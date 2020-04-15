Scotland awards promotion to three sides; Premiership waits

Dundee United have been promoted to the Scottish Premiership after rivals Dundee finally cast a delayed vote to finish the second, third, and fourth tiers in Scotland.
That means promotion for American midfielders Ian Harkes and Dillon Powers. Harkes has made 33 appearances for United this season while Powers arrived in January and went the distance in eight out of nine starts.
Raith Rovers and Cove Rangers won the League 1 and League 2 crowns.
Dundee had held out its vote in controversial manner, hoping for league reconstruction. It looks like they may get it, and prize money will now be released to clubs who may need it to survive.
As for the Premiership, Celtic will have to wait at least a little longer to be awarded its ninth-straight top-flight title, and it’s bid for 10 in-a-row may come in an expanded league.
From the SPFL’s official statement:
The SPFL board has also committed to consult on possible league restructuring in time for season 2020/21 around an expanded Premiership model and has appointed Hearts chair Ann Budge and Hamilton Academical chair Les Gray to jointly lead a reconstruction task force, bringing in other football figures to provide input and support. The SPFL executive will provide all possible services and support to make the work of the task force a success.
The resolution also gives authority to the board to make a decision on the remainder of the Ladbrokes Premiership season and the board is committed to consulting with Premiership clubs before any such decision is made.
Celtic leads Rangers by 13 points, though the chasers have played one fewer match.
There’s a very real chance that three or four teams, including promotion-playoff hopefuls and vote-delayers Dundee, make the top-flight a bigger division next season.