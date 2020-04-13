More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Man Utd still planning to trial safe standing at Old Trafford

By Andy EdwardsApr 13, 2020, 9:05 PM EDT
Manchester United hope to still trial a safe-standing section at Old Trafford following the current suspension of play due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The club put in a request back in February to install rails for safe standing inside the iconic stadium, but the process was halted when the virus swept across the world and saw the Premier League, along with virtually every other sports league, suspended indefinitely.

Alas, Man United’s desire to bring safe standing to Old Trafford remains strong and the process in motion. The club is said to have the support of the local Trafford council, with talks called “positive” prior to the season’s suspension.

The original plan was for a trial period to be conducted this season. That remains the preferred path forward, assuming that games are once again held with fans in attendance before the conclusion of the campaign.

Fellow PL sides Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers have already installed rail seating at their grounds.

FIFA vice president: International games could be off until 2021

Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images
Associated PressApr 13, 2020, 7:19 PM EDT
International soccer might not be played until 2021 due to coronavirus pandemic travel restrictions and the need to give club competitions the chance to resume, a FIFA vice president said Monday.

Victor Montagliani, a Canadian who is president of the governing body for North and Central America and the Caribbean, has been heading a FIFA working group formulating plans to deal with the implications of the world’s biggest sport being largely shut down since last month.

FIFA already has called off matches between countries that were due to be played in March and June. Montagliani, CONCACAF’s president, believes the September, October and November windows for national team matches could be scrapped.

“I personally think that might be a bit of a challenge, not so much because of just the health issues around the world and the various degrees of preparedness, but also committing to international travel as soon as we come back,” Montagliani said in an interview with The Associated Press. “I think that domestic football is a priority. September is still in the books, but I would garner to say that I’m not sure it’s there on solid ground the way things are trending right now.”

The return of fans into packed stadiums could be dependent on a vaccine for the COVID-19 disease being ready — and that might not be until 2021.

“If we get the green light to play a football match. I highly doubt that first football match will be with fans. I just can’t see that. I think that would be taken a massive risk,” he said. “I’m pretty sure it’ll be a phased in approach, just like the rest of society is going to be is then in terms of us trying to get back to normal here.”

A full resumption of soccer in 2020 might not be possible in parts of the world hardest hit by the pandemic, including Europe and North America.

“If you take that across international boundaries, that’s a significant issue,” Montagliani said. “And so, yes absolutely, there’s always that possibility.”

CONCACAF’s hexagonal that determines the region’s three direct qualifiers is to start in the fall with each nation playing two games each in September, October and November. The United States, Mexico, Costa Rica, Jamaica, Honduras and either El Salvador or Canada will compete.

Scheduling will be discussed further by a working group featuring the six confederations.

“I’m fairly confident the March window in 2021 will be fine,” Montagliani said. “The priority is to help our national leagues . then look at our events.”

The qualifying format for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar might have to be curtailed with the time frame tightening to play matches.

“We’re likely going to be having to seriously look at reformatting some of our events,” Montagliani said. “We’re committed to our final four (in the Nations League). But we have other events that we have to probably look at reformatting, whether it’s some of our youth competitions, even our World Cup qualifying, where we’re going to have to, in the balance of probabilities, look at how that would work in a situation where the calendar there is now less than what we expected it to be.”

Italian FA aims to test players before re-opening season in May

Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsApr 13, 2020, 6:22 PM EDT
The Italian FA intends to test all players for coronavirus by the end of April or the start of May, paving the way for a return to training — and eventually competitive games — sometime in May.

FA president Gabriele Gravina outlined this tentative plan in an interview with Sky Sports Italia, re-emphasizing the importance that the 2019-20 season be completed before the 2020-21 campaign can begin.

With nearly 20,000 deaths and over 150,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Italy has thus far been one of the hardest hit countries in the world. The Serie A season has been suspended indefinitely since March 9.

There is currently no set date for a return to anything resembling the regular schedule of training and competitive fixtures, but Gravina seemed to indicate that securing negative tests for all players in Italy’s various leagues was the first key hurdle on the horizon — quotes from the BBC and Sky Sports:

“As soon as the conditions are right, we’ll finish the championship. Soon, there will be a meeting. We will establish the procedure which we will then communicate.

“We will start, I hope, at the beginning of May with tests to ensure that players are negative and training can follow.

“Will we play through the summer? We don’t have a deadline, but the idea is to finish the championships.”

“The leagues will restart. They will start when the health of athletes and staff will be guaranteed maximum protection.

“We’re in touch with the Minister [of Sport Vincenzo] Spadafora and with the Ministry of Health. The [Italian Football] Federation will have an important meeting of its scientific-technical committee on April 15 that will also be attended by professionals, scientists and experts of the industry.

“I hope that we will restart by the end of April with the application of these procedures that impose, first and foremost, tests to guarantee all the protagonists are negative [to coronavirus].

“Then, the actual procedure of preparation and training will get underway. That is an omen to start as soon as possible with our league.”

It’s important to remember that anything said — whether officially or speculatively — in relation to the resumption of the current season is, effectively, being flung at a moving target. What is true on Monday could be completely disproved and shattered by Wednesday. “The start of May” could just as quickly change to “mid-June” for any number of unthinkable reasons.

Simply put: remain hopeful, rather than expectant.

Rakitic hits out at Barcelona for trying to force him out

Photo by Marc Gonzalez / AFP7 / Europa Press Sports via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsApr 13, 2020, 4:51 PM EDT
Ivan Rakitic has joined the quickly growing chorus of critics to hit out at Barcelona over a perceived lack of institutional control and direction.

The crux of Rakitic’s gripe is the manner in which he felt he was nearly forced out of the club last summer. When Neymar made it clear he would like to leave Paris Saint-Germain and return to Catalonia, the Barca brass were quick to toss Rakitic’s name into a potential swap deal, though the 32-year-old Croat has now made it abundantly clear he would have never signed off on such a deal — quotes from the Guardian:

“I understand the situation but I’m not a sack of potatoes who you can do anything with. I want to be somewhere I feel wanted and respected. If that’s here then I’ll be delighted, but if it’s somewhere else then I’ll be the one who decides where, not anyone else.”

“Last year was the best of the six I’ve had here and I was annoyed with how I was treated. I was very surprised and I didn’t understand it. The results have not been the best and I haven’t played much, that is why I felt hurt.

“I had a very strange first half of the season, it was very uncomfortable and surprising for me. But I hope I can finish this last year of my contract.”

With just one year left on his contract, Rakitic will be 33 when he can move anywhere on a free transfer in the summer of 2021. Following the arrival of Frenkie de Jong from Ajax last summer, Rakitic’s playing time has plummeted from nearly an every-game starter to now starting only 10 of 27 La Liga matches this season.

VIDEO: Inside the Mind of Jose Mourinho

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 13, 2020, 2:17 PM EDT
Our ‘Inside the Mind’ series sees our NBC Sports talent sit down with a plethora of star names from across the Premier League to discuss the finer points of the game and this edition focuses on Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho.

From Jose Mourinho to Christian Pulisic, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to Jamie Vardy, we’ve spoken to a lot of stars this season alone.

Click play on the video above to watch the full episode of Arlo White talking to Mourinho about his time out of the game, becoming Tottenham’s manager and his plans for the future.

The Special One still has a special aura, even if a lot has changed over the years, and Mourinho at Tottenham will be appointment viewing. However things pan out.

“The more you work, the more knowledge, more knowhow, more experience and the more control of the emotions [you have],” Mourinho said. “That emotional control is very, very important. It is that accumulation of experiences that I think a football coach, and every sports coach, the more you live, the more ready for the next challenge you are.”

The next challenge for Mourinho at Tottenham is certainly a tough one as he tries to win silverware and push Spurs back into the top four of the Premier League.

Watching these videos is a wonderful way to learn a little bit more about the personalities and characters of the star players and managers we see on our TV screens throughout the Premier League season.