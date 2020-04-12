Report: Tottenham have no intention of selling Harry Kane to Manchester United

Tottenham will not be selling captain Harry Kane to Manchester United or any other Premier League rival, our partners at Sky Sports report.
Recently, multiple reports suggested that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy was willing to deal Kane, 26, to Old Trafford for a world-record fee of $250 million in order to alleviate financial losses the club has endured throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
Kane, who was also reportedly onboard with a move to United, will not make a transfer to Manchester United or any other Premier League foe, according to the report.
The English striker has been out of action since January due to a hamstring injury, but recently opened up about his current frustrations around not winning silverware with his boyhood club, hinting that if the trophies don’t come his time with Spurs may come to a close sooner rather than later.
“It’s one of those things, I couldn’t say yes, I couldn’t say no. I love Spurs, I’ll always love Spurs. But it’s one of those things – I’ve always said if I don’t feel we’re progressing as a team or going in the right direction, then I’m not someone to just stay there for the sake of it,” Kane told Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp in late March.
Real Sociedad are doing a u-turn on their plans to allow individual players to return to practice at the club’s training facilities on Tuesday.
The Basque club released a statement on Saturday, indicating that its player were allowed to train at Zubieta as soon as Tuesday, if they were to train individually after undergoing a coronavirus test.
The club has since backtracked on their initial plans after receiving criticism on social media for their decision, which was going to make La Real the first La Liga side to resume training since the league’s suspension in March.
On Sunday, Sociedad reiterated that its player will continue training from home and that they never intended for the squad to prematurely return to normality. The club is determined to make sure that its players don’t come into close contact, as Spain remains in lockdown for at least four more weeks.
Real Sociedad’s statement said: “We want to remind everyone that Real Sociedad’s decision was to give first-team players the option to continue individual training at the Zubieta training ground.
“They were never going to do group training and each player could decide whether to train at home or the facility, always complying with the safety measures instructed by the health authorities.
“We are well aware of the responsibility we have and that’s why Real Sociedad is working on a plan for our athletes and employees to return to work that puts their health before any other consideration.”
The Belarusian Premier League – the only active European top-flight league at the moment – continued on Sunday despite the coronavirus pandemic.
FC Minsk 0-3 BATE Borisov
Far from putting forward an ideal start to the season, Belarusian giants BATE Borisov picked up their biggest win of the season thus far, thumping FC Minsk 3-0 in Minsk.
By the 34th minute, left back Bojan Nastic’s service inside the box led to goals from Stanislav Dragun and Anton Saroka, respectively. BATE had momentum on powering them forward, and it would last the remainder of the bout.
As a handful of Minsk and BATE players shoved back and forth inside the six-yard box, Pavel Nekhajchik curled a ball into the heart of the goal. Disrupted by the handful of bodies in front of him, Minsk goalkeeper Artem Leonov’s desperate punch missed entirely, resulting in an olympic goal from Nekhajchik.
As a result, both teams stand at six points after four rounds into the Belarusian top-flight campaign.
There’s a “big chance” Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez joins Barcelona this summer, according to one of the 22-year-old’s agents, Sergio Zarate.
Martinez, who has scored 16 goals throughout all competitions this season, is reportedly the Catalan’s top target this summer. And the La Liga giants are prepared to meet his $124 million release clause, as they attempt to find the long-term replacement for Luis Suarez.
There’s a very big chance Lautaro goes to Barca,” Zarate, once a player in Liga MX, told Fox Sports Mexico. “He is a fantastic player. Tremendous, he has no ceiling.
🚨EXCLUSIVA🚨
¡Lautaro Martínez está cerca del Barcelona, dijo Sergio "Ratón" Zárate (representante) en @UpalabraMX!
When it was suggested to the longtime Nexaca striker, older brother of Boca Juniors forward Mauro Zarate, that Martinez should rather join Real Madrid than Barcelona, he replied: “You know that it’s them who will have their say. The one who decides is the player. With Leo (Messi) there, I believe there is a bigger chance that he will want to go to the side of the greatest of them all (Messi).”
Martinez joined Inter Milan from Racing in 2018 for $27 million, scoring 25 goals in 66 appearances since.
Stam’s held three first team managerial posts since his tremendous playing career. The 67-times Netherlands international back played for Manchester United, Lazio, and PSV Eindhoven during a glittering career that saw him win UEFA Defender of the Year for United in 1998/99 and 1999/2000.
In management, Stam oversaw Football League Championship side Reading before taking the reins at Eredivisie sides PEC Zwolle and Feyenoord.
Kinnear began his career in the United States and was capped 54 times during a career mostly spent domestically but also in Mexico and Scotland. His management career saw him win back-to-back MLS Cups with Houston and he’s been an assistant with the Galaxy since San Jose fired him in 2017.
Yoann Damet is currently in his second stint as FCC interim coach, having assisted the club’s first two MLS managers in Alan Koch and Ron Jans.