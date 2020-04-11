More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Coutinho to the PL: Where would be the best fit?

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 11, 2020, 10:34 AM EDT
Philippe Coutinho would love a return to the Premier League, according to his agent Kia Joorabchian.

In recent days the Brazilian playmaker has been linked with a move back to England with Chelsea and Man United mentioned among many possible destinations for the Barcelona player.

Speaking to our partners Sky Sports in the UK, Joorabchian joked that just because he’s an Arsenal fan that doesn’t mean he’s pushing all of his clients to sign for the Gunners and then discussed Coutinho’s future.

“The fact I’m an Arsenal supporter is not a secret,” Joorabchian said. “I don’t have any preference where the players go. I don’t try to push someone to one club or another. Everything is a possibility. After the Champions League game he [Coutinho] played in England we had a long chat about it. The Premier League is something that he has always enjoyed playing in, and loved playing in, and would probably love to come back and play in. The question is what are going to be the financial conditions of all the clubs, including Barcelona and all the Premier League clubs at the end of this pandemic.”

That last point is obviously key to not only Coutinho’s future but of every single player and club in the game right now. We can all accept that.

But if the former Liverpool midfielder was to come back to the Premier League after spending this season on loan at Bayern Munich from Barcelona, which club would be the best fit for him?

It is hard to look past Chelsea as the frontrunners but with Frank Lampard building a young team, would a 27-year-old Coutinho fit in with the project? Perhaps not. Chelsea have plenty of transfer funds in reserve thanks to their transfer ban over the last 12 months, so they could probably afford to buy Coutinho, at a push, but more likely than not Barcelona will have to loan him out if they intend to keep him at the Nou Camp.

Arsenal, Tottenham and Man United have all been suggested as possible destinations but with Bruno Fernandes already the main man after his January arrival at United, that seems unlikely. Arsenal have Mesut Ozil who has been rejuvenated under Mikel Arteta and it is unlikely Spurs will be able to match the majority of Coutinho’s huge wages.

Putting finances to one side, there’s also a doubt that Coutinho could slot into the more defensive style of Mourinho, the high-pressing of Arteta and the counter-attacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Jurgen Klopp realized Coutinho would probably never be able to operate in his front three or as a deeper central midfielder and you can argue as great as Coutinho was at Anfield, he hasn’t been missed at all and was never going to fit into Klopp’s plans, long term.

Chelsea would be the perfect fit for many reasons, including his smooth playing style in-behind a central striker. Not being played in that position regularly at Barcelona and now at Bayern has led to his downturn in form compared to his heyday at Liverpool a few seasons ago but there’s little reason to believe Coutinho couldn’t replicate that form if he moved back to the Premier League.

With Willian and Pedro seemingly on their way out on free transfers soon, Chelsea have a need for more experienced playmakers to compliment their stable of young attacking stars. What Coutinho’s possible arrival would mean for Ross Barkley and Mason Mount, and to a lesser extent Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi, remains to be seen but you can certainly see Coutinho at Chelsea.

Coutinho scored 41 goals and added 35 assists in 152 PL games at Liverpool from 2013-18 and the way he dictated the tempo of games and was able to decide the outcome of many with a magical long range goal or perfect pass prove he can step up in the Premier League.

Which PL club will take a chance on Coutinho recapturing his best form?

Transfer news: Carlos to Liverpool; Chukwuemeka to Man United

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 11, 2020, 12:59 PM EDT
The latest transfer news continues across the Premier League and here’s a look at some of the juiciest rumors.

First up, Liverpool are said to be ready to trigger the $81 million release clause for Sevilla center back Diego Carlos.

Spanish outlet Sport claims that Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool see the 27-year-old as the ideal player to partner Virgil van Dijk at the heart of their defense. The Brazilian defender is also said to be attracting interest from Barcelona and his stock has risen dramatically in Spain after arriving at Sevilla for $16.8 million last summer from French side Nantes. Monchi is at it again as his incredible knack of buying low and selling high could continue as Carlos is a rare ball-playing center back who can actually defend.

Do Liverpool need another center back? Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip have been in and out of the team this season due to injuries and Joe Gomez has become the preferred partner for VVD, so unless Lovren or Matip (30 and 28 respectively) are leaving, there is no need for a new center back. If you add in promising young Dutch center back Sepp van den Berg impressing in cup competitions this season, this is not an area Liverpool need to strengthen in. You know what they always say when it comes to teams who are on top: add from a position of strength.

A team which is currently rebuilding are Liverpool’s rivals, Manchester United, and they are next up when it comes to transfer news.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made signing young British talent his top priority with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Daniel James and Harry Maguire all arriving last summer. Various reports state that one of the top young English prospects, Carney Chukwuemeka, could now switch Aston Villa for Man United.

Chukwuemeka, 16, has been in talks with Villa over a new contract but the England U17 international is reportedly wanted by Man United, Man City and Liverpool as the race to sign young talent intensifies. Man United have been tracking Birmingham City’s Jude Bellingham and are locked in a battle with Borussia Dortmund to sign the talented teenager.

As for Chukwuemeka, the central midfielder is described as a ‘box to box player’ who Villa rate as the best 16-year-old in England right now. It would certainly make sense for Man United to snap up as many young prospects as they can right now if Solskjaer is actually going to play them and he’s shown he isn’t afraid to do that with Brandon Williams, Mason Greenwood and Angel Gomes and several others starring in the UEFA Europa League and cup competitions, plus having more prominent roles in the Premier League.

Norwich sign Luxembourg striker Sinani

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 11, 2020, 12:12 PM EDT
Norwich City have announced the signing of Luxembourg international forward Danel Sinani.

Sinani, 23, has signed a pre-contract agreement with the Canaries and will join them from F91 Dudelange on a free transfer when the transfer window reopens ahead of the 2020-21 season.

The promising forward has signed a contract until the summer of 2023 as Norwich continue to think outside the box when it comes to transfers.

“We’re all happy that we’re able to sign Danel. He’s a young player full of potential,” Norwich manager Daniel Farke said. He’s pretty interesting because he can play more or less all offensive positions. He also has great ability in terms of end product, scoring many goals and delivering many assists. Luxembourg is a completely different level so we will need to give him some time, but he has proven he can deliver in the Europa League. It’s a sign of our way that we give interesting talents the chance to impress.”

Sinani has UEFA Europa League experience and 21 caps for Luxembourg, while he has scored 14 goals in 16 league games this season and was a key part of Dudelange’s surprise run to the Europa League group stage.

“Norwich is a very big club with many good players. I will try to do my best and try to continue to hopefully score goals and to help the team to get in a high position. I’ve heard a lot of good things about Norwich City and I’m really excited to join you guys in the summer,” Sinani said.

Norwich’s model is to scour Europe for young talent and give them a chance to impress as sporting director Stuart Webber uses his extensive scouting network across Europe expertly. His scouting was key in Huddersfield Town’s rise to the Premier League and along with Farke they’ve created a fine attacking team on a shoestring budget.

Emiliano Buendia and Teemu Pukki have slotted in seamlessly to the Premier League this season and young English talents Max Aarons, Todd Cantwell and Ben Godfrey have all been linked with big transfers in the next window.

Even though the Canaries sit bottom of the Premier League table, they remain six points from safety with nine games to go and even if they are relegated, their model ensures they are not burdened with players on huge contracts in the second-tier and will be primed for another promotion push very soon indeed.

As with many of Norwich’s recent signings, what have they got to lose by signing Sinani?

Aubameyang urged to leave Arsenal

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 11, 2020, 11:17 AM EDT
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been urged to leave Arsenal by the president of the Gabon Football Association.

Aubameyang, 30, has a contract with the Gunners until next summer and Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has revealed he is desperate for the Gabonese striker to stay at the Emirates Stadium amid talk of Barcelona, Inter Milan, Man United and others ready to sign the prolific forward this summer.

The Gabon FA president, Pierre Alain Mounguengui, told ESPN that now is the right time for Aubameyang to move on.

“Right now, he’s at Arsenal, and he’s won nothing here, so it’s a collective failing,” Mounguengui said. “I don’t want to say that Arsenal aren’t ambitious, but Arsenal don’t have ambitions as high as some other clubs as far as Europe is concerned. If Pierre could secure a contract with a more ambitious club, he’d definitely find his place there. All Gabonese people see Aubameyang at this level, where he can now end his career at a major club and, above all, beyond individual trophies, to bring home a major competition.”

Has he got a point?

Aubameyang has certainly delivered since arriving at Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018, with 49 goals in 75 Premier League appearances. Arteta has deployed him on the left wing in recent months and he continues to score and lead by example as Arsenal remain in the FA Cup and are eight points off the top four, albeit with a game in hand.

The striker has won a domestic cup at both Borussia Dortmund (also, two German Super Cups) and Saint-Etienne but that’s it from a club perspective throughout his career.

These comments bring about the age old debate: is a career all about winning trophies? Many will say it is and there is no wrong answer here. It is all about what Aubameyang values. If he wants to be a hero, score plenty of goals and star in the Premier League each week he should stay at Arsenal where he will be their main man for at least the next few seasons.

If he wants to win trophies consistently he should leave for Barcelona or another super club. Arsenal are rebuilding under Arteta and he wants Aubameyang to be a key part of it. The versatile forward probably has another four to five seasons left in him and his next contract will likely be the last big deal of his career. Over to you, Auba.

Napout denied compassionate prison release

Associated PressApr 11, 2020, 9:40 AM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) A federal judge denied a request by the former head of South American soccer to be given compassionate release from prison because of the new coronavirus pandemic but reserved judgment Friday on his request for release on bail pending his appeal.

U.S. District Judge Pamela K. Chen in Brooklyn said Juan Angel Napout had not exhausted his administrative remedies with the Federal Bureau of Prisons in seeking compassionate release.

Napout was convicted in December 2017 of accepting bribes, and his lawyers moved to reduce Napout’s sentence to time served or to let him to serve the next six months at his condominium in South Florida or for release until the appeal is decided.

Napout, who turns 62 on May 13, is serving a nine-year sentence and is scheduled for release on Aug. 9, 2025.

“I am not going to be a fugitive, your honor,” he said near the end of an 85-minute telephone hearing. “I’m just asking you, your honor, for your mercy.”

His request for bail was opposed by federal prosecutors.

“The motivation and incentive to flee is at its peak now that Mr. Napout has been in for a time and sees what it’s like and would face the prospect of going back in should he lose his appeal,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Samuel P. Nitze said. He called Napout “a defendant of enormous means, zero ties to the United States, significant ties to his home country and to very powerful people in that home country, a demonstrated willingness to obstruct justice.”

Napout was president of the South American governing body CONMEBOL from August 2014 until December 2015, president of the Paraguayan Football Association from 2007-14 and a member of FIFA’s executive committee. He was arrested in Zurich while attending FIFA meetings in December 2015.

Napout was convicted on Dec. 22, 2017, of one count of racketeering conspiracy and two counts of wire fraud conspiracy, and he was taken into custody that day.

He was sentenced by Chen to nine years in prison the following Aug. 29 and is at the low security Federal Correctional Institution, Miami. His attempt to overturn the verdict was argued on Nov. 7 at the 2nd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals and is pending before Judges Robert D. Sack, Peter W. Hall and Joseph F. Bianco.

Napout filed a request for compassionate release with the Bureau of Prisons on March 30, and the bureau has 30 days to make a decision. His lawyers cited correlation between greater risk for more severe COVID-19 symptoms in older people. The government said no prisoner at the Miami facility had gotten ill, but Chen cited his being in the lower end of the 60-69 group.

“I don’t find his risk factors so significant in terms of the consequences of the disease if he gets it to warrant that,” she said.

Napout was banned for life from soccer by FIFA last September and fined 1 million Swiss francs (then $1.01 million). He has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, and a hearing is scheduled for May 13.

Chen agreed March 30 to release former Brazilian federation head Jose Maria Marin, who turns 88 on May 6, and cut short his four-year sentence by about eight months. He returned to Brazil within 72 hours of his release, prosecutors said.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports