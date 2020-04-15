More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Dundee United
Photo by Euan Cherry / SNS Group via Getty Images

Scotland awards promotion to three sides; Premiership waits

By Nicholas MendolaApr 15, 2020, 4:19 PM EDT
Dundee United have been promoted to the Scottish Premiership after rivals Dundee finally cast a delayed vote to finish the second, third, and fourth tiers in Scotland.

That means promotion for American midfielders Ian Harkes and Dillon Powers. Harkes has made 33 appearances for United this season while Powers arrived in January and went the distance in eight out of nine starts.

Raith Rovers and Cove Rangers won the League 1 and League 2 crowns.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Dundee had held out its vote in controversial manner, hoping for league reconstruction. It looks like they may get it, and prize money will now be released to clubs who may need it to survive.

As for the Premiership, Celtic will have to wait at least a little longer to be awarded its ninth-straight top-flight title, and it’s bid for 10 in-a-row may come in an expanded league.

From the SPFL’s official statement:

The SPFL board has also committed to consult on possible league restructuring in time for season 2020/21 around an expanded Premiership model and has appointed Hearts chair Ann Budge and Hamilton Academical chair Les Gray to jointly lead a reconstruction task force, bringing in other football figures to provide input and support. The SPFL executive will provide all possible services and support to make the work of the task force a success.

The resolution also gives authority to the board to make a decision on the remainder of the Ladbrokes Premiership season and the board is committed to consulting with Premiership clubs before any such decision is made.

Celtic leads Rangers by 13 points, though the chasers have played one fewer match.

There’s a very real chance that three or four teams, including promotion-playoff hopefuls and vote-delayers Dundee, make the top-flight a bigger division next season.

FIFA braced for challenges over player contract extensions

Getty Images
Associated PressApr 15, 2020, 2:49 PM EDT
FIFA is braced for legal challenges over the recommendation that player contracts should be extended until the pandemic-affected soccer season can be completed.

World football’s governing body made the recommendation in a set of guidelines meant to tackle the complexities of the unprecedented shutdown caused by the coronavirus and help preserve the integrity and stability of domestic leagues.

Most major European leagues are still hoping to resume play at some point, pushing the domestic seasons well beyond their usual end point – possibly even into August. However, many player contracts are set to expire on June 30, with some expecting to join a new club in July.

“You can appreciate the complexity of trying to give some guidelines globally,” Victor Montagliani, the FIFA vice president who leads the body’s coronavirus task force, told The Associated Press. “We fully understand there could be individual circumstances in various legal jurisdictions that may arise to questions being asked or even some challenges.

“I guess it’s no different than a system we already had that happens even before we had this COVID-19 issue where if there was any challenge, it would it would go through the proper football judicial bodies. … We fully understand that that may happen again this time and we’ll deal with that accordingly, whether it be at the national level, confederation level or even at the FIFA level.”

Another complication is that sports lawyers do not view the guidelines from Zurich-based FIFA as binding for any player, club or league. And it’s unclear what happens if clubs from different countries disagree on which rules should apply.

At Chelsea, for example, there is already a deal in place to sign winger Hakim Ziyech from Dutch club Ajax on July 1 while striker Olivier Giroud is out of contract on June 30. The Premier League season was scheduled to end in May but teams still have up to nine games to play once it resumes – which may not happen until July.

“Under Swiss law – as in most jurisdictions – it is impossible for a club, a players’ association or a league to unilaterally extend an individual contract of employment that expires on a specific date,” attorney Despina Mavromati, who founded SportLegis Lausanne, told the AP.

“All contracting parties must reach an agreement and amend the contract accordingly. Further, if there is a new contract starting immediately after the expiration of the old contract, then all three parties (former club, new club and the player) must agree on the extension of the old contract and the modification of the starting date of the new contract.”

Mavromati represents both clubs and players in cases and arbitrates at tribunals across multiple sports.

“Contractual extension cannot be regarded in the same way as, for example, the impossibility of a club to comply with the terms of the contract due to financial difficulties or other reasons,” she said. “And, even if a case goes to FIFA and then to CAS, it will be extremely difficult – if not impossible – for a club to enforce a unilateral extension of a player’s contract.”

Belgium-based lawyer Sven Demeulemeester doesn’t think FIFA’s recommendations are legally enforceable because contracts fall under national law.

“At best, FIFA’s guidelines may lead to subsequent individual negotiations or collective bargaining on a national level,” Demeulemeester said, “but they have no legal value as such.”

Dortmund defender Zagadou injures knee in training

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnApr 15, 2020, 12:57 PM EDT
A return to play means a return to injuries.

Borussia Dortmund announced that defender Dan-Axel Zagadou has suffered a strain of the lateral collateral ligament in his left knee during training, meaning he could miss time should the Bundesliga return to action in the coming weeks as hoped.

Dortmund players have been training in small groups as clubs across the German top flight have returned to action with their clubs hoping to get players fit for a return to play soon. With social distancing rules still in effect, the players are training in pairs with the league en route to a possible return to play in May.

No timetable was given for the injury, but the club release did state that Zagadou will now rehab “in the coming weeks” to hopefully return with his team before the end of the season.

Just 20 years old, Zagadou has earned a place in the Dortmund starting lineup through the second half of the campaign, spending much of the first three months on the bench before earning a starting role in late November. A French youth international, Zagadou joined Dortmund in the summer of 2017 from Paris Saint-Germain’s youth setup.

Zagadou has helped Dortmund to a title challenge in the Bundesliga this season, although the defensive setup has been the club’s weakness all campaign, having conceded 33 goals this season, the most of any club in the league’s top five. Still, before the coronavirus shutdown, Zagadou and fellow center-backs Mats Hummels and Lukasz Piszczek had found their stride, conceding just one goal in the final four league games ahead of the stoppage. Dortmund currently sits four points behind leaders Bayern Munich.

Report: Multiple PL clubs to present case for shortened season finale

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnApr 15, 2020, 12:37 PM EDT
According to a report by John Cross of the Daily Mirror, at least nine Premier League clubs have discussed a joint presentation at Friday’s league summit that would propose a shortened season run-up to finish the campaign by June 30.

The report states that these unnamed clubs are hoping to convince league officials that while the need to conclude the campaign is paramount, extending the season beyond June 30 presents extensive hurdles that could be avoided by instead agreeing to a shortened finish to the season.

While it still remains wholly unclear when play could resume with the coronavirus pandemic still prevalent worldwide, which inhibits planning of any significant extent, a reasonable conclusion to the season could see a champion crowned plus European places and relegation determined while allowing the calendar to get back on track for an August or September start to next campaign. It would also avoid the significant legal hurdles of extending the season beyond June 30 with a vast swath of player contracts set to expire on that date.

Cross’s report makes it clear that the clubs do not wish to be construed as delivering an ultimatum, but instead as kicking off serious discussions about how to proceed with the rest of the season given the need for a swift but decisive conclusion. He notes on Twitter that while rumblings of a return to play in June have been discussed for weeks, no official discussions of any plan have begun and these clubs are hoping to kick off that debate with as concrete a plan as currently possible given the enormous amount of uncertainty still in the air.

Clubs are also hoping to be given the chance to plan for next season, as teams look to make financial projections and sales regarding sponsorship, player wages, transfers, and an eventual return of gate revenue.

VIDEO: Best PL goals 2017/18 season

By Kyle BonnApr 15, 2020, 12:16 PM EDT
The 2017/18 Premier League season was one of record-setting Manchester City dominance, but the rest of the league was delivering wonderful, thrilling moments as well.

As Pep Guardiola won his first of two Premier League titles with City, Liverpool continued to build under Jurgen Klopp, Manchester United finished its highest since Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure, Burnley secured a European place, Spurs showcased a goalscoring flourish, and many other clubs picked out exciting moments to savor.

Take a journey across the 2017/18 campaign among England’s best as the likes of Harry Kane, Philippe Coutinho, Mohamed Salah, Dele Alli, Sergio Aguero, Olivier Giroud, Jamie Vardy, and countless others find the back of the net, with former Arsenal legend Ian Wright guiding you through all the highlights of the season. Oh, and don’t forget THAT Wayne Rooney goal for Everton.