Tottenham reverse furlough decision

Tottenham have reversed the decision to furlough their non-playing staff during the coronavirus pandemic.

Two weeks ago the north London club announced they would be using the UK government’s job retention scheme, which would see the government pay Tottenham’s staff 80 percent of their salaries.

Since then there has been widespread criticism of Spurs chairman Daniel Levy from Tottenham fans and elsewhere, as many rallied against the club and asked them not to furlough staff.

Just like Liverpool fans who saw their club reverse the decision to furlough, the wishes of Tottenham’s fans has been heard.

“In our last update we said we would keep our position under review, especially in the context of revised budgets and cost cutting. Having done so we have decided that all non-playing staff, whether full-time, casual or furloughed, will receive 100 per cent of their pay for April and May. Only the Board will take salary reductions.

“With no clarity on when football might resume and under what conditions, we shall continue to keep this under on-going review. We should like to thank our staff for their incredible support and understanding. We are acutely aware that many supporters were against the decision we made regarding furloughing staff who could not carry out their jobs from home.”

Chairman Daniel Levy added: “The criticism the club has received over the last week has been felt all the more keenly because of our track record of good works and our huge sense of responsibility to care for those that rely on us, particularly locally.

“It was never our intent, as custodians, to do anything other than put measures in place to protect jobs whilst the club sought to continue to operate in a self-sufficient manner during uncertain times. We regret any concern caused during an anxious time and hope the work our supporters will see us doing in the coming weeks, as our stadium takes on a whole new purpose, will make them proud of their club.”

Spurs revealed how their Tottenham Hotspur stadium is now being used by the NHS as a COVID-19 testing facility and for women’s outpatients, as well as being a hub for many other essential services such as food deliveries.

Throughout the statement Tottenham repeatedly stated the financial difficulties they are facing in the current climate as several concerts, boxing and other revenue making events have been canceled at their stadium this summer.

“Since our results for the year end 30 June 2019, our net debt has risen, as anticipated, as we continued to invest in the team and completed budgeted capital projects,” they said.

Many believe Tottenham have finally done the right thing as many other Premier League clubs, such as Man United and Southampton, have decided against furloughing staff amid criticism from the government and fans.