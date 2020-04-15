More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Sane close to Bayern, Grealish to Man United still on

By Kyle BonnApr 15, 2020, 11:29 AM EDT
Leave a comment

While everyone is struggling through the coronavirus shutdown that has left world soccer at a standstill, one positive stemming from the recent events is the opportunity for injured players to heal while games are halted.

Leroy Sane has missed the entire season thus far with an ACL tear after going down in his very first action of the campaign in August. Sane had been heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich and while time was running out on his chance to secure a switch in the summer, he was no doubt close to a future move that could have happened in the winter had it not been for his injury in the Community Shield.

Those rumors are ramping up again with the soccer season on hold and the summer fast approaching. According to a report by The Mirror, Sane has continued to refuse a contract extension as his agents work on a move to Bayern this summer or whenever the upcoming transfer window ends up opening. The report states that the German side has not been deterred by his ACL injury, and instead views it as a positive, allowing them to knock the price down to around $87 million, which the report claims is half what they would have paid last summer.

The coronavirus shutdown has also made its way into the rumored Jack Grealish transfer to Manchester United, with the player’s actions while supposedly in government-mandated lockdown potentially upsetting his suitors. However, according to a report by ESPN FC’s Rob Dawson, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the rest of the Manchester United transfer team is not deterred by Grealish’s stubborn disobedience of the lockdown, for which he was forced to apologize after crashing his car on the way home from a late night party.

Much regarding this transfer relies on the potential finishing of the Premier League season given Aston Villa is in a relegation battle. Some reports suggest that Villa could be persuaded to keep Grealish should they secure Premier League safety, but Dawson’s report states that Manchester United believes that not to be the case, and their fight to bring the 24-year-old playmaker to Old Trafford remains on even if Villa stays up.

With Grealish under contract at Aston Villa through the summer of 2023, the midfielder reportedly would cost Manchester United over $75 million and according to Dawson is “more attainable” than Leicester City’s James Maddison, although it is unclear if that tag is due to price or availability.

Jose Mourinho had clearly been enamored with Serge Aurier when he took the Tottenham job, but his opinion of the 27-year-old right-back may have soured of late, dropping him to the bench for two of the last three matches before the shutdown struck. A mix of injuries and inconsistent form has been rampant during his Spurs stay so far, and according to French publication L’Equipe (via Get French Football News), a replacement could be on the way.

The report states that Tottenham has “intensified negotiations” with Paris Saint-Germain right-back Thomas Meunier, and while the player apparently wishes to remain in the French capital, PSG manager Thomas Tuchel has other ideas. Meunier has been a regular starter for PSG for most of this season, but missed occasional time with various injuries and suspensions. PSG is extremely thin at right-back, with 21-year-old academy product Colin Dagba the only other option at the moment, but the report states that with PSG brass in talks with other players, Meunier could be headed out. The Belgian international has been linked to both West Ham and Borussia Dortmund in the recent past, but now Spurs looks to be the leading option.

On the other side of North London, Arsenal is also looking at options for the upcoming transfer window. A report by speculative tabloid Football Insider, picked up by the Daily Mail, states that the Gunners have their eye on developing Feyenoord teenager Lamare Bogarde and could pounce with other clubs like AC Milan, Juventus, Borussia Dortmund, and even Spurs all keeping an eye on the 16-year-old. Bogarde is a center-back with flexibility at defensive midfield, and while he has yet to make his first-team debut, he has been playing for Feyenoord’s U-17 side this season. Bogarde has the Premier League in his blood, being the nephew of former Chelsea and Barcelona defender Winston Bogarde.

Back at Manchester City, with Sane potentially on his way out another fringe player is also considering his options. The Manchester Evening News has compiled a rundown of reported thoughts on full-back Joao Cancelo, and with the 25-year-old already on his fifth club in the last six years, the writeup suggests that his mentality may not be up for the fight at the Etihad. Cancelo has not logged 1,000 Premier League minutes yet this season and may struggle to do so should the season resume, with just 11 appearances thus far while stuck behind Kyle Walker. Still, Pep Guardiola has given him chances in the Champions League, with four full 90-minute performances in the group stage.

Cancelo has a reputation as a “feisty” player, as the MEN calls it, and while that promised to give Walker a run for his money when Cancelo arrived this past summer from Juventus, that has not come to pass and he may wish to look for chances elsewhere rather than continue to push for more playing time where he is.

Finally, Adam Lallana was reportedly offered to AC Milan on a free transfer with his contract expiring this summer, but according to tabloid Calciomercato, the Serie A side turned down the opportunity. The 31-year-old has been given chances to show his worth down the stretch off the bench with Liverpool owning a huge Premier League lead, and he has impressed in that span as a central midfielder, but that has apparently not been enough to convince those at the San Siro.

FIFA braced for challenges over player contract extensions

Getty Images
Associated PressApr 15, 2020, 2:49 PM EDT
2 Comments

FIFA is braced for legal challenges over the recommendation that player contracts should be extended until the pandemic-affected soccer season can be completed.

World football’s governing body made the recommendation in a set of guidelines meant to tackle the complexities of the unprecedented shutdown caused by the coronavirus and help preserve the integrity and stability of domestic leagues.

Most major European leagues are still hoping to resume play at some point, pushing the domestic seasons well beyond their usual end point – possibly even into August. However, many player contracts are set to expire on June 30, with some expecting to join a new club in July.

“You can appreciate the complexity of trying to give some guidelines globally,” Victor Montagliani, the FIFA vice president who leads the body’s coronavirus task force, told The Associated Press. “We fully understand there could be individual circumstances in various legal jurisdictions that may arise to questions being asked or even some challenges.

“I guess it’s no different than a system we already had that happens even before we had this COVID-19 issue where if there was any challenge, it would it would go through the proper football judicial bodies. … We fully understand that that may happen again this time and we’ll deal with that accordingly, whether it be at the national level, confederation level or even at the FIFA level.”

Another complication is that sports lawyers do not view the guidelines from Zurich-based FIFA as binding for any player, club or league. And it’s unclear what happens if clubs from different countries disagree on which rules should apply.

At Chelsea, for example, there is already a deal in place to sign winger Hakim Ziyech from Dutch club Ajax on July 1 while striker Olivier Giroud is out of contract on June 30. The Premier League season was scheduled to end in May but teams still have up to nine games to play once it resumes – which may not happen until July.

“Under Swiss law – as in most jurisdictions – it is impossible for a club, a players’ association or a league to unilaterally extend an individual contract of employment that expires on a specific date,” attorney Despina Mavromati, who founded SportLegis Lausanne, told the AP.

“All contracting parties must reach an agreement and amend the contract accordingly. Further, if there is a new contract starting immediately after the expiration of the old contract, then all three parties (former club, new club and the player) must agree on the extension of the old contract and the modification of the starting date of the new contract.”

Mavromati represents both clubs and players in cases and arbitrates at tribunals across multiple sports.

“Contractual extension cannot be regarded in the same way as, for example, the impossibility of a club to comply with the terms of the contract due to financial difficulties or other reasons,” she said. “And, even if a case goes to FIFA and then to CAS, it will be extremely difficult – if not impossible – for a club to enforce a unilateral extension of a player’s contract.”

Belgium-based lawyer Sven Demeulemeester doesn’t think FIFA’s recommendations are legally enforceable because contracts fall under national law.

“At best, FIFA’s guidelines may lead to subsequent individual negotiations or collective bargaining on a national level,” Demeulemeester said, “but they have no legal value as such.”

Dortmund defender Zagadou injures knee in training

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnApr 15, 2020, 12:57 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A return to play means a return to injuries.

Borussia Dortmund announced that defender Dan-Axel Zagadou has suffered a strain of the lateral collateral ligament in his left knee during training, meaning he could miss time should the Bundesliga return to action in the coming weeks as hoped.

Dortmund players have been training in small groups as clubs across the German top flight have returned to action with their clubs hoping to get players fit for a return to play soon. With social distancing rules still in effect, the players are training in pairs with the league en route to a possible return to play in May.

No timetable was given for the injury, but the club release did state that Zagadou will now rehab “in the coming weeks” to hopefully return with his team before the end of the season.

Just 20 years old, Zagadou has earned a place in the Dortmund starting lineup through the second half of the campaign, spending much of the first three months on the bench before earning a starting role in late November. A French youth international, Zagadou joined Dortmund in the summer of 2017 from Paris Saint-Germain’s youth setup.

Zagadou has helped Dortmund to a title challenge in the Bundesliga this season, although the defensive setup has been the club’s weakness all campaign, having conceded 33 goals this season, the most of any club in the league’s top five. Still, before the coronavirus shutdown, Zagadou and fellow center-backs Mats Hummels and Lukasz Piszczek had found their stride, conceding just one goal in the final four league games ahead of the stoppage. Dortmund currently sits four points behind leaders Bayern Munich.

Report: Multiple PL clubs to present case for shortened season finale

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnApr 15, 2020, 12:37 PM EDT
Leave a comment

According to a report by John Cross of the Daily Mirror, at least nine Premier League clubs have discussed a joint presentation at Friday’s league summit that would propose a shortened season run-up to finish the campaign by June 30.

The report states that these unnamed clubs are hoping to convince league officials that while the need to conclude the campaign is paramount, extending the season beyond June 30 presents extensive hurdles that could be avoided by instead agreeing to a shortened finish to the season.

While it still remains wholly unclear when play could resume with the coronavirus pandemic still prevalent worldwide, which inhibits planning of any significant extent, a reasonable conclusion to the season could see a champion crowned plus European places and relegation determined while allowing the calendar to get back on track for an August or September start to next campaign. It would also avoid the significant legal hurdles of extending the season beyond June 30 with a vast swath of player contracts set to expire on that date.

Cross’s report makes it clear that the clubs do not wish to be construed as delivering an ultimatum, but instead as kicking off serious discussions about how to proceed with the rest of the season given the need for a swift but decisive conclusion. He notes on Twitter that while rumblings of a return to play in June have been discussed for weeks, no official discussions of any plan have begun and these clubs are hoping to kick off that debate with as concrete a plan as currently possible given the enormous amount of uncertainty still in the air.

Clubs are also hoping to be given the chance to plan for next season, as teams look to make financial projections and sales regarding sponsorship, player wages, transfers, and an eventual return of gate revenue.

VIDEO: Best PL goals 2017/18 season

By Kyle BonnApr 15, 2020, 12:16 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The 2017/18 Premier League season was one of record-setting Manchester City dominance, but the rest of the league was delivering wonderful, thrilling moments as well.

As Pep Guardiola won his first of two Premier League titles with City, Liverpool continued to build under Jurgen Klopp, Manchester United finished its highest since Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure, Burnley secured a European place, Spurs showcased a goalscoring flourish, and many other clubs picked out exciting moments to savor.

Take a journey across the 2017/18 campaign among England’s best as the likes of Harry Kane, Philippe Coutinho, Mohamed Salah, Dele Alli, Sergio Aguero, Olivier Giroud, Jamie Vardy, and countless others find the back of the net, with former Arsenal legend Ian Wright guiding you through all the highlights of the season. Oh, and don’t forget THAT Wayne Rooney goal for Everton.