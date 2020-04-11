The latest transfer news continues across the Premier League and here’s a look at some of the juiciest rumors.
First up, Liverpool are said to be ready to trigger the $81 million release clause for Sevilla center back Diego Carlos.
Spanish outlet Sport claims that Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool see the 27-year-old as the ideal player to partner Virgil van Dijk at the heart of their defense. The Brazilian defender is also said to be attracting interest from Barcelona and his stock has risen dramatically in Spain after arriving at Sevilla for $16.8 million last summer from French side Nantes. Monchi is at it again as his incredible knack of buying low and selling high could continue as Carlos is a rare ball-playing center back who can actually defend.
Do Liverpool need another center back? Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip have been in and out of the team this season due to injuries and Joe Gomez has become the preferred partner for VVD, so unless Lovren or Matip (30 and 28 respectively) are leaving, there is no need for a new center back. If you add in promising young Dutch center back Sepp van den Berg impressing in cup competitions this season, this is not an area Liverpool need to strengthen in. You know what they always say when it comes to teams who are on top: add from a position of strength.
A team which is currently rebuilding are Liverpool’s rivals, Manchester United, and they are next up when it comes to transfer news.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made signing young British talent his top priority with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Daniel James and Harry Maguire all arriving last summer. Various reports state that one of the top young English prospects, Carney Chukwuemeka, could now switch Aston Villa for Man United.
Chukwuemeka, 16, has been in talks with Villa over a new contract but the England U17 international is reportedly wanted by Man United, Man City and Liverpool as the race to sign young talent intensifies. Man United have been tracking Birmingham City’s Jude Bellingham and are locked in a battle with Borussia Dortmund to sign the talented teenager.
As for Chukwuemeka, the central midfielder is described as a ‘box to box player’ who Villa rate as the best 16-year-old in England right now. It would certainly make sense for Man United to snap up as many young prospects as they can right now if Solskjaer is actually going to play them and he’s shown he isn’t afraid to do that with Brandon Williams, Mason Greenwood and Angel Gomes and several others starring in the UEFA Europa League and cup competitions, plus having more prominent roles in the Premier League.