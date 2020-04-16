More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Partick Thistle
Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group via Getty Images

Partick Thistle accepts cruel relegation despite match-in-hand

By Nicholas MendolaApr 16, 2020, 3:48 PM EDT
Scottish Championship side Partick Thistle entered the coronavirus suspension with reason to believe it would escape the drop zone when the season reached its conclusion.

The Glaswegian side sat 10th in the Championship, which is the second-tier’s only automatic relegation spot. They were two points back of the ninth-place playoff spot and five back of safe footing with a match-in-hand on both Queen of the South and Alloa, respectively.

Both teams were left on Thistle’s fixture list, and they went a combined 1W-1L-4D in their previous six matches against Queens and Alloa.

So Thistle is understandably enraged with the cancelation of the rest of their season and resulting relegation to the League 1. The decision sends their 144-year-old club into the third division for the first time since 2006, but has made a move that’s bound to engender support across the world.

If Thistle were to take legal action they’d have a really strong case, but in doing so the club would sink a lot of money away from its staff while also temporarily stopping the release of awards money to clubs who need it. A number of clubs in Scotland have made embarrassing arguments and/or actions, so it’s refreshing and even shocking to see Thistle react with some grace.

From the club’s official site:

Thistle has always lived in the real world so we also looked at the bigger picture of the life-changing pandemic we find ourselves in. The resulting lockdown is challenging the very existence of some clubs. If we were to take this action to court, there is a risk that might stop the release of much-needed monies to those clubs on Friday.

That’s a step too far for us. Regardless of what’s been inflicted on Thistle, we can’t be responsible for pushing even one club to the brink. It would be hypocritical of us to have espoused “do no harm” as a reason why we shouldn’t be relegated and then do exactly that.

We aren’t looking for sympathy, we don’t need it. We are a well-run, debt-free club with a proud history of rolling with the punches. We may be down but we are not out. When football returns, we will be here, ready to play, regardless of the league we are in.”

They may not be looking for sympathy, but they’ve added an admirer over here. Professional sports are full of fierce competitors and we’re not sure we’d swallow the understandable grief and vow to pick ourselves up by the proverbial bootstraps.

There’s silver lining, too: The club may yet be added back to the Championship as Dundee and others have argued for an enlarged Premiership which would also require more teams for the second tier. Maybe Thistle has assurances of this, but we won’t assume that.

By Nicholas MendolaApr 16, 2020, 4:57 PM EDT
Our ‘Inside the Mind’ series sees our NBC Sports talent sit down with a plethora of star names from across the Premier League to discuss the finer points of the game and this edition focuses on Manchester United’s boss.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is in his 16th month in charge of the Old Trafford set, and recently sat down with our Arlo White to talks shop.

The Norwegian discusses the Manchester United project, his relationship with mentor and former manager Sir Alex Ferguson, as well as what it felt like the first time he arrived to manage the Red Devils.

“I had to make sure I was in first. It was six o’clock, pitch dark, it was winter. Your mind is racing.”

Report: Champions League final lined up for late August

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 16, 2020, 2:25 PM EDT
A report states that UEFA have earmarked late August to host the final of both the 2019-20 Champions League and Europa League.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic both of UEFA’s showpiece tournaments have been postponed indefinitely, as European soccer’s governing body initially wanted the 2019-20 season to be completed by June 30 but have since relaxed that stance.

The BBC claim that a restructured European schedule would see the quarterfinals and semifinals remain as two-legged games in July and August and the finals of the Champions League and Europa League would still take place in the host cities of Istanbul and Gdansk respectively.

Originally the Champions League final was scheduled for May 30 in Turkey, with the Europa League final three days earlier in Poland.

All of these plans are being discussed by UEFA’s special working group ahead of their next meeting on April 23, as another suggestion is to play the quarterfinals and semifinals as one-legged games in a mini-tournament over one week.

Four of the UCL quarterfinals have been decided, while only six of the eight Europa League last 16 first leg clashes have been completed.

Premier League sides Man City (leading Real Madrid 2-1 after the first leg in Spain) and Chelsea (losing 3-0 to Bayern Munich after the first leg in London) remain in the UCL, while Man United and Wolves are the two remaining PL sides in the Europa League as the Red Devils have a healthy 5-0 advantage after their first leg at LASK and Wolves are tied at 1-1 at their game at Olympiacos.

Of course, the big problem here is that nobody within UEFA knows when the league seasons across Europe will resume or even be completed.

All of this is speculative right now but it is certainly a huge headache for UEFA as they may have to play the latter stages of the 2019-20 tournament while qualification rounds for the 2020-21 tournament has already begun.

Transfer rumor roundup: Lozano to West Ham; Havertz to Liverpool

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 16, 2020, 1:50 PM EDT
The latest transfer news continues across the Premier League and here’s a look at some of the juiciest rumors.

First up, Mexico’s star winger Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano has been linked with a move to West Ham United in the Premier League. Chucky started the season well at Napoli in Serie A but his form has faded and according to Italian outlet Cronache di Napoli, West Ham are interested in signing the 24-year-old winger this summer as part of a swap deal for Felipe Anderson.

The Brazilian winger has failed to deliver on a consistent basis since joining West Ham from Lazio in the summer of 2018 and Lozano’s pace and direct running would probably suit the Premier League and West Ham’s style more (especially under David Moyes) than Anderson’s clever flicks and dainty touches.

Lozano could perhaps do with a change of scenery as things haven’t gone too well for him at Napoli so far, as the Mexican star has scored just twice in Serie A and added one assist in eight starts. Imagine Moyesy having Lozano and Michail Antonio flying down the wings to feed Sebastian Haller in a 4-5-1 formation. Classic #MoyesBall.

Liverpool have been linked with yet another rising star in the Bundesliga, no, it’s not Timo Werner or Marcus Thuram. This time it’s Bayer Leverkusen’s Kei Havertz, as he provided a latest update on where his mind is at ahead of a possible summer transfer.

The German midfielder, 20, has told Bild that he fancies a move to the Premier League or another foreign league, even though previous reports stated his preferred destination is Bayern Munich.

“I often wonder what others seem to know about me,” Havertz said. “I am ready to take a big step and I like challenges. For me, this also includes abroad.”

Havertz is having a wonderful season at Leverkusen and is a clever playmaker who is quick and loves to cut in from out wide to cause havoc. That sounds like it would suit Liverpool’s style perfectly, right?

Barcelona and Real Madrid are also said to be interested in Havertz who has a contract at Leverkusen until the summer of 2022.

U.S. Soccer shuts down youth national teams, announces widespread cuts

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 16, 2020, 12:43 PM EDT
The U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) has announced wide range of cuts amid the current coronavirus pandemic.

New CEO Will Wilson has made some huge decisions just a few weeks into his tenure as the new leading figure of USSF, as the Development Academy program has been cut, while he has also confirmed that youth national teams not involved in any upcoming competitions will be suspended until 2021.

Wilson, the CEO and General Secretary, also revealed a reorganization of senior staff as job cuts have been made, while the majority of USSF staff have been furloughed and added that after arriving at USSF a few weeks ago it “became quickly apparent that the status quo was not sustainable for the economic viability of the federation.”

It is believed key senior members of the board Brian Remedi and Tonya Wallach have both been fired by U.S. Soccer during the reorganization, as Wilson has taken a 50 percent pay cut to help improve the financial health of the governing body.

Here is the statement in full:

I truly hope you, your families and your organization are doing as well as possible during these unprecedented times. The effect COVID-19 has had on our lives is unlike anything any of us have ever experienced. While this is just the second time I have had the opportunity to communicate with you directly, I wish it was with better news. Like most businesses across the country, U.S. Soccer has not been immune to the unanticipated and harsh economic impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Upon officially joining the organization just over two weeks ago, it became quickly apparent that the status quo was not sustainable for the economic viability of the Federation. After extensive discussion, we concluded that we needed to act quickly and decisively in order to not put the Federation in financial peril in the coming years.

Every decision we make is guided by the best interests of all our members, and the millions of players, coaches and referees across the country. We also want to ensure that we do not compromise our efforts to broadly support our members and our National Teams. That is why we recently announced a number of incredibly difficult decisions, including discontinuing the Development Academy program for both the girls and boys, reducing our Youth National Team programming and, taking the painful step of reducing staff that has worked so incredibly hard for U.S. Soccer.

I made these tough, but necessary recommendations to our Board earlier in the week and both they and U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone gave me their support. Please know that these decisions were not taken lightly.

Development academy program

We know that discontinuing our support of the Development Academy will have a significant impact across the elite youth soccer ecosystem. While the timing is difficult, unprecedented times required us to act now, and we are committed to doing as much as we can to assist during these extremely challenging times. It won’t be easy at first, but I’m confident we will find a way through it together.

At U.S. Soccer, we will also be looking at other ways to positively impact youth development moving forward, including an increased emphasis on coaching education, a more comprehensive scouting effort, and working with clubs to maintain and expand the philosophy and standards established through the Development Academies.

Youth national team programming

Since the pandemic hit, we have been scaling back our Youth National Team programming and will continue to do so for the balance of 2020, with the possible exception of those teams involved in actual competitions. Along with Concacaf and FIFA, we will continue to monitor the possible staging of those competitions relative to the changing global COVID-19 landscape.

Staff layoffs, Furloughs and pay cuts

The layoffs and furloughs were another challenging part of these decisions. Like all of you, these are people that have been incredibly dedicated and have contributed endless hours to help soccer grow in this country.  This process also includes a few organizational changes I have made upon coming into my role.  Additionally, I have decided to take a 50 percent pay cut during this period of economic uncertainty.

Finally, I know this has had a profound personal impact on all of us, and I want to express our gratitude to every single one of you for everything that you do each and every day for the good of the game. At the same time, I ask you to join with us in looking towards the future with confidence and optimism. We are stronger together, and if we can stand side-by-side through these tough times there is much we can do to positively impact the sport and take it to new and unimagined heights.