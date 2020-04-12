More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Harry Kane
Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images

Report: Spurs chairman Levy ready to sell Harry Kane

By Nicholas MendolaApr 12, 2020, 9:26 AM EDT
Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy is apparently prepared to (again) be amongst the least popular people at the club.

Levy will reportedly sanction the sale of Harry Kane for just under $250 million due to financial concerns at the club and controversial comments from the star striker regarding his Spurs future and the current season.

The reporter putting his name on it is Joe Bernstein, who claims that Spurs are on the hook for nearly $900 million between stadium costs and transfer fees, and that “Levy is understood to have been furious at Kane’s recent comments that the Premier League season should be voided if it wasn’t completed by the end of June.”

Levy has been under fire this week for become one of a few clubs using government furloughs for its staff.

Normally, we’d dismiss reports like these instantly, but the current coronavirus pandemic climate yields new discussions.

Kane refused to rule out a Spurs exit during an interview with Jamie Redknapp last month, but Levy was reportedly exasperated by the voided season comments the striker proffered later in the discussion. Levy believes a voided season would hurt the club’s financials in a big way.

A Kane exit would lead to a cacophony of criticism and contemplation in the football world. For one thing, Kane turns 27 this summer and has eight or more Premier League games in three of his last four seasons.

He’s also 87 of his 136 career PL goals in that time, building a center forward resume paralleled by few in English football history.

There is no question about his skill set, either, as Kane has buried goals in the Champions League at a strong pace, too. The Englishman has 20 goals in his last 24 UCL outings.

Selling Kane would also instantly and (mostly) incorrectly be compared to Spurs sending Gareth Bale to Real Madrid, mostly because of the ineffective way the North Londoners spent the massive haul of money. This is a different situation and scenario, which approach in short order.

Spurs received more than $100 million for Bale in 2013 and bought seven players that summer. Christian Eriksen became a star and Erik Lamela has been a contributor when healthy, but Paulinho, Roberto Soldado, Etienne Capoue, Vlad Chiriches, and Nacer Chadli were either busts or better elsewhere (The club also sold Jermain Defoe, Clint Dempsey, and Scott Parker amongst others that summer).

Why is it different, besides the players? Spurs are supposed to have advanced in its project by now, becoming a routine top four finisher in addition to reaching last season’s Champions League Final and building a new stadium which looked to be the springboard to strengthened financial footing.

That’s why there’s a word of caution in dismissing the report or the idea that Levy would want to make budgetary moves to stabilize the club. The effects of the coronavirus pandemic are a monumental concern for the majority of clubs, and will hit some harder than others.

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge is among a crowd that believes big-fee transfer purchases will sink this summer, with some clubs will be antsy to sell.

Kane is in a class of players who would test this theory, with Leroy Sane and Jadon Sancho others who would’ve easily been nine-figure players in the current market. They still may be — Sancho is a unique and perhaps generational case — but we’ll soon discover what’s hysteria and what’s very real.

MLS goalkeeper moonlights as children’s book author

Getty Images
Associated PressApr 11, 2020, 8:46 PM EDT
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) Jeff Attinella is unique in that he’s the only MLS goalkeeper who can also say he’s a children’s book author, a side job that has helped earn him the nickname “Dadtinella” from the Portland Timbers faithful.

He’s already written five books for kids, and has even launched a publishing company.

“I had the idea to write these books because I just love storytelling, in all forms,” he said. “It’s inspiring when people figure out a way to tell a story in their own unique way, or when people tell the story about how they got where they are — I just love storytelling.”

While Major League Soccer is on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, Attinella has been embracing his super dad role, in a major way. He and wife Kendall recently welcomed a son to their family.

Attinella’s foray into writing came shortly after the birth of his first child, daughter Remy Rose, in 2016. An avid sports fan, he started thinking up a Dr. Seuss-style story about the Chicago Cubs winning the World Series.

“I was just fooling around on my iPhone in the notes section and came up with a nursery rhyme for my favorite sports team,” he said.

He showed his father-in-law his work and together the family founded a publishing company, It Had To Be Told. The end result was Attinella’s first book, “The Curse Ends: The Story of the 2016 Chicago Cubs.”

Since then, he’s added four more books: “Cleveland Wins a Championship: The story of the 2016 Cavaliers,” “Greatest Ever: The Story of a Coach, a Quarterback and a Comeback,” and “The Great Space Race: The Story of How America Put a Man on the Moon.” His latest is, “Roll Crimson Roll: The Story of College Football’s Greatest Dynasty.”

Attinella often takes his stories on the road to Portland schools. During social distancing for the coronavirus, he’s offering free downloads for parents who are suddenly homeschooling.

“I just thought that by making these books available to families – their kids might not be in school, or their families are really missing sports -hopefully it’s a good way to create something a little bit different, maybe spark up a conversation about their favorite sports moments or just give kids without school and kids without sports something to look to.”

Attinella, 30, came to the Timbers in 2017 and has made 46 appearances with the team. But last year his season ended early when he had surgery on his right shoulder. Steve Clark took over in goal in the meantime.

Recovery from surgery complete, Attinella was looking forward to getting back on the field this season. The Timbers had played just two games when the season was suspended by the league on March 12.

During the uncertainty that has followed, Attinella’s family enjoyed at least one bright spot: Connor Curtiss was born.

“We actually ended up having a very good experience, all things considered. But the worry and fear leading up to it was definitely real. That was tough to deal with, just a lot of the unknowns,” Attinella said. “You’re always scared when you’re having a newborn. But this was a very different type of scare.”

Attinella is not the first soccer player to venture into the children’s book market. Mia Hamm wrote “Winners Never Quit,” and Alex Morgan has a whole series of books called The Kicks. David Beckham even ventured into the Young Adult space with “Charlie Barker and the Secret of the Deep Dark Woods.”

Attinella’s focus for now is on entertaining his 3-year-old daughter while also remaining in isolation with a newborn. MLS has asked players to shelter in market until at least April 24. The targeted re-start date for the league is May 10, although that seems unrealistic at this point.

As for the future of his blossoming career as an author, Attinella is thinking big.

“Maybe it will happen when I’m done playing, maybe it’ll happen when I’m still playing, but my ultimate goal for the books is to have one for every sports team,” he said. “I just think that every fan base deserves something like this where they could pass the story down from generation to generation, giving parents and kids a way to share their passion for sports.”

Belarusian Premier League roundup: Torpedo Zhodino thump Energetik, recoup top spot

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaApr 11, 2020, 8:39 PM EDT
The Belarusian Premier League – the only active European top-flight league at the moment – continued on Saturday despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Torpedo Zhodino 2-0 FC Energetik-BGU

Torpedo Zhodino are league’s best four weeks into the season, as they walked away with a 2-0 win over FC Energetik-BGU on Saturday.

Captain Andrei Khachaturyan opened the scoring in the 55th minute after calmly pushing in Gabriel Ramos da Penha’s crafty lay off inside the box. The goal came after a first half riddled with little bite with either side but lots of possession dominance from the visitors.

Torpedo, who were coming off a 2-0 loss to Dinamo Minsk, struck for a second time 11 minutes later, as da Penha’s strike from 30 yards out rifled into the top-left corner of Denis Sadovskii’s goal. The 24-year-old Brazilian’s second goal of the season should be considered as an early, leading candidate for goal of the week.

After staring the season with back-to-back loses, Gorodeya register their second straight win, edging a 10-player Dinamo Minsk by a goal.

Elsewhere in Belarusian Premier League 

Gorodeya 1-0 Dinamo Minsk 

Slutsk 1-1 Vitebsk

Real Sociedad to become first La Liga team to resume training after coronavirus lockdown

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaApr 11, 2020, 6:55 PM EDT
La Liga outfit Real Sociedad will resume training on Tuesday after being on lockdown for more than a month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Spain’s top-flight has been on a hiatus since March following the Spanish government’s decision to halt professional sports across Spain.

The Basque club, in a statement released on Saturday, outlined a series of precautionary measures that will go into effect as soon as early next week.

Among some of those measures include players allowed to train together groups of two or three, with a coronavirus test upon arrival. Players, however, aren’t obliged to train out of Zubieta (La Real’s training center) and can continue training from home.

Real Sociedad, who last played on March 7 against Barcelona, released the following statement:

“Since the beginning of the current situation caused by Covid-19, all first-team players and those in other categories at Real Sociedad have been training from home due to the protocol established by the Football Direction and those responsible for the Zubieta facilities.

“For the last four weeks our first-team players have been in their homes carrying out the individual fitness programs given to each footballer. The individual fitness programs have been based principally on cardiovascular and metabolic work, which is why the decision was made to take the Zubieta exercise bikes to footballers’ homes and give them treadmills thanks to the loan from GO fit.”

“Additionally, the Real players have received other types of help (sanitary, medical, nutritional and emotional) which have aided them in complementing the individual plans,” the statement added.

“Once the government decides that non-essential activities can restart their work, first-team players will have the choice of continuing their individual workouts in Zubieta from Tuesday of next week. In no way will this work in Zubieta be group-based.

“Training will remain obligatory, as it is now. Every player will be able to decide to continue at home or in Zubieta.

“If they do decide for Zubieta, we will continue to follow the existing protocols, which will scrupulously respect the security measures agreed by health services, which means those players who do opt for Zubieta will do so in an individual, gradual manner.”

Report: Arsenal informs players they can dodge wage cuts by qualifying for Champions League

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaApr 11, 2020, 5:33 PM EDT
Arsenal have put forward to their players that they will not have to take any pay cuts for financial losses the club may endure during the coronavirus pandemic if they manage to qualify for the Champions League – when the Premier League restarts.

The Telegraph‘s report adds that the club held talks with their players earlier this week to discuss pay cuts, however, it was not met with open arms.

For now, the proposal the club’s brass has made to the players stands clear: Avoid taking a financial hit by jumping from ninth to fourth by the season’s end, or climb to fifth during the same time period, should Manchester City place top five and have their ban upheld by the Court of Arbitration for sport.

It’s a tall ask for the north London side – who are currently eight points behind fourth-place Chelsea, with 10 games to play – to finish in a Champions League spot. The Gunners, who have been participating in Europa League – a competition they were knocked out of last month by Olympiacos – for the past three seasons, have not qualified for Europe’s elite competition since the 2016-17 season.

According to The Guardian, Arsenal are paying all player and staff wages as normal through April 30, although the situation will be revisited afterwards.