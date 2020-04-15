More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

VIDEO: “Inside the Mind” with Liverpool’s Alexander-Arnold, Robertson

By Nicholas MendolaApr 15, 2020, 4:49 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Our ‘Inside the Mind’ series sees our NBC Sports talent sit down with a plethora of star names from across the Premier League to discuss the finer points of the game and this edition focuses on a pair of Liverpool stars.

It’s difficult to separate Liverpool’s rampaging full backs, two players who’ve been instrumental to the club’s massive success.

Arlo White sat down with both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson earlier this season. We think you’ll enjoy it while yearning for the return of the Premier League.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

While Alexander-Arnold has been getting all the plaudits as of late, both he and Robertson have been delivering assists by the boatload in recent seasons.

While Alexander-Arnold is capable of the sublime and may wind-up a midfielder, Robertson is a finished product defensively and helps lock down the left side.

MLS launces “elite competition” in wake of U.S. Soccer academy cuts

Sporting KC
twitter.com/NYCFCYouth
By Nicholas MendolaApr 15, 2020, 8:12 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Major League Soccer has announced a new league for boys academies, hours after U.S. Soccer announced its decision to eliminate its Development Academies for boys and girls due to financial worries brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

Pivotally, MLS is latching onto an opportunity by inviting both MLS Academies and non-MLS Academies affected by the USSF’s decision.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

“The competition will include league season matches and both regional and national tournaments with international teams,” reads a press release. “It will also expand coaching education and improve the approach to player identification to ensure top players have the opportunity to participate in a high-level development environment.”

MLS Academies further taking the lead in youth soccer would be a new and interesting step as the clubs are challenged by a growing Elite Clubs National League.

Soccer Wars, Pt. III: The Youth Movement.

Youth soccer has become big, big business and MLS has proved adept at increasing the value of its franchises. Putting this under its wing is a savvy, opportunistic decision.

The league could opt to focus on the U-16 and U-18 divisions in order to maximize what it can do with the youth player assets.

It will also be interesting to see if MLS plans to include members leagues in its “Homegrown” pool, and a source tells me that the new competition is news to at least some MLS academies. Clearly early days.

U.S. Soccer terminates Development Academy for boys and girls

U.S. Soccer DA
twitter.com/ussoccer
By Nicholas MendolaApr 15, 2020, 7:23 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Tuesday’s report is now confirmed: The U.S. Soccer Federation has terminated its Development Academy after 13 years, calling it “a difficult financial decision.”

The federation says the decision is an effect of the coronavirus pandemic, which has “resulted in a financial situation that does not allow for the continuation of the Development Academy program into the future.”

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

It affects both the boys and girls sides of the aisle. So what does that mean for the future?

From USSoccer.com:

We know you will have a lot of questions about what this means for the future of your club, and we recognize those concerns.  While we do not have all the answers on what the future will look like across the youth soccer landscape, as the governing body of the sport in the United States we are committed to doing as much as we can to assist during these extremely challenging times.

In the immediate future, we will continue to engage all stakeholders across the youth soccer landscape. At the same time, we will also look to increase our efforts on coaching education as well as being engaged and active in the identification and scouting of youth players across the country for all our National Teams.

It reads like a strictly financial decision in which the federation could not justify keeping staff on the payroll with the DA season canceled for the summer and the Fall restart still in question.

The letter was signed by USSF CEO Will Wilson, sporting director Earnie Stewart, and fed president Cindy Parlow Cone.

Two of three have extensive background in the current youth climate (and Stewart certainly knows plenty).

Parlow Cone was director of coaching for NCFC Youth before ascending to USSF president. Wilson served on the board of directors for North Carolina FC along with USSF board member Steve Malik, who owns the USL side NCFC and NWSL side NC Courage, so there’s youth soccer experience at the DA and ECNL levels amongst others.

An interesting side note is that the rival Elite Clubs National League announced the addition of NCFC Youth before the federation released its statement. The boys side of the ECNL has been building in recent years and the girls side is already considered superior to the DA.

Major League Soccer academies are likely to form their own league, while others will race to join other professional leagues. Surely there will be start-ups as well, and hopefully U.S. Soccer will take steps to lower the sometimes exorbitant costs of putting a young player on a top soccer team.

NBC Group Chat: Newcastle Ownership & Premier League Broadcast Prep

By Nicholas MendolaApr 15, 2020, 6:48 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe welcome the all-stars of the NBC Sports broadcast crew into a roundtable (via web) discussion of all things soccer in a socially-responsible social distance podcast.

The 2 Robbies are joined by Rebecca Lowe, Kyle Martino, Arlo White, Lee Dixon and Graeme Le Saux for an NBC Group Chat.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

They react to Newcastle owner Mike Ashley reportedly agreeing a deal to sell the club (1:00) and discuss how they individually prepare for a Premier League broadcast (18:35).

If you’re not a video fan and feel like living the audio life, the podcast version is below.

You can follow them The 2 Robbies on Twitter @The2RobbiesNBC here.

Click here for The 2 Robbies archive ] 

Report: Italian soccer could return with Coppa Italia, then Serie A

Coppa Italia
Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 15, 2020, 5:29 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Italian football could return from the coronavirus suspension by the end of May, and the Coppa Italia may precede Serie A.

The Italian Football Federation is aiming to begin training in early May with matches resuming in late May, though there will be strict rules to keep all involved safe.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

“As things stand today, the Serie A campaign could not resume, but it could do in a month’s time, albeit behind closed doors and with rigorous measures,” said Giovanni Rezza, director of the Department for Infectious Diseases at the Istituto Superiore di Sanita.

A report in La Repubblica says that play could restart with the second legs of the Coppa Italia semifinals, which would give the other 16 Serie A teams even more time to prepare for the season.

Napoli leads Inter Milan 1-0 and has its second leg at home, while Juventus and Milan drew 1-1 at the San Siro. Football-Italia says the final could come shortly after or be held until deep into the summer.

Soccer will be welcomed back, even behind closed doors, but the challenges in countries hit hard by coronavirus will serve as a model for many others. Italy appears ready to be one of the first to play its hand.