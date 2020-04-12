Lautaro Martinez’s agent: ‘Big chance’ striker joins Barcelona this summer

Real Sociedad are doing a u-turn on their plans to allow individual players to return to practice at the club’s training facilities on Tuesday.

The Basque club released a statement on Saturday, indicating that its player were allowed to train at Zubieta as soon as Tuesday, if they were to train individually after undergoing a coronavirus test.

The club has since backtracked on their initial plans after receiving criticism on social media for their decision, which was going to make La Real the first La Liga side to resume training since the league’s suspension in March.

On Sunday, Sociedad reiterated that its player will continue training from home and that they never intended for the squad to prematurely return to normality. The club is determined to make sure that its players don’t come into close contact, as Spain remains in lockdown for at least four more weeks.

Real Sociedad’s statement said: “We want to remind everyone that Real Sociedad’s decision was to give first-team players the option to continue individual training at the Zubieta training ground.

“They were never going to do group training and each player could decide whether to train at home or the facility, always complying with the safety measures instructed by the health authorities.

“We are well aware of the responsibility we have and that’s why Real Sociedad is working on a plan for our athletes and employees to return to work that puts their health before any other consideration.”

