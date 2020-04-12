Report: Tottenham have no intention of selling Harry Kane to Manchester United

Tottenham will not be selling captain Harry Kane to Manchester United or any other Premier League rival, our partners at Sky Sports report.

Recently, multiple reports suggested that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy was willing to deal Kane, 26, to Old Trafford for a world-record fee of $250 million in order to alleviate financial losses the club has endured throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Tottenham, who, in order to “protect jobs,” have cut the wages of 550 of their non-playing employees, are also juggling the financial responsibility that is a $1.2 billion Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Kane, who was also reportedly onboard with a move to United, will not make a transfer to Manchester United or any other Premier League foe, according to the report.

The English striker has been out of action since January due to a hamstring injury, but recently opened up about his current frustrations around not winning silverware with his boyhood club, hinting that if the trophies don’t come his time with Spurs may come to a close sooner rather than later.

“It’s one of those things, I couldn’t say yes, I couldn’t say no. I love Spurs, I’ll always love Spurs. But it’s one of those things – I’ve always said if I don’t feel we’re progressing as a team or going in the right direction, then I’m not someone to just stay there for the sake of it,” Kane told Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp in late March.

