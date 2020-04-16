More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Report: Champions League final lined up for late August

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 16, 2020, 2:25 PM EDT
A report states that UEFA have earmarked late August to host the final of both the 2019-20 Champions League and Europa League.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic both of UEFA’s showpiece tournaments have been postponed indefinitely, as European soccer’s governing body initially wanted the 2019-20 season to be completed by June 30 but have since relaxed that stance.

The BBC claim that a restructured European schedule would see the quarterfinals and semifinals remain as two-legged games in July and August and the finals of the Champions League and Europa League would still take place in the host cities of Istanbul and Gdansk respectively.

Originally the Champions League final was scheduled for May 30 in Turkey, with the Europa League final three days earlier in Poland.

All of these plans are being discussed by UEFA’s special working group ahead of their next meeting on April 23, as another suggestion is to play the quarterfinals and semifinals as one-legged games in a mini-tournament over one week.

Four of the UCL quarterfinals have been decided, while only six of the eight Europa League last 16 first leg clashes have been completed.

Premier League sides Man City (leading Real Madrid 2-1 after the first leg in Spain) and Chelsea (losing 3-0 to Bayern Munich after the first leg in London) remain in the UCL, while Man United and Wolves are the two remaining PL sides in the Europa League as the Red Devils have a healthy 5-0 advantage after their first leg at LASK and Wolves are tied at 1-1 at their game at Olympiacos.

Of course, the big problem here is that nobody within UEFA knows when the league seasons across Europe will resume or even be completed.

All of this is speculative right now but it is certainly a huge headache for UEFA as they may have to play the latter stages of the 2019-20 tournament while qualification rounds for the 2020-21 tournament has already begun.

FIFPro calls for maintaining support for women’s soccer

Women's Soccer
Photo by Javier B. / AFP7 / Europa Press Sports via Getty Images
Associated PressApr 16, 2020, 5:35 PM EDT
The international players’ union FIFPro is calling for continued financial support of women’s soccer worldwide in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

FIFPro issued a report Thursday warning of COVID-19’s impact, saying it is “likely to present an almost existential threat to the women’s game if no specific considerations are given to protect the women’s football industry.”

that the global absence of industry standards and worker protections means women are especially vulnerable and that an economic downturn could affect otherwise stable clubs.

There are signs the pandemic is already taking a toll in addition to the cancellation and postponement of league play and tournaments worldwide. In Colombia, Independiente Santa Fe suspended all player contracts for its women’s soccer team recently but said its men’s team would only see pay cuts.

The pandemic came at a time when women’s soccer was on the upswing, boosted by the success of last year’s World Cup in France.

“We do have concerns about investments in the women’s game being dropped or reduced or pre-crisis investments being withdrawn, ultimately, from the women’s game. We’re concerned that decision-makers might ignore the needs of women or exclude women’s football from recovering support programs,” said Amanda Vandervort, FIFPro chief women’s football officer.

“But we’re here with solutions and to present ideas and innovations, and a new way to approach women’s football for the best interests of the players and the long-term success of our women’s football industry.”

A 2017 FIFPro survey showed most women’s players don’t earn a living wage: 60% of paid players take home less than $600 a month and 37% say they are paid late.

FIFPro laid out five recommendations for the industry: Prioritize player physical and mental care, apply special financial measures for players and clubs, ensure pre-pandemic investments aren’t withdrawn, make sure women are included in any financial relief measures and develop solidarity systems across the women’s game to insure its recovery.

“We just thought it was an absolute necessity to highlight, in the course of this crisis management problem, the importance of paying conscious attention to the women’s game because the damage that a crisis like this can have on an industry which has been growing so well but is still very fragile in many places, can be very drastic,” FIFPro general secretary Jonas Baer-Hoffmann said.

The Netherlands-based organization plans to release a larger report later this month on the growth and development of women’s soccer.

“I think what is very clear, and we just have to come to terms with it, is that football, as many other parts of our society, will look very different very soon. And I think there is a fundamental question here whether we want to rebuild based on the initial short-term commercial views of the game only, or whether we want to start building it around a set of values that can actually sustain and bring out the best parts of what we are involved in, in the long term,” Baer-Hoffmann said.

VIDEO: Inside the Mind with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

By Nicholas MendolaApr 16, 2020, 4:57 PM EDT
Our ‘Inside the Mind’ series sees our NBC Sports talent sit down with a plethora of star names from across the Premier League to discuss the finer points of the game and this edition focuses on Manchester United’s boss.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is in his 16th month in charge of the Old Trafford set, and recently sat down with our Arlo White to talks shop.

The Norwegian discusses the Manchester United project, his relationship with mentor and former manager Sir Alex Ferguson, as well as what it felt like the first time he arrived to manage the Red Devils.

“I had to make sure I was in first. It was six o’clock, pitch dark, it was winter. Your mind is racing.”

Check it out, as well as others from the ‘Inside The Mind’ series, here.

Partick Thistle accepts cruel relegation despite match-in-hand

Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 16, 2020, 3:48 PM EDT
Scottish Championship side Partick Thistle entered the coronavirus suspension with reason to believe it would escape the drop zone when the season reached its conclusion.

The Glaswegian side sat 10th in the Championship, which is the second-tier’s only automatic relegation spot. They were two points back of the ninth-place playoff spot and five back of safe footing with a match-in-hand on both Queen of the South and Alloa, respectively.

Both teams were left on Thistle’s fixture list, and they went a combined 1W-1L-4D in their previous six matches against Queens and Alloa.

So Thistle is understandably enraged with the cancelation of the rest of their season and resulting relegation to the League 1. The decision sends their 144-year-old club into the third division for the first time since 2006, but has made a move that’s bound to engender support across the world.

If Thistle were to take legal action they’d have a really strong case, but in doing so the club would sink a lot of money away from its staff while also temporarily stopping the release of awards money to clubs who need it. A number of clubs in Scotland have made embarrassing arguments and/or actions, so it’s refreshing and even shocking to see Thistle react with some grace.

From the club’s official site:

Thistle has always lived in the real world so we also looked at the bigger picture of the life-changing pandemic we find ourselves in. The resulting lockdown is challenging the very existence of some clubs. If we were to take this action to court, there is a risk that might stop the release of much-needed monies to those clubs on Friday.

That’s a step too far for us. Regardless of what’s been inflicted on Thistle, we can’t be responsible for pushing even one club to the brink. It would be hypocritical of us to have espoused “do no harm” as a reason why we shouldn’t be relegated and then do exactly that.

We aren’t looking for sympathy, we don’t need it. We are a well-run, debt-free club with a proud history of rolling with the punches. We may be down but we are not out. When football returns, we will be here, ready to play, regardless of the league we are in.”

They may not be looking for sympathy, but they’ve added an admirer over here. Professional sports are full of fierce competitors and we’re not sure we’d swallow the understandable grief and vow to pick ourselves up by the proverbial bootstraps.

There’s silver lining, too: The club may yet be added back to the Championship as Dundee and others have argued for an enlarged Premiership which would also require more teams for the second tier. Maybe Thistle has assurances of this, but we won’t assume that.

Transfer rumor roundup: Lozano to West Ham; Havertz to Liverpool

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 16, 2020, 1:50 PM EDT
The latest transfer news continues across the Premier League and here’s a look at some of the juiciest rumors.

First up, Mexico’s star winger Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano has been linked with a move to West Ham United in the Premier League. Chucky started the season well at Napoli in Serie A but his form has faded and according to Italian outlet Cronache di Napoli, West Ham are interested in signing the 24-year-old winger this summer as part of a swap deal for Felipe Anderson.

The Brazilian winger has failed to deliver on a consistent basis since joining West Ham from Lazio in the summer of 2018 and Lozano’s pace and direct running would probably suit the Premier League and West Ham’s style more (especially under David Moyes) than Anderson’s clever flicks and dainty touches.

Lozano could perhaps do with a change of scenery as things haven’t gone too well for him at Napoli so far, as the Mexican star has scored just twice in Serie A and added one assist in eight starts. Imagine Moyesy having Lozano and Michail Antonio flying down the wings to feed Sebastian Haller in a 4-5-1 formation. Classic #MoyesBall.

Liverpool have been linked with yet another rising star in the Bundesliga, no, it’s not Timo Werner or Marcus Thuram. This time it’s Bayer Leverkusen’s Kei Havertz, as he provided a latest update on where his mind is at ahead of a possible summer transfer.

The German midfielder, 20, has told Bild that he fancies a move to the Premier League or another foreign league, even though previous reports stated his preferred destination is Bayern Munich.

“I often wonder what others seem to know about me,” Havertz said. “I am ready to take a big step and I like challenges. For me, this also includes abroad.”

Havertz is having a wonderful season at Leverkusen and is a clever playmaker who is quick and loves to cut in from out wide to cause havoc. That sounds like it would suit Liverpool’s style perfectly, right?

Barcelona and Real Madrid are also said to be interested in Havertz who has a contract at Leverkusen until the summer of 2022.