A report states that UEFA have earmarked late August to host the final of both the 2019-20 Champions League and Europa League.

[ MORE: How are players staying fit? ]

Due to the coronavirus pandemic both of UEFA’s showpiece tournaments have been postponed indefinitely, as European soccer’s governing body initially wanted the 2019-20 season to be completed by June 30 but have since relaxed that stance.

The BBC claim that a restructured European schedule would see the quarterfinals and semifinals remain as two-legged games in July and August and the finals of the Champions League and Europa League would still take place in the host cities of Istanbul and Gdansk respectively.

Originally the Champions League final was scheduled for May 30 in Turkey, with the Europa League final three days earlier in Poland.

All of these plans are being discussed by UEFA’s special working group ahead of their next meeting on April 23, as another suggestion is to play the quarterfinals and semifinals as one-legged games in a mini-tournament over one week.

Four of the UCL quarterfinals have been decided, while only six of the eight Europa League last 16 first leg clashes have been completed.

Premier League sides Man City (leading Real Madrid 2-1 after the first leg in Spain) and Chelsea (losing 3-0 to Bayern Munich after the first leg in London) remain in the UCL, while Man United and Wolves are the two remaining PL sides in the Europa League as the Red Devils have a healthy 5-0 advantage after their first leg at LASK and Wolves are tied at 1-1 at their game at Olympiacos.

Of course, the big problem here is that nobody within UEFA knows when the league seasons across Europe will resume or even be completed.

All of this is speculative right now but it is certainly a huge headache for UEFA as they may have to play the latter stages of the 2019-20 tournament while qualification rounds for the 2020-21 tournament has already begun.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports