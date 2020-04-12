Belarusian Premier League roundup: BATE thump FC Minsk (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Belarusian Premier League – the only active European top-flight league at the moment – continued on Sunday despite the coronavirus pandemic.

FC Minsk 0-3 BATE Borisov

Far from putting forward an ideal start to the season, Belarusian giants BATE Borisov picked up their biggest win of the season thus far, thumping FC Minsk 3-0 in Minsk.

By the 34th minute, left back Bojan Nastic’s service inside the box led to goals from Stanislav Dragun and Anton Saroka, respectively. BATE had momentum on powering them forward, and it would last the remainder of the bout.

As a handful of Minsk and BATE players shoved back and forth inside the six-yard box, Pavel Nekhajchik curled a ball into the heart of the goal. Disrupted by the handful of bodies in front of him, Minsk goalkeeper Artem Leonov’s desperate punch missed entirely, resulting in an olympic goal from Nekhajchik.

As a result, both teams stand at six points after four rounds into the Belarusian top-flight campaign.

Elsewhere in Belarusian Premier League

FK Smolevichi 0-0 Shakhtyor

Dinamo Brest 3-1 Isloch

