the players I send our best wishes to all of our supporters and their families, especially those who have been directly affected by the virus, and I look forward to the day that we can all be back together again.”