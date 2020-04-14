More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
U.S. Soccer Federation
twitter.com/ussoccer_da

Report: U.S. Soccer to terminate Developmental Academies for boys, girls

By Nicholas MendolaApr 14, 2020, 7:59 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The United States Soccer Federation is expecting to announce the terminate of its Development Academies on the boys and girls sides, reports The Athletic.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

It’s the first major decision to come out of Will Wilson’s nascent tenure as U.S. Soccer chief executive officer, and will make a sincere statement on behalf of relatively new USMNT and USWNT power figures Earnie Stewart, Brian McBride, and Kate Markgraf.

The DA featured close to 200 clubs, with teams competing from the U-12 to U-17/18 level and including all of the current MLS teams.

The 13-year-old league had announced new members for the 2020/21 season just last month, with MLS side Nashville SC and USL side Phoenix Rising among the new entrants.

All 26 current MLS teams, including the league’s three Canadian clubs, participate in the boys’ DA. It’s not clear what will happen to MLS academies now that the DA is no more, though, for a number of years, a segment of MLS teams have pushed to break away from the DA to start their own, MLS-only academy league. The main reason for this was due to their perception that the DA did not offer a strong enough level of competition.

This would be a monumental change for U.S. Soccer, though there is some concern that the federation is making a move to placate Major League Soccer. A source indicated to ProSoccerTalk that MLS teams would not be close to universal support for this change.

It’s impossible to judge the change without knowing the federation’s plans for top-level youth soccer. And the plans may be evolving. The termination of this summer’s youth soccer slate would already open the door to a redraw, and changing the DA would certainly see many clubs cut coaching jobs.

Wilson did serve on the board of directors for North Carolina FC along with USSF board member Steve Malik, who owns the USL side NCFC and NWSL side NC Courage, so there’s youth soccer experience at the DA and ECNL levels amongst others. Cindy Parlow Cone was director of coaching for NCFC Youth before ascending to USSF president.

Hopefully this is part of a wider plan to lower the costs of playing youth soccer in the country, or at least getting top talents from economically-challenged background easier access to development. Stop laughing. Stop.

How might Major League Soccer shorten its season?

Major League Soccer
Photo by Andy Mead/YCJ/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 14, 2020, 9:01 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Major League Soccer’s season is going to look different, but how much so?

The league announced Tuesday that it’s “extremely unlikely” to return in mid-May, and that the season may not be played in full.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

After suspending play, Major League Soccer announced on March 19 that the plan was to shut down for eight weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic and the plan was to resume the 2020 MLS season on May 10.

So, what are some of the scenarios the league could pursue with a calendar that may not start until June or July, and likely begin behind closed doors.

Our Joe Prince-Wright speculated that the league could cut the MLS Cup Playoffs altogether in a bid to squeeze what would normally be a 7-month schedule into a much shorter time frame.

That’s certainly a simple fix, but it would cut out what’s been a very exciting chase for teams in a league where more than half of the league makes the postseason.

So what are some other ideas that don’t involve mixing the MLS Cup Playoffs?

1) MLS Cup Playoffs in a European Cup setting: The league could move the MLS Cup Playoffs in-season at midweek. Yes, every club would have to make it, but what if the playoffs started a few weeks into the season with midweek matches?

The travel could make this idea a non-starter, so the draw would have to be conducted beforehand, but the bigger issue would be the fact that MLS teams already treat the U.S. Open Cup and the CONCACAF Cup like a burden. Why even have the competition if teams roll out all of their kids and cross their fingers until the semifinals? We’d hate this because it would give MLS another chance to ignore/skip/exploit a great tournament like the USOC, but such is life.

2) 25-game season plus minimally shortened playoffs: Here’s one I really like due to the fact that the league’s massive expansion had already removed fairness from the Supporters’ Shield race by unbalancing the schedule: Have every team play each other once, that’s it. Single-table but chop the playoff teams from 14 to 13 with the Supporters’ Shield-winner getting a two-round bye, then continue as such. A season beginning on July 1 would give you 18 weeks to early-November, then a furious finish.

3) Regular season in-conference only, shortened playoffs: It’s only one fewer game. While the Western Conference markets wouldn’t get to see their sides meet the big names of the Eastern Conference, and vice versa, this would beef up the regular season with rivalries. We’d build in even more drama by cutting the playoff spots back to six.

4) Divisional redraw to drastically shorten regular season: If the league wanted to keep the MLS Cup Playoffs as is, mostly, it could divide its 26 teams into four or more divisions. There would be an uneven distribution, which would cause some Players Union grievances, but the league could be down to under 20 regular season dates in a heartbeat with 2x/division and a sprinkling of crossover games.

Now I’ve tried several times to divide the teams and the stupid geography of this country always leaves one or two teams in an impossible bind, but just for the sake of the visual.

Div 1 (6): Vancouver, Seattle, Portland, San Jose, LAFC, LA Galaxy

Div 2 (7): Real Salt Lake, Colorado, Sporting KC, Minnesota United, Chicago, Columbus, Cincinnati

Div 3 (6): Inter Miami, Atlanta, Orlando City, Nashville SC, FC Dallas, Houston

Div 4 (7): Montreal, New England, NY Red Bulls, NYCFC, Philadelphia Union, DC United

5) The shortest season: The shortest this could go would be keeping the conferences the same, chopping it down to one game versus each conference opponent, then regrouping with an expanded playoff. Twelve games plus a maximum of five more.

Weird times. Weird ideas. What would you choose? Also, it’s the end of my shift so forgive me if I’ve missed something that disqualifies one of the above ideas.

Wanyama “couldn’t sleep at all” after Spurs UCL loss

Victor Wanyama
Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 14, 2020, 7:02 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The coronavirus suspension has led to all sorts of interesting stories from cooped-up footballers.

Victor Wanyama is no different, and the current Montreal Impact star opened up to The Athletic on the challenges of the team sheet.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

In addition to speaking about training in his apartment complex — Wanyama said he ran stairs before getting exercise equipment — the ex-Spurs player admitted his fury at being left off the team sheet for the UEFA Chapions League Final versus Liverpool.

There’s also a fairly unique familial connection that made the loss even tougher. From The Athletic:

“I was really, really pissed off not to start that game. And even more pissed off because we didn’t win. I tried to encourage those who played.

“We went back to the hotel after the game. I couldn’t sleep at all. The situation was going around in my head. My brother (McDonald) Mariga was also on the bench in a Champions League final for Inter Milan against Bayern Munich (in 2010). He had to sit on the bench for the full game, so he could relate and understand what I was going through.”

The 52-times capped Kenyan also heaped praise on former boss Mauricio Pochettino, who managed him at both Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur, so it’s not like the UCL Final was some sort of final straw.

He’s also one of many to wonder how good Saints could’ve been if the club was able to hang onto its many top players.

“Can you imagine a Southampton team with Virgil van Dijk, Gareth Bale, Sadio Mane, Luke Shaw, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Toby Alderweireld, Jose Fonte, Dejan Lovren, Adam Lallana, Dusan Tadic and Rickie Lambert?”

It’s an engaging interview conducted by Andy Mitten, and Wanyama clearly has a personality and a half. He also spoke of his desire to return to Celtic at some point, and his thoughts on Pochettino’s Spurs exit. Check it out here.

Stay and Play Cup: Start time, live stream info, more

Stay and Play Cup
Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 14, 2020, 5:18 PM EDT
Leave a comment

We are still some time from seeing Trent Alexander-Arnold lead Liverpool against Phil Foden and Manchester City, but the players and their clubs will be on screen in competition this week.

Players from 20 clubs are participating in the EA Sports FIFA 20 Stay and Play Cup beginning Wednesday, including professional footballers from Premier League sides Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City, and Tottenham Hotspur.

There’s an American in the fray, too, as Sergino Dest will lead Ajax into the fray as one of four clubs with a first-round bye.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

Alexander-Arnold will lead Liverpool versus Vinicius Junior’s Real Madrid, while Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta meets the winners of Marseille versus Brondby.

Foden and City also have a bye and will meet either PSV Eindhoven or AIK, while Serge Aurier leads Spurs versus FC Porto (Full bracket below).

Telemundo Deportes will have Spanish-language coverage of the FIFA 20 Stay and Play Cup through the tournament’s conclusion on Sunday.

START TIME and STREAM LINKS: The FIFA Stay and Play Cup will be live stream on the Telemundo Deportes appTelemundoDeportes.com and Telemundo Deportes’ TwitterFacebookTwitch and Youtube, starting Wednesday at Noon ET.

THE PLAYERS: 

Bournemouth reverses furlough decision

Bournemouth
Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 14, 2020, 4:46 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Bournemouth is the latest Premier League club to walk back furloughs for its employees, joining Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool.

The Cherries didn’t sugarcoat the decision, saying they meant the best but have understood and reacted to the blowback in society during the coronavirus pandemic.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

Bournemouth announced the furloughs when manager Eddie Howe took a pay cut earlier this month.

The English government’s furlough scheme pays 80 percent of wages of any staff impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

Premier League clubs opting to use the scheme found it to be very unpopular.

From AFCB.co.uk:

However well-placed our intentions were, we are aware of criticisms levelled at Premier League clubs applying for this scheme.

We have listened to our supporters and have reversed our decision to furlough these employees.

We, as a board of directors, will ensure that the club can continue to operate while the season is suspended, and we will not be applying for the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme.