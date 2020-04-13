More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Harry Kane
Tottenham reverse furlough decision

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 13, 2020, 9:25 AM EDT
Tottenham have reversed the decision to furlough their non-playing staff during the coronavirus pandemic.

Two weeks ago the north London club announced they would be using the UK government’s job retention scheme, which would see the government pay Tottenham’s staff 80 percent of their salaries.

Since then there has been widespread criticism of Spurs chairman Daniel Levy from Tottenham fans and elsewhere, as many rallied against the club and asked them not to furlough staff.

Just like Liverpool fans who saw their club reverse the decision to furlough, the wishes of Tottenham’s fans has been heard.

“In our last update we said we would keep our position under review, especially in the context of revised budgets and cost cutting. Having done so we have decided that all non-playing staff, whether full-time, casual or furloughed, will receive 100 per cent of their pay for April and May. Only the Board will take salary reductions.

“With no clarity on when football might resume and under what conditions, we shall continue to keep this under on-going review. We should like to thank our staff for their incredible support and understanding. We are acutely aware that many supporters were against the decision we made regarding furloughing staff who could not carry out their jobs from home.”

Chairman Daniel Levy added: “The criticism the club has received over the last week has been felt all the more keenly because of our track record of good works and our huge sense of responsibility to care for those that rely on us, particularly locally.

“It was never our intent, as custodians, to do anything other than put measures in place to protect jobs whilst the club sought to continue to operate in a self-sufficient manner during uncertain times. We regret any concern caused during an anxious time and hope the work our supporters will see us doing in the coming weeks, as our stadium takes on a whole new purpose, will make them proud of their club.”

Spurs revealed how their Tottenham Hotspur stadium is now being used by the NHS as a COVID-19 testing facility and for women’s outpatients, as well as being a hub for many other essential services such as food deliveries.

Throughout the statement Tottenham repeatedly stated the financial difficulties they are facing in the current climate as several concerts, boxing and other revenue making events have been canceled at their stadium this summer.

“Since our results for the year end 30 June 2019, our net debt has risen, as anticipated, as we continued to invest in the team and completed budgeted capital projects,” they said.

Many believe Tottenham have finally done the right thing as many other Premier League clubs, such as Man United and Southampton, have decided against furloughing staff amid criticism from the government and fans.

Real Sociedad backtrack on plans to resume training

By Joel SoriaApr 12, 2020, 8:52 PM EDT
Real Sociedad are doing a u-turn on their plans to allow individual players to return to practice at the club’s training facilities on Tuesday.

The Basque club released a statement on Saturday, indicating that its player were allowed to train at Zubieta as soon as Tuesday, if they were to train individually after undergoing a coronavirus test.

The club has since backtracked on their initial plans after receiving criticism on social media for their decision, which was going to make La Real the first La Liga side to resume training since the league’s suspension in March.

On Sunday, Sociedad reiterated that its player will continue training from home and that they never intended for the squad to prematurely return to normality. The club is determined to make sure that its players don’t come into close contact, as Spain remains in lockdown for at least four more weeks.

Real Sociedad’s statement said: “We want to remind everyone that Real Sociedad’s decision was to give first-team players the option to continue individual training at the Zubieta training ground.

“They were never going to do group training and each player could decide whether to train at home or the facility, always complying with the safety measures instructed by the health authorities.

“We are well aware of the responsibility we have and that’s why Real Sociedad is working on a plan for our athletes and employees to return to work that puts their health before any other consideration.”

Belarusian Premier League roundup: BATE thump FC Minsk (video)

By Joel SoriaApr 12, 2020, 7:46 PM EDT
The Belarusian Premier League – the only active European top-flight league at the moment – continued on Sunday despite the coronavirus pandemic.

FC Minsk 0-3 BATE Borisov

Far from putting forward an ideal start to the season, Belarusian giants BATE Borisov picked up their biggest win of the season thus far, thumping FC Minsk 3-0 in Minsk.

 

By the 34th minute, left back Bojan Nastic’s service inside the box led to goals from Stanislav Dragun and Anton Saroka, respectively. BATE had momentum on powering them forward, and it would last the remainder of the bout.

As a handful of Minsk and BATE players shoved back and forth inside the six-yard box, Pavel Nekhajchik curled a ball into the heart of the goal. Disrupted by the handful of bodies in front of him, Minsk goalkeeper Artem Leonov’s desperate punch missed entirely, resulting in an olympic goal from Nekhajchik.

As a result, both teams stand at six points after four rounds into the Belarusian top-flight campaign.

Elsewhere in Belarusian Premier League 

FK Smolevichi 0-0 Shakhtyor

Dinamo Brest 3-1 Isloch

Report: Tottenham have no intention of selling Harry Kane to Manchester United

By Joel SoriaApr 12, 2020, 5:39 PM EDT
Tottenham will not be selling captain Harry Kane to Manchester United or any other Premier League rival, our partners at Sky Sports report.

Recently, multiple reports suggested that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy was willing to deal Kane, 26, to Old Trafford for a world-record fee of $250 million in order to alleviate financial losses the club has endured throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Tottenham, who, in order to “protect jobs,” have cut the wages of 550 of their non-playing employees, are also juggling the financial responsibility that is a $1.2 billion Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Kane, who was also reportedly onboard with a move to United, will not make a transfer to Manchester United or any other Premier League foe, according to the report.

The English striker has been out of action since January due to a hamstring injury, but recently opened up about his current frustrations around not winning silverware with his boyhood club, hinting that if the trophies don’t come his time with Spurs may come to a close sooner rather than later.

“It’s one of those things, I couldn’t say yes, I couldn’t say no. I love Spurs, I’ll always love Spurs. But it’s one of those things – I’ve always said if I don’t feel we’re progressing as a team or going in the right direction, then I’m not someone to just stay there for the sake of it,” Kane told Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp in late March.

Lautaro Martinez’s agent: ‘Big chance’ striker joins Barcelona this summer

By Joel SoriaApr 12, 2020, 4:27 PM EDT
There’s a “big chance” Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez joins Barcelona this summer, according to one of the 22-year-old’s agents, Sergio Zarate.

Martinez, who has scored 16 goals throughout all competitions this season, is reportedly the Catalan’s top target this summer. And the La Liga giants are prepared to meet his $124 million release clause, as they attempt to find the long-term replacement for Luis Suarez.

There’s a very big chance Lautaro goes to Barca,” Zarate, once a player in Liga MX, told Fox Sports Mexico. “He is a fantastic player. Tremendous, he has no ceiling.

When it was suggested to the longtime Nexaca striker, older brother of Boca Juniors forward Mauro Zarate, that Martinez should rather join Real Madrid than Barcelona, he replied: “You know that it’s them who will have their say. The one who decides is the player. With Leo (Messi) there, I believe there is a bigger chance that he will want to go to the side of the greatest of them all (Messi).”

Martinez joined Inter Milan from Racing in 2018 for $27 million, scoring 25 goals in 66 appearances since.