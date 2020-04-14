The latest transfer news continues across the Premier League and here’s a look at some of the juiciest rumors.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Kicking off our latest roundup of the transfer news, Chelsea and Tottenham have both been linked with a move for Ajax and Cameroon goalkeper Andre Onana.

A report from the Daily Mirror states that Chelsea and Spurs are in a battle with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain to sign Onana, 24, when the transfer window opens. Onana was previously at Barcelona’s youth setup and also Samuel Eto’o Academy but a few months ago did say he would like to play in the Premier League in the future.

Onana was a star during Ajax’s run to the UEFA Champions League semifinals last season and it is rather surprising that the price tag being reported is $31.5 million. Given his relatively young age for a goalkeeper, Onana has shown he is solid, dependable and is quick coming off his line as the last line of defense.

With Chelsea’s Kepa Arrizabalaga struggling this season and dropped by Frank Lampard in recent months, bringing in a new goalkeeper is key for the Chelsea boss and Onana would be a very good choice. As for Tottenham, it has been notable that Hugo Lloris has made some big errors over the last 18 months or so and at the age of 33 he could be coming towards the end of his days at Tottenham as injuries mount up.

Onana, like many young stars produced at Ajax, is said to be keen on making the next step as the likes of Frenkie de Jong, Matthijs de Ligt and now Hakim Ziyech (who will join Chelsea in the next transfer window) have moved on from their superb 2018-19 side. PSG are said to be strong contenders to sign Onana, who has a contract until 2022, but the fact both Chelsea and Tottenham have been linked with him shown where their head is at when it comes to their transfer plans.

Achraf Hakimi has alerted clubs across Europe, including Arsenal and Chelsea, as the Real Madrid youngster has admitted he is flattered by interested. Get ready for the ‘Arsenal transfer news’ crew to go into overdrive.

Hakimi, currently on loan at Borussia Dortmund until the end of the current season, was asked about reports linking him with PSG, Bayern Munich, Juventus and Chelsea instead of returning to parent club Real Madrid.

“Who does not like it? I am proud of what I am doing,” Hakimi told Spanish outlet AS. “In June I will have to make a decision and it will be a great step for my career. In theory, my contract ends in June and from there I have to return to Madrid. I have not yet had contact with Madrid on this matter, but I imagine that soon we will have some conversation to find out what is best for me. I don’t know when my contract ends, that subject is taken by my agent.”

The 21-year-old full back has shone on loan at Dortmund this season and the Moroccan international is more comfortable at right back but is able to play as a left back. That seems to suit Arsenal’s needs more as Frank Lampard is well stocked at right back with Reece James and Cesar Azpilicueta but at left back there is a little vacuum of quality with Emerson and Marcos Alonso both having up and down seasons.

Hakimi would certainly fit the bill as a young, hungry player that Mikel Arteta is looking for and there’s no doubting Arsenal need to make some defensive improvements over the offseason. That said, Arteta recently suggested that it could be quite on the transfer news front this summer depending on how the club is impacted financially.

They loaned Dani Ceballos from Real Madrid for 2019-20 and that has worked out pretty well, aside from his injury, so maybe a loan to Arsenal for Hakimi would make sense? He could certainly slot in at left back or right back in this Gunners team and his quality on the ball and popping up in attacking areas would allow Arsenal to keep an attacking feel to their full back area, while natural winger Bukayo Saka could push forward into his preferred role. Hakimi can also play as a winger, so he gives you plenty of options.

Ask Phil Neville, Owen Hargeaves and many others: it is good to be versatile over the long, gruelling season.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports