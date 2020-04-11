More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Report: Arsenal informs players they can dodge wage cuts by qualifying for Champions League

By Joel SoriaApr 11, 2020, 5:33 PM EDT
Arsenal have put forward to their players that they will not have to take any pay cuts for financial losses the club may endure during the coronavirus pandemic if they manage to qualify for the Champions League – when the Premier League restarts.

The Telegraph‘s report adds that the club held talks with their players earlier this week to discuss pay cuts, however, it was not met with open arms.

For now, the proposal the club’s brass has made to the players stands clear: Avoid taking a financial hit by jumping from ninth to fourth by the season’s end, or climb to fifth during the same time period, should Manchester City place top five and have their ban upheld by the Court of Arbitration for sport.

It’s a tall ask for the north London side – who are currently eight points behind fourth-place Chelsea, with 10 games to play – to finish in a Champions League spot. The Gunners, who have been participating in Europa League – a competition they were knocked out of last month by Olympiacos – for the past three seasons, have not qualified for Europe’s elite competition since the 2016-17 season.

According to The Guardian, Arsenal are paying all player and staff wages as normal through April 30, although the situation will be revisited afterwards.

Swiss prosecutors intend to drop 1 FIFA case against Blatter

Associated PressApr 11, 2020, 3:50 PM EDT
GENEVA (AP) In a legal victory for former FIFA president Sepp Blatter, federal prosecutors in Switzerland plan to drop one of two cases open against him for suspected criminal mismanagement.

The Swiss attorney general’s office on Saturday confirmed reports they intend to close an investigation into how Blatter and soccer governing body FIFA awarded World Cup broadcast rights in the Caribbean in 2005.

The decision is the latest example in recent weeks of the Swiss FIFA cases stalling, while the separate and cooperating American investigation sparked back into life with new indictments and fresh allegations of World Cup bid bribery.

The criminal proceeding against Blatter was opened 4 + years ago and helped remove him from the presidential office he held for more than 17 years. He is serving a six-year FIFA ban from soccer.

A second criminal proceeding against Blatter – for a $2 million payment he authorized to FIFA vice president Michel Platini in 2011 for uncontracted salary – remains open, the Swiss prosecution office said.

Prosecutors said in a statement they could not give a timetable for formally terminating the Caribbean investigation.

A spokesman for Blatter was contacted for comment

The investigation was opened in September 2015 after a Swiss broadcaster published a 10-year-old FIFA contract awarding the Caribbean Football Union regional broadcast rights to the 2010 and 2014 World Cups for a combined $600,000.

The CFU was controlled by Jack Warner, the now disgraced former FIFA vice president. The rights were sold to a Jamaica-based broadcaster for a profit reportedly close to $20 million.

The document appeared to bolster Warner’s claim in 2011, after he left FIFA while implicated in bribing voters to oppose Blatter, that FIFA awarded him cheap World Cup rights in exchange for helping Blatter win presidential elections.

Swiss prosecutors said in 2015 “this contract was unfavorable for FIFA” and suspected Blatter of acting against the world soccer body’s interest. FIFA later claimed it had a 50-50 profit share with the CFU for the subsequent rights sale.

The Caribbean deal for the 2014 tournament was terminated in 2011 after Warner’s resignation from FIFA. He was banned for life in 2015 after being indicted by the U.S. Department of Justice, and has since fought extradition from Trinidad and Tobago.

American and Swiss prosecutors unsealed their separate but cooperating investigations in May 2015 when several FIFA officials were arrested in hotels in Zurich two days before Blatter won re-election.

In the past month, Swiss investigations have hit problems while in the U.S., which has seen dozens of guilty pleas and convictions, prosecutors published an updated indictment Monday that included further implicating Warner in taking bribes for his vote in World Cup hosting contests.

A first Swiss trial, into an irregular payment between German organizers of the 2006 World Cup and Blatter’s FIFA in 2005, briefly opened last month. It was adjourned amid problems conducting the process during the coronavirus pandemic in a court close to the Italian border. The trial of four soccer officials faces collapsing this month due to a statute of limitations expiring.

Prosecutors were also reportedly told by a Swiss federal judge last month to provide more evidence to back up criminal charges alleging Qatari soccer and television executive Nasser al-Khelaifi provided a luxury Italian villa to FIFA’s then secretary general, Jerome Valcke.

Al-Khelaifi denies wrongdoing and remains president of French champion Paris Saint-Germain and an executive committee member of European soccer body UEFA. Valcke was fired by FIFA and banned from soccer for 10 years.

Switzerland’s investigations are no longer overseen by the attorney general, Michael Lauber. He was recused and disciplined after it was revealed he had three meetings with current FIFA president Gianni Infantino to discuss the case, which has included at least 25 open criminal proceedings.

Momentum in the U.S. case picked up days ago when prosecutors detailed in writing for the first time that they suspect Russia and Qatar paid bribes a decade ago to voters on FIFA’s executive committee to win hosting rights, respectively, for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.

Extracts of emails were published to support an allegation Warner got bribes totaling $5 million in 2010 and 2011 to support Russia. That was denied by a Kremlin spokesman and the bid leader, Alexey Sorokin, now Russia’s most senior soccer official and a member of FIFA’s ruling council.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Spanish soccer still arguing despite pandemic

Associated PressApr 11, 2020, 2:20 PM EDT
MADRID (AP) Not even the coronavirus pandemic has softened the power struggle between soccer organisations in Spain.

The outbreak has actually strained relationships between the Spanish soccer federation, the Spanish league and the Spanish players’ union even more.

MORE: La Liga scores, schedule

They have been at odds over a variety of subjects in recent years, and the disputes have continued during the pandemic despite their own calls for unity.

The last few weeks alone have seen several spats. The federation has accused the players’ union of having a “hidden agenda.” The players’ union, in turn, has said it’s under “attack” and accused the federation of leaking private conversations. Both the federation and the players’ union have criticized the league for not doing enough to protect Spanish clubs financially.

The latest clash involved discussions by a commission that monitors how COVID-19 has been affecting Spanish soccer. All three soccer bodies are part of the commission. The Spanish league runs the top two soccer divisions in the country, while the federation controls regulations and matches for professional and amateur games.

After the end of a meeting this week, the federation put out a statement saying it would not accept teams playing games less than 72 hours apart when competitions resume following the pandemic, and that it opposed an alleged agreement between the players’ union and the league to play matches 48 hours apart in order to complete the disrupted season.

Both the league and the players’ union denied the agreement existed. The union said it disliked the “tone of the meeting” and that it felt it was under “direct attack.”

A few days after the denials, the federation released an audio recording of the meeting in which the players’ union president, David Aganzo, suggested players would have to be more flexible regarding the time between games to help reduce the economic impact of the crisis.

The players’ union was upset at the release of the recordings and said it planned to sue the federation. The league also said it would consider its legal options.

The federation said it released the recordings but denied they were “leaked.” It said in a statement on Friday that it was clear from the first meeting of the commission that the conversations would be recorded, and that no one had opposed doing so.

It said it released the recordings to a local radio station that had requested them, with the federation saying it felt the need to “preserve the truth” and “correct” the misinformation allegedly released by the players’ union over what had happened in the meeting.

The federation also said the meeting was never meant to be considered a secret with “more than 20 people” taking part from different groups, and that the players’ union itself released information about what happened in the meeting.

“The federation solely clarified to the public what really happened,” it said in its statement, adding that it appeared the views of the players’ union president were going against those of Spanish players.

It said the request by the players’ union to keep the meetings of the commission secret “leads us to suspect that the association has a hidden agenda” and “intends to hide” its true views from the public and its members.

Federation president Luis Rubiales, a former players’ union president, has been an outspoken figure since taking over the federation in 2018. One of his first acts was to fire coach Julen Lopetegui from the Spanish national team just days before the World Cup in Russia because he took a job with Real Madrid without first telling federation officials.

Rubiales and league president Javier Tebas, another outspoken figure in Spanish soccer, have been at odds over a series of issues, including the rescheduling of a suspended “clásico” match between Real Madrid and Barcelona last year, and the league’s attempt to play a regular-season game in the United States.

Rubiales recently said Tebas should have done more to guarantee television rights for the league.

Aganzo also recently criticized the league for not securing Spanish clubs a bigger financial “cushion” for times of crisis like the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, something Tebas said would have been impossible to do for any sector.

Aganzo and Tebas also failed to reach an agreement over the amount of salary reductions needed for players in an attempt to reduce the economic impact of the pandemic.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

The 2 Robbies podcast: Analyzing Liverpool, Man City

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 11, 2020, 1:45 PM EDT
In their latest Premier League podcast, NBC Sports’ PL analysts Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe on the latest news surrounding the Premier League including thoughts on the #PlayersTogether campaign to help fund the National Health Service with its COVID-19 treatment and relief (1:25).

Plus, the gents begin their “State of the Premier League” series providing in-depth analysis of all 20 Premier League clubs starting at the top of the table with Liverpool (5:50) and Manchester City (28:20).

VIDEO: Premier League highlights

To listen to more lively conversations and passionate debate from Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe, subscribe to The 2 Robbies Podcast on NBC via Apple Podcasts or anywhere you listen to podcasts.

And you can follow them on Twitter @The2RobbiesNBC here.

Click here for The 2 Robbies archive

Transfer news: Carlos to Liverpool; Chukwuemeka to Man United

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 11, 2020, 12:59 PM EDT
The latest transfer news continues across the Premier League and here’s a look at some of the juiciest rumors.

VIDEO: Premier League highlights

First up, Liverpool are said to be ready to trigger the $81 million release clause for Sevilla center back Diego Carlos.

Spanish outlet Sport claims that Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool see the 27-year-old as the ideal player to partner Virgil van Dijk at the heart of their defense. The Brazilian defender is also said to be attracting interest from Barcelona and his stock has risen dramatically in Spain after arriving at Sevilla for $16.8 million last summer from French side Nantes. Monchi is at it again as his incredible knack of buying low and selling high could continue as Carlos is a rare ball-playing center back who can actually defend.

Do Liverpool need another center back? Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip have been in and out of the team this season due to injuries and Joe Gomez has become the preferred partner for VVD, so unless Lovren or Matip (30 and 28 respectively) are leaving, there is no need for a new center back. If you add in promising young Dutch center back Sepp van den Berg impressing in cup competitions this season, this is not an area Liverpool need to strengthen in. You know what they always say when it comes to teams who are on top: add from a position of strength.

A team which is currently rebuilding are Liverpool’s rivals, Manchester United, and they are next up when it comes to transfer news.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made signing young British talent his top priority with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Daniel James and Harry Maguire all arriving last summer. Various reports state that one of the top young English prospects, Carney Chukwuemeka, could now switch Aston Villa for Man United.

Chukwuemeka, 16, has been in talks with Villa over a new contract but the England U17 international is reportedly wanted by Man United, Man City and Liverpool as the race to sign young talent intensifies. Man United have been tracking Birmingham City’s Jude Bellingham and are locked in a battle with Borussia Dortmund to sign the talented teenager.

As for Chukwuemeka, the central midfielder is described as a ‘box to box player’ who Villa rate as the best 16-year-old in England right now. It would certainly make sense for Man United to snap up as many young prospects as they can right now if Solskjaer is actually going to play them and he’s shown he isn’t afraid to do that with Brandon Williams, Mason Greenwood and Angel Gomes and several others starring in the UEFA Europa League and cup competitions, plus having more prominent roles in the Premier League.