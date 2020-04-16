More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

Plan for Premier League, EFL derby fundraisers

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 16, 2020, 10:54 AM EDT
Leave a comment

There is real concern around the English Football League that plenty of clubs in the lower leagues may not exist in a few weeks time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

If some Premier League clubs are feeling the pinch when it comes to finances, imagine what smaller teams in England are going through right now?

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Premier League teams have already agreed to release $155 million to help the 72 teams below them spread across the Championship, League One and League Two.

What else can they do?

I have a cunning plan. It should work, as long as we are in a position in a few weeks/months time to play games behind closed doors. PL clubs and other football institutions are doing all the can to help and raise money for the NHS and safeguard their employers. But this is purely about football helping football in a situation when they’ve returned to full training.

Premier League clubs will have to embark on a preseason to get themselves back up to speed ahead of the final nine games of the 2019-20 season. What do you need at the end of preseason? Friendly games.

Here is my proposal:

  1. Premier League or Championship clubs will play at least one friendly game against a team from the third or fourth tier and the club must be located close by to cut down on travelling. Say, within a 1-hour drive maximum. It would help create an even stronger bond between the local clubs and their fans, even if they are rivals. We all know we need to stick together more than ever right now.
  2. All games will be made available to stream online to fans for a fee or broadcasters could pick them up. All funds collected from these games would be distributed evenly to the Football League teams on a league-by-league basis. Think of it as the same FA Cup windfall a lower league team gets when they are drawn against a PL club.
  3. Not only is it better for PL players to get back up to speed by playing a game against real opponents rather than a training match, this would also be an opportunity for teams and broadcasters to test out how you would televise a game in an empty stadium or training ground, if that is to be what happens when the season resumes.

Remember, the key rule is: each Premier League/Championship team will play at least one friendly against a team from the third or fourth tier.

Here’s a look at some of the matchups we could have, plenty of which are local derbies and would certainly get fans excited.

Premier League

  • Newcastle v. Sunderland
  • Southampton v. Portsmouth
  • Norwich v. Ipswich
  • Man United v. Salford City
  • Man City v. Oldham
  • Liverpool v. Tranmere Rovers
  • Chelsea v. AFC Wimbledon
  • West Ham v. Leyton Orient
  • Tottenham v. Stevenage
  • Aston Villa v. Walsall
  • Wolves v. Burton Albion
  • Leicester City v. Peterborough
  • Burnley v. Bolton
  • Watford v. MK Dons
  • Crystal Palace v. Gillingham
  • Sheffield United v. Rotherham United
  • Brighton v. Crawley Town
  • Bournemouth v. Yeovil Town
  • Everton v. Blackpool
  • Arsenal v. Wycombe

Championship

  • Leeds United v. Bradford
  • Bristol City v. Bristol Rovers
  • Nottingham Forest v. Mansfield Town
  • Preston v. Carlisle
  • Hull City v. Grimsby Town
  • Stoke City v. Crewe
  • Cardiff City v. Newport County

Report: Champions League final lined up for late August

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 16, 2020, 2:25 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A report states that UEFA have earmarked late August to host the final of both the 2019-20 Champions League and Europa League.

[ MORE: How are players staying fit?

Due to the coronavirus pandemic both of UEFA’s showpiece tournaments have been postponed indefinitely, as European soccer’s governing body initially wanted the 2019-20 season to be completed by June 30 but have since relaxed that stance.

The BBC claim that a restructured European schedule would see the quarterfinals and semifinals remain as two-legged games in July and August and the finals of the Champions League and Europa League would still take place in the host cities of Istanbul and Gdansk respectively.

Originally the Champions League final was scheduled for May 30 in Turkey, with the Europa League final three days earlier in Poland.

All of these plans are being discussed by UEFA’s special working group ahead of their next meeting on April 23, as another suggestion is to play the quarterfinals and semifinals as one-legged games in a mini-tournament over one week.

Four of the UCL quarterfinals have been decided, while only six of the eight Europa League last 16 first leg clashes have been completed.

Premier League sides Man City (leading Real Madrid 2-1 after the first leg in Spain) and Chelsea (losing 3-0 to Bayern Munich after the first leg in London) remain in the UCL, while Man United and Wolves are the two remaining PL sides in the Europa League as the Red Devils have a healthy 5-0 advantage after their first leg at LASK and Wolves are tied at 1-1 at their game at Olympiacos.

Of course, the big problem here is that nobody within UEFA knows when the league seasons across Europe will resume or even be completed.

All of this is speculative right now but it is certainly a huge headache for UEFA as they may have to play the latter stages of the 2019-20 tournament while qualification rounds for the 2020-21 tournament has already begun.

Transfer rumor roundup: Lozano to West Ham; Havertz to Liverpool

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 16, 2020, 1:50 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The latest transfer news continues across the Premier League and here’s a look at some of the juiciest rumors.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

First up, Mexico’s star winger Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano has been linked with a move to West Ham United in the Premier League. Chucky started the season well at Napoli in Serie A but his form has faded and according to Italian outlet Cronache di Napoli, West Ham are interested in signing the 24-year-old winger this summer as part of a swap deal for Felipe Anderson.

The Brazilian winger has failed to deliver on a consistent basis since joining West Ham from Lazio in the summer of 2018 and Lozano’s pace and direct running would probably suit the Premier League and West Ham’s style more (especially under David Moyes) than Anderson’s clever flicks and dainty touches.

Lozano could perhaps do with a change of scenery as things haven’t gone too well for him at Napoli so far, as the Mexican star has scored just twice in Serie A and added one assist in eight starts. Imagine Moyesy having Lozano and Michail Antonio flying down the wings to feed Sebastian Haller in a 4-5-1 formation. Classic #MoyesBall.

Liverpool have been linked with yet another rising star in the Bundesliga, no, it’s not Timo Werner or Marcus Thuram. This time it’s Bayer Leverkusen’s Kei Havertz, as he provided a latest update on where his mind is at ahead of a possible summer transfer.

The German midfielder, 20, has told Bild that he fancies a move to the Premier League or another foreign league, even though previous reports stated his preferred destination is Bayern Munich.

“I often wonder what others seem to know about me,” Havertz said. “I am ready to take a big step and I like challenges. For me, this also includes abroad.”

Havertz is having a wonderful season at Leverkusen and is a clever playmaker who is quick and loves to cut in from out wide to cause havoc. That sounds like it would suit Liverpool’s style perfectly, right?

Barcelona and Real Madrid are also said to be interested in Havertz who has a contract at Leverkusen until the summer of 2022.

U.S. Soccer shuts down youth national teams, announces widespread cuts

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 16, 2020, 12:43 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) has announced wide range of cuts amid the current coronavirus pandemic.

New CEO Will Wilson has made some huge decisions just a few weeks into his tenure as the new leading figure of USSF, as the Development Academy program has been cut, while he has also confirmed that youth national teams not involved in any upcoming competitions will be suspended until 2021.

Wilson, the CEO and General Secretary, also revealed a reorganization of senior staff as job cuts have been made, while the majority of USSF staff have been furloughed and added that after arriving at USSF a few weeks ago it “became quickly apparent that the status quo was not sustainable for the economic viability of the federation.”

It is believed key senior members of the board Brian Remedi and Tonya Wallach have both been fired by U.S. Soccer during the reorganization, as Wilson has taken a 50 percent pay cut to help improve the financial health of the governing body.

Here is the statement in full:

I truly hope you, your families and your organization are doing as well as possible during these unprecedented times. The effect COVID-19 has had on our lives is unlike anything any of us have ever experienced. While this is just the second time I have had the opportunity to communicate with you directly, I wish it was with better news. Like most businesses across the country, U.S. Soccer has not been immune to the unanticipated and harsh economic impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Upon officially joining the organization just over two weeks ago, it became quickly apparent that the status quo was not sustainable for the economic viability of the Federation. After extensive discussion, we concluded that we needed to act quickly and decisively in order to not put the Federation in financial peril in the coming years.

Every decision we make is guided by the best interests of all our members, and the millions of players, coaches and referees across the country. We also want to ensure that we do not compromise our efforts to broadly support our members and our National Teams. That is why we recently announced a number of incredibly difficult decisions, including discontinuing the Development Academy program for both the girls and boys, reducing our Youth National Team programming and, taking the painful step of reducing staff that has worked so incredibly hard for U.S. Soccer.

I made these tough, but necessary recommendations to our Board earlier in the week and both they and U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone gave me their support. Please know that these decisions were not taken lightly.

Development academy program

We know that discontinuing our support of the Development Academy will have a significant impact across the elite youth soccer ecosystem. While the timing is difficult, unprecedented times required us to act now, and we are committed to doing as much as we can to assist during these extremely challenging times. It won’t be easy at first, but I’m confident we will find a way through it together.

At U.S. Soccer, we will also be looking at other ways to positively impact youth development moving forward, including an increased emphasis on coaching education, a more comprehensive scouting effort, and working with clubs to maintain and expand the philosophy and standards established through the Development Academies.

Youth national team programming

Since the pandemic hit, we have been scaling back our Youth National Team programming and will continue to do so for the balance of 2020, with the possible exception of those teams involved in actual competitions. Along with Concacaf and FIFA, we will continue to monitor the possible staging of those competitions relative to the changing global COVID-19 landscape.

Staff layoffs, Furloughs and pay cuts

The layoffs and furloughs were another challenging part of these decisions. Like all of you, these are people that have been incredibly dedicated and have contributed endless hours to help soccer grow in this country.  This process also includes a few organizational changes I have made upon coming into my role.  Additionally, I have decided to take a 50 percent pay cut during this period of economic uncertainty.

Finally, I know this has had a profound personal impact on all of us, and I want to express our gratitude to every single one of you for everything that you do each and every day for the good of the game. At the same time, I ask you to join with us in looking towards the future with confidence and optimism. We are stronger together, and if we can stand side-by-side through these tough times there is much we can do to positively impact the sport and take it to new and unimagined heights.

Chelsea, USMNT star Pulisic returns home to USA

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 16, 2020, 12:16 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Christian Pulisic has returned home to the USA to spend time with his family during the coronavirus pandemic.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Pulisic, 21, has been in London for the last few weeks since the Premier League season was suspended, but in an interview with Chelsea’s website the USMNT star revealed he has now returned to his hometown of Hershey, Pennsylvania.

Other Chelsea stars have travelled home over the past few weeks with Willian flying back to Brazil to be with his family. Pulisic is still very young and will obviously feel more comfortable being back home with his parents during the current coronavirus pandemic which has hit London and the UK particularly hard.

“I’m back in the United States and it’s definitely good to be back with the family at this time,” Pulisic said. “They are all doing well, they are all healthy so it’s good. Obviously in the US the virus has definitely been growing in certain spots but the town where I am is actually not too bad. There are a couple of cases but nothing like the scale of other places. Hopefully things can start to slow down anyway.”

Pulisic was asked about the adductor injury he picked up in early January which has seen him out of action since January 1 and he revealed that his comeback has been far from straightforward.

“It was really tough with this most recent one. I think that a lot of people didn’t realise how serious it was. It was a really freak injury in how it happened,” Pulisic explained. “It happened in training out of nothing really and it put me out a while. But I’m feeling good now, I’ve been training a lot and I’m just really excited to get back out on the field. It feels like it’s been a long time without football for everyone at the moment, but certainly for me because I had the injury on top of everything that’s going on now.”

That means that if and when the season resumes, Pulisic could have gone six months without playing a single game. It is expected the Premier League could return in July and on one hand Pulisic will be totally fresh but on another there would obviously be a bit of a rust to shake off.

Frank Lampard and Pulisic’s Chelsea teammates have admitted they’ve missed the American winger in recent months and his trickery and pace certainly gives them an extra dimension in their attack.

His first season has been one of ups and downs but with a hat trick against Burnley and big Champions League goals to his name there’s no doubt that Pulisic can be pretty pleased with his first season in the Premier League, so far.