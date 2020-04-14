More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

Transfer rumor roundup: Onana to Chelsea; Hakimi to Arsenal

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 14, 2020, 2:08 PM EDT
The latest transfer news continues across the Premier League and here’s a look at some of the juiciest rumors.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Kicking off our latest roundup of the transfer news, Chelsea and Tottenham have both been linked with a move for Ajax and Cameroon goalkeper Andre Onana.

A report from the Daily Mirror states that Chelsea and Spurs are in a battle with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain to sign Onana, 24, when the transfer window opens. Onana was previously at Barcelona’s youth setup and also Samuel Eto’o Academy but a few months ago did say he would like to play in the Premier League in the future.

Onana was a star during Ajax’s run to the UEFA Champions League semifinals last season and it is rather surprising that the price tag being reported is $31.5 million. Given his relatively young age for a goalkeeper, Onana has shown he is solid, dependable and is quick coming off his line as the last line of defense.

With Chelsea’s Kepa Arrizabalaga struggling this season and dropped by Frank Lampard in recent months, bringing in a new goalkeeper is key for the Chelsea boss and Onana would be a very good choice. As for Tottenham, it has been notable that Hugo Lloris has made some big errors over the last 18 months or so and at the age of 33 he could be coming towards the end of his days at Tottenham as injuries mount up.

Onana, like many young stars produced at Ajax, is said to be keen on making the next step as the likes of Frenkie de Jong, Matthijs de Ligt and now Hakim Ziyech (who will join Chelsea in the next transfer window) have moved on from their superb 2018-19 side. PSG are said to be strong contenders to sign Onana, who has a contract until 2022, but the fact both Chelsea and Tottenham have been linked with him shown where their head is at when it comes to their transfer plans.

Achraf Hakimi has alerted clubs across Europe, including Arsenal and Chelsea, as the Real Madrid youngster has admitted he is flattered by interested. Get ready for the ‘Arsenal transfer news’ crew to go into overdrive.

Hakimi, currently on loan at Borussia Dortmund until the end of the current season, was asked about reports linking him with PSG, Bayern Munich, Juventus and Chelsea instead of returning to parent club Real Madrid.

“Who does not like it? I am proud of what I am doing,” Hakimi told Spanish outlet AS. “In June I will have to make a decision and it will be a great step for my career. In theory, my contract ends in June and from there I have to return to Madrid. I have not yet had contact with Madrid on this matter, but I imagine that soon we will have some conversation to find out what is best for me. I don’t know when my contract ends, that subject is taken by my agent.”

The 21-year-old full back has shone on loan at Dortmund this season and the Moroccan international is more comfortable at right back but is able to play as a left back. That seems to suit Arsenal’s needs more as Frank Lampard is well stocked at right back with Reece James and Cesar Azpilicueta but at left back there is a little vacuum of quality with Emerson and Marcos Alonso both having up and down seasons.

Hakimi would certainly fit the bill as a young, hungry player that Mikel Arteta is looking for and there’s no doubting Arsenal need to make some defensive improvements over the offseason. That said, Arteta recently suggested that it could be quite on the transfer news front this summer depending on how the club is impacted financially.

They loaned Dani Ceballos from Real Madrid for 2019-20 and that has worked out pretty well, aside from his injury, so maybe a loan to Arsenal for Hakimi would make sense? He could certainly slot in at left back or right back in this Gunners team and his quality on the ball and popping up in attacking areas would allow Arsenal to keep an attacking feel to their full back area, while natural winger Bukayo Saka could push forward into his preferred role. Hakimi can also play as a winger, so he gives you plenty of options.

Ask Phil Neville, Owen Hargeaves and many others: it is good to be versatile over the long, gruelling season.

Stay and Play Cup: Start time, live stream info, more

Stay and Play Cup
Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 14, 2020, 5:18 PM EDT
We are still some time from seeing Trent Alexander-Arnold lead Liverpool against Phil Foden and Manchester City, but the players and their clubs will be on screen in competition this week.

Players from 20 clubs are participating in the EA Sports FIFA 20 Stay and Play Cup beginning Wednesday, including professional footballers from Premier League sides Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City, and Tottenham Hotspur.

There’s an American in the fray, too, as Sergino Dest will lead Ajax into the fray as one of four clubs with a first-round bye.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

Alexander-Arnold will lead Liverpool versus Vinicius Junior’s Real Madrid, while Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta meets the winners of Marseille versus Brondby.

Foden and City also have a bye and will meet either PSV Eindhoven or AIK, while Serge Aurier leads Spurs versus FC Porto (Full bracket below).

Telemundo Deportes will have Spanish-language coverage of the FIFA 20 Stay and Play Cup through the tournament’s conclusion on Sunday.

START TIME and STREAM LINKS: The FIFA Stay and Play Cup will be live stream on the Telemundo Deportes appTelemundoDeportes.com and Telemundo Deportes’ TwitterFacebookTwitch and Youtube, starting Wednesday at Noon ET.

THE PLAYERS: 

Bournemouth reverses furlough decision

Bournemouth
Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 14, 2020, 4:46 PM EDT
Bournemouth is the latest Premier League club to walk back furloughs for its employees, joining Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool.

The Cherries didn’t sugarcoat the decision, saying they meant the best but have understood and reacted to the blowback in society during the coronavirus pandemic.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

Bournemouth announced the furloughs when manager Eddie Howe took a pay cut earlier this month.

The English government’s furlough scheme pays 80 percent of wages of any staff impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

Premier League clubs opting to use the scheme found it to be very unpopular.

From AFCB.co.uk:

However well-placed our intentions were, we are aware of criticisms levelled at Premier League clubs applying for this scheme.

We have listened to our supporters and have reversed our decision to furlough these employees.

We, as a board of directors, will ensure that the club can continue to operate while the season is suspended, and we will not be applying for the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme.

VIDEO: Inside the Mind of Ben Davies

By Nicholas MendolaApr 14, 2020, 3:41 PM EDT
Our ‘Inside the Mind’ series sees our NBC Sports talent sit down with a plethora of star names from across the Premier League to discuss the finer points of the game and this edition focuses on Tottenham Hotspur defender Ben Davies.

The Welsh international chatted with our own Rebecca Lowe recently for an intriguing discussion on the current challenges in our world.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

Davies, who signed a new five-year contract with Spurs before the season, lays out his Tottenham teammates are staying in shape during the coronavirus pandemic suspension.

He’s also talk about how he has lent a helping hand during challenging times, and describes a typical day in lockdown including Zoom training sessions with Spurs.

Memory Lane with Shane Long

AP
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 14, 2020, 1:08 PM EDT
We’ve been catching up with some Premier League stars to take a trip down memory lane to discuss the top moments of their careers, the best players they’ve played alongside and much more.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

First up, here’s what Southampton and Republic of Ireland forward Shane Long had to say as the 33-year-old looked back on his career for club and country.

Safe to say his Best XI is sneaky good…

Looking back on your career so far, what is the one memory that sticks out as the best and why?

Shane Long: That’s a really tricky one but I’d have to go with promotion to the Premier League in 2006 with Reading. It was my first year of football in England and we finished the season with a record 106 points.

What is the most memorable goal you have scored? Talk us through what you remember from it.

SL: It has to be the goal against Germany at the Aviva Stadium. I just remember there being a long clearance from the ‘keeper and I managed to get in behind the defence. I took a touch and then smashed it past Manuel Neuer in goal. That goal and that result was a massive part in us reaching the Euros which made it even more special. To do it at home in front of our fans too was an amazing feeling. I can just remember wheeling away in celebration.

Best stadium or atmosphere you’ve played in, and why?

SL: It would have to be either the Aviva Stadium that night or the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Lille when we beat Italy to get through to the knockout stages of Euro 2016. The Irish fans are incredible when it comes to creating an atmosphere and that match was no exception.

Which game did you enjoy playing in the most, and why?

SL: The most enjoyable has to be the 6-1 win for Southampton against Aston Villa in 2015. I think I scored two goals and made two assists in that match. It was also the game that Sadio Mane scored the fastest-ever Premier League hat trick. It was one of those days when everything we tried as a team worked and it was just a really enjoyable performance to be a part of.

Finally, pick a Best XI from players you have played with during your career… (4-3-3)

—– Given —–

— Coleman — Van Dijk — Alderweireld — Harte —

—- Schneiderlin —- Sigurdsson —- Davis —-

—- Mane —- Lukaku —- Tadic —-