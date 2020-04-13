More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

VIDEO: Inside the Mind of Jose Mourinho

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 13, 2020, 2:17 PM EDT
Our ‘Inside the Mind’ series sees our NBC Sports talent sit down with a plethora of star names from across the Premier League to discuss the finer points of the game and this edition focuses on Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho.

From Jose Mourinho to Christian Pulisic, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to Jamie Vardy, we’ve spoken to a lot of stars this season alone.

Click play on the video above to watch the full episode of Arlo White talking to Mourinho about his time out of the game, becoming Tottenham’s manager and his plans for the future.

The Special One still has a special aura, even if a lot has changed over the years, and Mourinho at Tottenham will be appointment viewing. However things pan out.

“The more you work, the more knowledge, more knowhow, more experience and the more control of the emotions [you have],” Mourinho said. “That emotional control is very, very important. It is that accumulation of experiences that I think a football coach, and every sports coach, the more you live, the more ready for the next challenge you are.”

The next challenge for Mourinho at Tottenham is certainly a tough one as he tries to win silverware and push Spurs back into the top four of the Premier League.

Watching these videos is a wonderful way to learn a little bit more about the personalities and characters of the star players and managers we see on our TV screens throughout the Premier League season.

Transfer news: Upamecano to Man City, Man United; Mertens to Chelsea

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 13, 2020, 1:28 PM EDT
The latest transfer news continues across the Premier League and here’s a look at some of the juiciest rumors.

Dayot Upamecano, 21, is one of the hottest young center backs in the game and the RB Leipzig man has been constantly linked with a move to the Premier League.

Our partners in the UK Sky Sports report that both Manchester clubs are interested in signing the French defender when the transfer window reopens.

Upamecano is a powerful, dominant center back who is good in the air, quick on the turn and comfortable in possession. He has been a star at Leipzig over the last three seasons and they are not only challenging for the Bundesliga title but also in the last eight of the UEFA Champions League.

Which Manchester club would be the best fit for Upamecano? If he joined Man City he would start right away alongside Aymeric Laporte, while at Man United he may be a little too similar to Harry Maguire. Plus, Maguire has formed a pretty decent partnership with Victor Lindelof but it appears Man United may be looking to sign a new defender as they’ve also been linked with

Look, Upamecano is a defensive lynchpin for a young, exciting team in Leipzig so if he was to leave it would have to be for a very special project. That would surely be playing for Pep Guardiola and having the potential to become the long-term replacement for Vincent Kompany.

Chelsea tried to sign attacking midfielder Dries Mertens in January and failed but it has been suggested that Frank Lampard is still keen on signing the prolific Belgian.

A report from Gazzetta dello Sport state that Mertens, 32, is stalling on a new contract offer from Napoli after positive talks on March 1 and Chelsea will come back in with a new transfer bid when the summer transfer window opens.

Lampard has said Chelsea will do things very differently to Liverpool and Man City as they’ve dominated the top of the Premier League in recent seasons, which seems to suggest they will continue with their infusion of youth and try to buy ‘the next big thing’ instead of the finished product.

That said, Chelsea have had success this season by blending youth with experience as the likes of Willian, Cesar Azpilicueta and more recently Olivier Giroud have delivered on the pitch but also seem to be helping Chelsea’s talented youngsters develop.

Mertens has been at Napoli since 2013 and probably has one more big contract left in his career. The diminutive playmaker has become more of a central striker in recent seasons and has scored a staggering 121 goals in 309 appearances for Napoli in all competitions.

With Chelsea set to lose Willian, Pedro and Giroud who are all out of contract this summer, perhaps a move for Mertens makes sense to make sure there isn’t a vacuum of experience in the team. Mertens can be deployed as a winger or a false nine and he would certainly give Lampard plenty of options in the fluid front three he likes to play behind a central striker.

Klopp gives update on Liverpool training

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 13, 2020, 12:39 PM EDT
Jurgen Klopp has revealed that training sessions at Liverpool are fun, upbeat and a breath of fresh air during the current Premier League suspension.

Liverpool players and staff are holding meetings and training sessions via video calls and the Klopp has reported that the mood within the camp is positive amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s just great. Look, it’s so different. Everything is different in the moment and we do all different stuff,” Klopp told the club website. “When we have these training sessions, I could have never imagined I would enjoy it that much but it’s just the moment when I see the boys again and that changes everything – for a minute, for an hour, for two hours, however long the sessions are.”

Klopp’s Liverpool are five points away from sealing their first league title since 1990 and you could forgive the runaway Premier League leaders for feeling a bit down about being so close to sealing that elusive first Premier League trophy.

That couldn’t be further from the case, according to Klopp, even though he’s missing his team badly.

“The boys are all in good spirits; you feel immediately why you miss them so much, because it’s just an exceptional group. You want to be together with them, you want to have them around, you want to be closer to them than you can be,” Klopp said. “These are the closest moments, apart from exchanging messages with them and asking, ‘How are you?’ and stuff like this. So I enjoy these sessions really a lot. It’s getting worse, the longer it takes. I accept the situation 100 per cent like it is but the longer you don’t see somebody you like, the more it hurts. That’s the situation we are in at the moment.”

The connection Liverpool’s players and Klopp have is perhaps the closest in the Premier League. His hugs, smiles and their general closeness is clear for all to see.

That is continuing, virtually, with banter about haircuts, singing happy birthday to players and more. Klopp’s update on Liverpool’s training provides a glimpse into how teams are coping with social-distancing and trying to stay fit and on track.

With so much focus on Liverpool and Klopp and seeing how they feel about the suspension amid their historic season, it is clear the players and staff are staying focused on one thing: being ready for when the season resumes.

Lampard wants Chelsea to be unique title challengers

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 13, 2020, 11:39 AM EDT
Frank Lampard has revealed his admiration for Liverpool and Man City and insists his Chelsea side will have to do things a lot differently to close the gap on the Premier League’s top two.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Chelsea currently sit in fourth place with nine games to go as Lampard’s first season as a manager in the PL has gone pretty well with a young squad and a transfer ban last summer.

Speaking to our partners in the UK Sky Sports, Lampard revealed Chelsea are going to do things a little differently as they try to mount a title challenge.

“I don’t want to jump the gun because what Liverpool and Manchester City have done has been clear; I’d be a fool to suggest we can bridge that gap quickly because there has been a lot of hard work at those clubs in terms of recruitment of top players, of great coaches,” Lampard said. “We have to be part of that process. We have to do it our way, we can’t try to copy. We have had experienced players around this year to help the youngsters but we know there are little areas within the squad… some of that’s what we have on the ground here already, some of that is how we might look to recruit.”

“What’s going on in the world has made it very difficult to plan on that front. But going into this break I certainly felt we were moving in the right direction and with continued progress and work on the training ground, as well as potentially bringing in some players in key areas to try and help us bridge that gap, yes, I’ve got a strong belief that we can [challenge].”

Reading between the lines, Lampard is saying that Chelsea will maybe not have the same financial clout as Liverpool and Man City to catch up. This seems more like a plan to promote youth, sign young players from elsewhere in Europe (see: Pulisic, Christian and Ziyech, Hakim) and maybe move on from some of their more experienced players.

With Pedro, Willian and Olivier Giroud all out of contract this summer, there will be a changing of the guard at Chelsea in the coming months with defensive reinforcements needed.

Lampard’s playing philosophy is different to that of Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola and he needs younger and quicker players to play the open, attacking style he wants. In many ways, Chelsea are trying to be a blend of Liverpool and Man City with high-pressing coupled with trying to play out of the back and possess the ball.

That makes them different and even though they’ve had relative success this season, these comments suggest Lampard knows they are a long way off challenging Liverpool and Man City for the title.

Lokomotive Leipzig sells 125,000 tickets to ‘virtual game’

Getty Images
Associated PressApr 13, 2020, 10:50 AM EDT
LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) A lower-level German soccer team has sold more than 125,000 tickets to a fictional game.

Fourth-division club Lokomotive Leipzig said Monday it had set an “attendance record” by selling so many tickets for a “virtual game against an invisible opponent on May 8.”

The former East German league club has been selling symbolic tickets for 1 euro ($1.10) with the goal of beating the record set in 1987 when 120,000 fans attended the Cup Winners’ Cup semifinal match against Bordeaux at Central Stadium.

“When we started the campaign on March 19, no one could have imagined that we would crack the 120,000 mark so quickly,” Lokomotive president Thomas Lowe said. “In the name of the club, I wish to thank all the supporters who have made contributions from all across the world. It’s great to see how the blue and yellow family is sticking together in these difficult times.”

The Northeast German regional league has been suspended indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic and Lokomotive started the action to help it survive amid the shutdown.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports