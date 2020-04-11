More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
MLS goalkeeper moonlights as children’s book author

Associated PressApr 11, 2020, 8:46 PM EDT
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) Jeff Attinella is unique in that he’s the only MLS goalkeeper who can also say he’s a children’s book author, a side job that has helped earn him the nickname “Dadtinella” from the Portland Timbers faithful.

He’s already written five books for kids, and has even launched a publishing company.

“I had the idea to write these books because I just love storytelling, in all forms,” he said. “It’s inspiring when people figure out a way to tell a story in their own unique way, or when people tell the story about how they got where they are — I just love storytelling.”

While Major League Soccer is on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, Attinella has been embracing his super dad role, in a major way. He and wife Kendall recently welcomed a son to their family.

Attinella’s foray into writing came shortly after the birth of his first child, daughter Remy Rose, in 2016. An avid sports fan, he started thinking up a Dr. Seuss-style story about the Chicago Cubs winning the World Series.

“I was just fooling around on my iPhone in the notes section and came up with a nursery rhyme for my favorite sports team,” he said.

He showed his father-in-law his work and together the family founded a publishing company, It Had To Be Told. The end result was Attinella’s first book, “The Curse Ends: The Story of the 2016 Chicago Cubs.”

Since then, he’s added four more books: “Cleveland Wins a Championship: The story of the 2016 Cavaliers,” “Greatest Ever: The Story of a Coach, a Quarterback and a Comeback,” and “The Great Space Race: The Story of How America Put a Man on the Moon.” His latest is, “Roll Crimson Roll: The Story of College Football’s Greatest Dynasty.”

Attinella often takes his stories on the road to Portland schools. During social distancing for the coronavirus, he’s offering free downloads for parents who are suddenly homeschooling.

“I just thought that by making these books available to families – their kids might not be in school, or their families are really missing sports -hopefully it’s a good way to create something a little bit different, maybe spark up a conversation about their favorite sports moments or just give kids without school and kids without sports something to look to.”

Attinella, 30, came to the Timbers in 2017 and has made 46 appearances with the team. But last year his season ended early when he had surgery on his right shoulder. Steve Clark took over in goal in the meantime.

Recovery from surgery complete, Attinella was looking forward to getting back on the field this season. The Timbers had played just two games when the season was suspended by the league on March 12.

During the uncertainty that has followed, Attinella’s family enjoyed at least one bright spot: Connor Curtiss was born.

“We actually ended up having a very good experience, all things considered. But the worry and fear leading up to it was definitely real. That was tough to deal with, just a lot of the unknowns,” Attinella said. “You’re always scared when you’re having a newborn. But this was a very different type of scare.”

Attinella is not the first soccer player to venture into the children’s book market. Mia Hamm wrote “Winners Never Quit,” and Alex Morgan has a whole series of books called The Kicks. David Beckham even ventured into the Young Adult space with “Charlie Barker and the Secret of the Deep Dark Woods.”

Attinella’s focus for now is on entertaining his 3-year-old daughter while also remaining in isolation with a newborn. MLS has asked players to shelter in market until at least April 24. The targeted re-start date for the league is May 10, although that seems unrealistic at this point.

As for the future of his blossoming career as an author, Attinella is thinking big.

“Maybe it will happen when I’m done playing, maybe it’ll happen when I’m still playing, but my ultimate goal for the books is to have one for every sports team,” he said. “I just think that every fan base deserves something like this where they could pass the story down from generation to generation, giving parents and kids a way to share their passion for sports.”

Belarusian Premier League roundup: Torpedo Zhodino thump Energetik, recoup top spot

By Joel SoriaApr 11, 2020, 8:39 PM EDT
The Belarusian Premier League – the only active European top-flight league at the moment – continued on Saturday despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Torpedo Zhodino 2-0 FC Energetik-BGU

Torpedo Zhodino are league’s best four weeks into the season, as they walked away with a 2-0 win over FC Energetik-BGU on Saturday.

Captain Andrei Khachaturyan opened the scoring in the 55th minute after calmly pushing in Gabriel Ramos da Penha’s crafty lay off inside the box. The goal came after a first half riddled with little bite with either side but lots of possession dominance from the visitors.

Torpedo, who were coming off a 2-0 loss to Dinamo Minsk, struck for a second time 11 minutes later, as da Penha’s strike from 30 yards out rifled into the top-left corner of Denis Sadovskii’s goal. The 24-year-old Brazilian’s second goal of the season should be considered as an early, leading candidate for goal of the week.

After staring the season with back-to-back loses, Gorodeya register their second straight win, edging a 10-player Dinamo Minsk by a goal.

Elsewhere in Belarusian Premier League 

Gorodeya 1-0 Dinamo Minsk 

Slutsk 1-1 Vitebsk

Real Sociedad to become first La Liga team to resume training after coronavirus lockdown

By Joel SoriaApr 11, 2020, 6:55 PM EDT
La Liga outfit Real Sociedad will resume training on Tuesday after being on lockdown for more than a month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Spain’s top-flight has been on a hiatus since March following the Spanish government’s decision to halt professional sports across Spain.

The Basque club, in a statement released on Saturday, outlined a series of precautionary measures that will go into effect as soon as early next week.

Among some of those measures include players allowed to train together groups of two or three, with a coronavirus test upon arrival. Players, however, aren’t obliged to train out of Zubieta (La Real’s training center) and can continue training from home.

Real Sociedad, who last played on March 7 against Barcelona, released the following statement:

“Since the beginning of the current situation caused by Covid-19, all first-team players and those in other categories at Real Sociedad have been training from home due to the protocol established by the Football Direction and those responsible for the Zubieta facilities.

“For the last four weeks our first-team players have been in their homes carrying out the individual fitness programs given to each footballer. The individual fitness programs have been based principally on cardiovascular and metabolic work, which is why the decision was made to take the Zubieta exercise bikes to footballers’ homes and give them treadmills thanks to the loan from GO fit.”

“Additionally, the Real players have received other types of help (sanitary, medical, nutritional and emotional) which have aided them in complementing the individual plans,” the statement added.

“Once the government decides that non-essential activities can restart their work, first-team players will have the choice of continuing their individual workouts in Zubieta from Tuesday of next week. In no way will this work in Zubieta be group-based.

“Training will remain obligatory, as it is now. Every player will be able to decide to continue at home or in Zubieta.

“If they do decide for Zubieta, we will continue to follow the existing protocols, which will scrupulously respect the security measures agreed by health services, which means those players who do opt for Zubieta will do so in an individual, gradual manner.”

Report: Arsenal informs players they can dodge wage cuts by qualifying for Champions League

By Joel SoriaApr 11, 2020, 5:33 PM EDT
Arsenal have put forward to their players that they will not have to take any pay cuts for financial losses the club may endure during the coronavirus pandemic if they manage to qualify for the Champions League – when the Premier League restarts.

The Telegraph‘s report adds that the club held talks with their players earlier this week to discuss pay cuts, however, it was not met with open arms.

For now, the proposal the club’s brass has made to the players stands clear: Avoid taking a financial hit by jumping from ninth to fourth by the season’s end, or climb to fifth during the same time period, should Manchester City place top five and have their ban upheld by the Court of Arbitration for sport.

It’s a tall ask for the north London side – who are currently eight points behind fourth-place Chelsea, with 10 games to play – to finish in a Champions League spot. The Gunners, who have been participating in Europa League – a competition they were knocked out of last month by Olympiacos – for the past three seasons, have not qualified for Europe’s elite competition since the 2016-17 season.

According to The Guardian, Arsenal are paying all player and staff wages as normal through April 30, although the situation will be revisited afterwards.

Swiss prosecutors intend to drop 1 FIFA case against Blatter

Associated PressApr 11, 2020, 3:50 PM EDT
GENEVA (AP) In a legal victory for former FIFA president Sepp Blatter, federal prosecutors in Switzerland plan to drop one of two cases open against him for suspected criminal mismanagement.

The Swiss attorney general’s office on Saturday confirmed reports they intend to close an investigation into how Blatter and soccer governing body FIFA awarded World Cup broadcast rights in the Caribbean in 2005.

The decision is the latest example in recent weeks of the Swiss FIFA cases stalling, while the separate and cooperating American investigation sparked back into life with new indictments and fresh allegations of World Cup bid bribery.

The criminal proceeding against Blatter was opened 4 + years ago and helped remove him from the presidential office he held for more than 17 years. He is serving a six-year FIFA ban from soccer.

A second criminal proceeding against Blatter – for a $2 million payment he authorized to FIFA vice president Michel Platini in 2011 for uncontracted salary – remains open, the Swiss prosecution office said.

Prosecutors said in a statement they could not give a timetable for formally terminating the Caribbean investigation.

A spokesman for Blatter was contacted for comment

The investigation was opened in September 2015 after a Swiss broadcaster published a 10-year-old FIFA contract awarding the Caribbean Football Union regional broadcast rights to the 2010 and 2014 World Cups for a combined $600,000.

The CFU was controlled by Jack Warner, the now disgraced former FIFA vice president. The rights were sold to a Jamaica-based broadcaster for a profit reportedly close to $20 million.

The document appeared to bolster Warner’s claim in 2011, after he left FIFA while implicated in bribing voters to oppose Blatter, that FIFA awarded him cheap World Cup rights in exchange for helping Blatter win presidential elections.

Swiss prosecutors said in 2015 “this contract was unfavorable for FIFA” and suspected Blatter of acting against the world soccer body’s interest. FIFA later claimed it had a 50-50 profit share with the CFU for the subsequent rights sale.

The Caribbean deal for the 2014 tournament was terminated in 2011 after Warner’s resignation from FIFA. He was banned for life in 2015 after being indicted by the U.S. Department of Justice, and has since fought extradition from Trinidad and Tobago.

American and Swiss prosecutors unsealed their separate but cooperating investigations in May 2015 when several FIFA officials were arrested in hotels in Zurich two days before Blatter won re-election.

In the past month, Swiss investigations have hit problems while in the U.S., which has seen dozens of guilty pleas and convictions, prosecutors published an updated indictment Monday that included further implicating Warner in taking bribes for his vote in World Cup hosting contests.

A first Swiss trial, into an irregular payment between German organizers of the 2006 World Cup and Blatter’s FIFA in 2005, briefly opened last month. It was adjourned amid problems conducting the process during the coronavirus pandemic in a court close to the Italian border. The trial of four soccer officials faces collapsing this month due to a statute of limitations expiring.

Prosecutors were also reportedly told by a Swiss federal judge last month to provide more evidence to back up criminal charges alleging Qatari soccer and television executive Nasser al-Khelaifi provided a luxury Italian villa to FIFA’s then secretary general, Jerome Valcke.

Al-Khelaifi denies wrongdoing and remains president of French champion Paris Saint-Germain and an executive committee member of European soccer body UEFA. Valcke was fired by FIFA and banned from soccer for 10 years.

Switzerland’s investigations are no longer overseen by the attorney general, Michael Lauber. He was recused and disciplined after it was revealed he had three meetings with current FIFA president Gianni Infantino to discuss the case, which has included at least 25 open criminal proceedings.

Momentum in the U.S. case picked up days ago when prosecutors detailed in writing for the first time that they suspect Russia and Qatar paid bribes a decade ago to voters on FIFA’s executive committee to win hosting rights, respectively, for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.

Extracts of emails were published to support an allegation Warner got bribes totaling $5 million in 2010 and 2011 to support Russia. That was denied by a Kremlin spokesman and the bid leader, Alexey Sorokin, now Russia’s most senior soccer official and a member of FIFA’s ruling council.

