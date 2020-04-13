Klopp gives update on Liverpool training

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that training sessions at Liverpool are fun, upbeat and a breath of fresh air during the current Premier League suspension.

Liverpool players and staff are holding meetings and training sessions via video calls and the Klopp has reported that the mood within the camp is positive amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s just great. Look, it’s so different. Everything is different in the moment and we do all different stuff,” Klopp told the club website. “When we have these training sessions, I could have never imagined I would enjoy it that much but it’s just the moment when I see the boys again and that changes everything – for a minute, for an hour, for two hours, however long the sessions are.”

Klopp’s Liverpool are five points away from sealing their first league title since 1990 and you could forgive the runaway Premier League leaders for feeling a bit down about being so close to sealing that elusive first Premier League trophy.

That couldn’t be further from the case, according to Klopp, even though he’s missing his team badly.

“The boys are all in good spirits; you feel immediately why you miss them so much, because it’s just an exceptional group. You want to be together with them, you want to have them around, you want to be closer to them than you can be,” Klopp said. “These are the closest moments, apart from exchanging messages with them and asking, ‘How are you?’ and stuff like this. So I enjoy these sessions really a lot. It’s getting worse, the longer it takes. I accept the situation 100 per cent like it is but the longer you don’t see somebody you like, the more it hurts. That’s the situation we are in at the moment.”

The connection Liverpool’s players and Klopp have is perhaps the closest in the Premier League. His hugs, smiles and their general closeness is clear for all to see.

That is continuing, virtually, with banter about haircuts, singing happy birthday to players and more. Klopp’s update on Liverpool’s training provides a glimpse into how teams are coping with social-distancing and trying to stay fit and on track.

With so much focus on Liverpool and Klopp and seeing how they feel about the suspension amid their historic season, it is clear the players and staff are staying focused on one thing: being ready for when the season resumes.

