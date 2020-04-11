Norwich City have announced the signing of Luxembourg international forward Danel Sinani.
Sinani, 23, has signed a pre-contract agreement with the Canaries and will join them from F91 Dudelange on a free transfer when the transfer window reopens ahead of the 2020-21 season.
The promising forward has signed a contract until the summer of 2023 as Norwich continue to think outside the box when it comes to transfers.
“We’re all happy that we’re able to sign Danel. He’s a young player full of potential,” Norwich manager Daniel Farke said. He’s pretty interesting because he can play more or less all offensive positions. He also has great ability in terms of end product, scoring many goals and delivering many assists. Luxembourg is a completely different level so we will need to give him some time, but he has proven he can deliver in the Europa League. It’s a sign of our way that we give interesting talents the chance to impress.”
Sinani has UEFA Europa League experience and 21 caps for Luxembourg, while he has scored 14 goals in 16 league games this season and was a key part of Dudelange’s surprise run to the Europa League group stage.
“Norwich is a very big club with many good players. I will try to do my best and try to continue to hopefully score goals and to help the team to get in a high position. I’ve heard a lot of good things about Norwich City and I’m really excited to join you guys in the summer,” Sinani said.
Norwich’s model is to scour Europe for young talent and give them a chance to impress as sporting director Stuart Webber uses his extensive scouting network across Europe expertly. His scouting was key in Huddersfield Town’s rise to the Premier League and along with Farke they’ve created a fine attacking team on a shoestring budget.
Emiliano Buendia and Teemu Pukki have slotted in seamlessly to the Premier League this season and young English talents Max Aarons, Todd Cantwell and Ben Godfrey have all been linked with big transfers in the next window.
Even though the Canaries sit bottom of the Premier League table, they remain six points from safety with nine games to go and even if they are relegated, their model ensures they are not burdened with players on huge contracts in the second-tier and will be primed for another promotion push very soon indeed.
As with many of Norwich’s recent signings, what have they got to lose by signing Sinani?