The U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) has announced wide range of cuts amid the current coronavirus pandemic.
New CEO Will Wilson has made some huge decisions just a few weeks into his tenure as the new leading figure of USSF, as the Development Academy program has been cut, while he has also confirmed that youth national teams not involved in any upcoming competitions will be suspended until 2021.
Wilson, the CEO and General Secretary, also revealed a reorganization of senior staff as job cuts have been made, while the majority of USSF staff have been furloughed and added that after arriving at USSF a few weeks ago it “became quickly apparent that the status quo was not sustainable for the economic viability of the federation.”
It is believed key senior members of the board Brian Remedi and Tonya Wallach have both been fired by U.S. Soccer during the reorganization, as Wilson has taken a 50 percent pay cut to help improve the financial health of the governing body.
Here is the statement in full:
I truly hope you, your families and your organization are doing as well as possible during these unprecedented times. The effect COVID-19 has had on our lives is unlike anything any of us have ever experienced. While this is just the second time I have had the opportunity to communicate with you directly, I wish it was with better news. Like most businesses across the country, U.S. Soccer has not been immune to the unanticipated and harsh economic impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic.
Upon officially joining the organization just over two weeks ago, it became quickly apparent that the status quo was not sustainable for the economic viability of the Federation. After extensive discussion, we concluded that we needed to act quickly and decisively in order to not put the Federation in financial peril in the coming years.
Every decision we make is guided by the best interests of all our members, and the millions of players, coaches and referees across the country. We also want to ensure that we do not compromise our efforts to broadly support our members and our National Teams. That is why we recently announced a number of incredibly difficult decisions, including discontinuing the Development Academy program for both the girls and boys, reducing our Youth National Team programming and, taking the painful step of reducing staff that has worked so incredibly hard for U.S. Soccer.
I made these tough, but necessary recommendations to our Board earlier in the week and both they and U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone gave me their support. Please know that these decisions were not taken lightly.
Development academy program
We know that discontinuing our support of the Development Academy will have a significant impact across the elite youth soccer ecosystem. While the timing is difficult, unprecedented times required us to act now, and we are committed to doing as much as we can to assist during these extremely challenging times. It won’t be easy at first, but I’m confident we will find a way through it together.
At U.S. Soccer, we will also be looking at other ways to positively impact youth development moving forward, including an increased emphasis on coaching education, a more comprehensive scouting effort, and working with clubs to maintain and expand the philosophy and standards established through the Development Academies.
Youth national team programming
Since the pandemic hit, we have been scaling back our Youth National Team programming and will continue to do so for the balance of 2020, with the possible exception of those teams involved in actual competitions. Along with Concacaf and FIFA, we will continue to monitor the possible staging of those competitions relative to the changing global COVID-19 landscape.
Staff layoffs, Furloughs and pay cuts
The layoffs and furloughs were another challenging part of these decisions. Like all of you, these are people that have been incredibly dedicated and have contributed endless hours to help soccer grow in this country. This process also includes a few organizational changes I have made upon coming into my role. Additionally, I have decided to take a 50 percent pay cut during this period of economic uncertainty.
Finally, I know this has had a profound personal impact on all of us, and I want to express our gratitude to every single one of you for everything that you do each and every day for the good of the game. At the same time, I ask you to join with us in looking towards the future with confidence and optimism. We are stronger together, and if we can stand side-by-side through these tough times there is much we can do to positively impact the sport and take it to new and unimagined heights.
The BBC claim that a restructured European schedule would see the quarterfinals and semifinals remain as two-legged games in July and August and the finals of the Champions League and Europa League would still take place in the host cities of Istanbul and Gdansk respectively.
Originally the Champions League final was scheduled for May 30 in Turkey, with the Europa League final three days earlier in Poland.
All of these plans are being discussed by UEFA’s special working group ahead of their next meeting on April 23, as another suggestion is to play the quarterfinals and semifinals as one-legged games in a mini-tournament over one week.
Four of the UCL quarterfinals have been decided, while only six of the eight Europa League last 16 first leg clashes have been completed.
Premier League sides Man City (leading Real Madrid 2-1 after the first leg in Spain) and Chelsea (losing 3-0 to Bayern Munich after the first leg in London) remain in the UCL, while Man United and Wolves are the two remaining PL sides in the Europa League as the Red Devils have a healthy 5-0 advantage after their first leg at LASK and Wolves are tied at 1-1 at their game at Olympiacos.
Of course, the big problem here is that nobody within UEFA knows when the league seasons across Europe will resume or even be completed.
All of this is speculative right now but it is certainly a huge headache for UEFA as they may have to play the latter stages of the 2019-20 tournament while qualification rounds for the 2020-21 tournament has already begun.
First up, Mexico’s star winger Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano has been linked with a move to West Ham United in the Premier League. Chucky started the season well at Napoli in Serie A but his form has faded and according to Italian outlet Cronache di Napoli, West Ham are interested in signing the 24-year-old winger this summer as part of a swap deal for Felipe Anderson.
The Brazilian winger has failed to deliver on a consistent basis since joining West Ham from Lazio in the summer of 2018 and Lozano’s pace and direct running would probably suit the Premier League and West Ham’s style more (especially under David Moyes) than Anderson’s clever flicks and dainty touches.
Liverpool have been linked with yet another rising star in the Bundesliga, no, it’s not Timo Werner or Marcus Thuram. This time it’s Bayer Leverkusen’s Kei Havertz, as he provided a latest update on where his mind is at ahead of a possible summer transfer.
“I often wonder what others seem to know about me,” Havertz said. “I am ready to take a big step and I like challenges. For me, this also includes abroad.”
Havertz is having a wonderful season at Leverkusen and is a clever playmaker who is quick and loves to cut in from out wide to cause havoc. That sounds like it would suit Liverpool’s style perfectly, right?
Barcelona and Real Madrid are also said to be interested in Havertz who has a contract at Leverkusen until the summer of 2022.
Pulisic, 21, has been in London for the last few weeks since the Premier League season was suspended, but in an interview with Chelsea’s website the USMNT star revealed he has now returned to his hometown of Hershey, Pennsylvania.
Other Chelsea stars have travelled home over the past few weeks with Willian flying back to Brazil to be with his family. Pulisic is still very young and will obviously feel more comfortable being back home with his parents during the current coronavirus pandemic which has hit London and the UK particularly hard.
“I’m back in the United States and it’s definitely good to be back with the family at this time,” Pulisic said. “They are all doing well, they are all healthy so it’s good. Obviously in the US the virus has definitely been growing in certain spots but the town where I am is actually not too bad. There are a couple of cases but nothing like the scale of other places. Hopefully things can start to slow down anyway.”
“It was really tough with this most recent one. I think that a lot of people didn’t realise how serious it was. It was a really freak injury in how it happened,” Pulisic explained. “It happened in training out of nothing really and it put me out a while. But I’m feeling good now, I’ve been training a lot and I’m just really excited to get back out on the field. It feels like it’s been a long time without football for everyone at the moment, but certainly for me because I had the injury on top of everything that’s going on now.”
That means that if and when the season resumes, Pulisic could have gone six months without playing a single game. It is expected the Premier League could return in July and on one hand Pulisic will be totally fresh but on another there would obviously be a bit of a rust to shake off.
His first season has been one of ups and downs but with a hat trick against Burnley and big Champions League goals to his name there’s no doubt that Pulisic can be pretty pleased with his first season in the Premier League, so far.
How are Premier League players staying fit during the coronavirus pandemic?
From Zoom team workouts to Jose Mourinho apologizing for putting Tanguy Ndombele through his paces at a local park, all 20 Premier League clubs have their own way of keeping players sharp during the current suspension. It’s a two-way street as players themselves have to resist the urge we all have right now of reaching for the candy and chips three times an hour.
It’s tough staying in top shape from home. But hey, of course, there’s got to be an app for that. And now there is: Apollo V2.
It has become the go-to tool for multiple Premier League clubs as it collects data from players and feeds it back to clubs immediately, while coaches and medical staff can send video messages, make notes and design specific sessions for players remotely.
From assigning a tactical video session to be watched by the entire squad to telling one player to ease off the weights and another to step up his squats, the creator behind this system has seen a huge surge in interest in recent weeks.
Dave Hancock, the former head physiotherapist at Leeds United and Chelsea in England who most recently worked for the New York Knicks in the NBA, has created a tool which seems perfectly suited for the current situation PL clubs and players find themselves in. Hancock and Tony Strudwick (the former head of performance for Manchester United who is now at Sheffield Wednesday) have taken their experience working at the club and international level with the England national team to design an app which has been endorsed by Liverpool’s James Milner and ex-Chelsea star Joe Cole. It is designed with players, coaches and medical staff at its core.
It has taken three years and close to $4 million of investment for Hancock and his team to develop version 2 of the Apollo app, as they wanted something which could do it all. There are other apps which can track strength and conditioning and medical recoveries but none that do that as well as giving coaches a platform to speak to their players and stats being reported back in one place to track players progress. That is why Apollo is so important right now.
“We work with all of the major teams in the major leagues, the Premier League and Championship in England, the NBA, NFL, MLB, MLS, so we’ve got clients in all of those leagues and obviously we’ve had a lot of interest because of our ability to use our app that is associated with our system,” Hancock, who has worked individually with Kevin Durant and Odell Beckham Jr. during their recent injury rehabs, explained. “The beauty of our system is that you can completely customize what you want it to do. In these circumstances a team can deliver whatever they want to the individual player, whether that is rehab scheduling, strength and conditioning, questionnaires, specific reports, game video to analyze or any other video to analyze.”
The longer the suspension has gone on, the more Premier League players are now preparing themselves mentally and physically for a gruelling mini-preseason in the coming weeks before they can even think about getting back on the pitch. That’s the reality.
Having a system which can keep players in shape before returning to preseason is key. Hancock has seen his app used by the Washington Nationals of the MLB during their offseason and have a huge impact in players buying into it to stay in touch, and in shape, wherever they are in the world.
“I know with some of our other clients, the Washington Nationals, they have a massive offseason. They normally have four or five months off and they have no control on their athletes and what they are doing,” Hancock explained. “What the Nationals were able to do is deliver content to players and also able to see when the players logged in. They are able to track whether they are following the regime or give them advice. It is a two-way thing. I know in this situation that the system can become very useful for clients in delivering what they want to deliver to the athlete on their phone. The phone is the key.”
Southampton’s Shane Long, widely regarded as one of the fastest players in the Premier League, told ProSoccerTalk that players are adapting however they can.
“It’s obviously been different and taken some getting used to but it is about dealing with the situation as best as we can,” Long said. “We’re in regular contact with all the sports science guys who are making sure we keep at it, so there’s been no problem from that perspective. I’ve been quite lucky that I’ve got a decent amount of equipment at home so I’ve just been getting my head down. The club also dropped me round a Wattbike to add to what I already had. That has allowed me to mix things up and keep training fresh.”
That mental aspect and staying connected is a huge part of this, too. Chelsea and USMNT star Christian Pulisic has revealed that he is training but “that doesn’t take up the whole day” and is trying new things and trying to stay energized.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp confirmed something a lot of us can relate with right now: being away from coaches, teammates and friends you are used to seeing every day is tough.
“Everything is different in the moment and we do all different stuff. When we have these training sessions, I could have never imagined I would enjoy it that much but it’s just the moment when I see the boys again and that changes everything – for a minute, for an hour, for two hours, however long the sessions are. The boys are all in good spirits; you feel immediately why you miss them so much, because it’s just an exceptional group.
“You want to be together with them, you want to have them around, you want to be closer to them than you can be. These are the closest moments, apart from exchanging messages with them and asking, ‘How are you?’ and stuff like this. So I enjoy these sessions really a lot. It’s getting worse, the longer it takes. I accept the situation 100 per cent like it is but the longer you don’t see somebody you like, the more it hurts. That’s the situation we are in at the moment.”
Right now players are keeping themselves in shape without knowing when they will next be able to kick a ball around in a competitive 11-v-11 situation. Certain teams are even entering a period of regeneration after pushing their players hard over the last four weeks. They are scaling training down ahead of an expected heavy preseason campaign coming up.
Shane Long’s teammate at Southampton, Jannik Vestergaard, is the tallest player in the Premier League (6-foot 6-inches tall) and his training methods and needs are a lot different to most.
“We’re all getting used to it now. It is what it is,” Vestergaard told ProSoccerTalk. “We just have to get our heads down and work hard. I’ve been training hard at home, pushing myself and making sure I do everything to keep my fitness levels high.”
This is why these tracking systems are so important. Who decides if the fitness levels are high? How can the fitness of 25 players at each PL club currently in 25 separate locations be measured?
Chelsea legend Joe Cole is involved with Apollo V2 and told ProSoccerTalk exactly how it works on a daily basis and how much of an impact it is having.
“It sends out relevant exercises to the players and they send back whether they have done it, they can video themselves doing it so you can keep an eye on them, and also there’s the tactical element of it where players can brush up on their games and have an appraisal, it really brings everything under one blanket. Any club which has this tool now will be two, three, four steps ahead of the game when the season recommences. It is going to be so important during this time,” Cole said.
Asked if this system will be key in prepping players for a new preseason the three-time Premier League winner, who also played for England at the 2002, 2006 and 2010 World Cups, was in no doubt how much of advantage this would be.
“100 percent. This situation is obviously unprecedented and unusual for players and managers to deal with. Using the Apollo app will give teams an extra percentage when it comes to preparing,” Cole said. “You will be able to see exactly whether it is through heart rate monitors, any testing kit you are sending out to get results, the boys will send it back and you know exactly what has be done. When you come back for preseason you then know exactly how hard you can push certain players. You could be doing tactical stuff with the team, sending out videos and clips of the game to report on what they did well and get players thinking about the game. It is something I will be using when I eventually step back into the game full time into coaching.”
Even though teams are using this app to help keep their players ticking over, there is a real concern that many will pull up injured if and when the season resumes in the coming weeks and months.
Not a few months then being asked to fight for trophies, promotion and relegation.
“If I was back at Chelsea in the Premier League as the head of that department, the worry would be the injury rates when we come back,” Hancock explained as he talked through past meetings with Jose Mourinho at a coffee shop to discuss the health of players. “Normally, you are looking at six weeks to de-train, scientifically. Most of these guys are so fit that when you have three weeks off in the summer, they don’t really de-train. Most of these athletes now are doing something in the offseason. It is not like in the 90s when they’d go on the drink for three weeks and then literally wouldn’t do anything. That has all gone. This is a very high-end athlete now who are constantly watching what they eat and drink. They realize for the longevity of their careers and contracts, they have to do all of this.
“The problem now is that three weeks of holiday has now been extended for six to eight weeks plus. Possibly. Therefore when they come back they have x-period of time to do a mini preseason. That is then dependent on what the leagues want to do. The quicker they can get these games done and the leagues finished, the better it is for everyone involved. Clubs are in financial situations they have never been in before. The players are the pawns in this because they have got to go and play. If you say to a team you’re going to have two weeks of preseason then play twice a week for six weeks to finish the season, that is a hell of a lot of load you’re putting on these players that are not necessarily going to be in the condition that you want them to be in because you haven’t been able to control it.”
Some of this may sound a little too ‘big brothery’ for most, with Premier League players having their sleep patterns, food consumption and everything in-between fed back to clubs, but that’s where we are at right now.
And that is where Apollo comes in and fills the void to track where each player is at so you can plan for their return to the training ground accordingly.
“It is absolutely paramount that this is being tracked and the exercises and data. The problem the players have got is that they can ride bikes and lift weights and go on runs and do sprints, but it is not the same as playing 11-v-11 for 90 minutes. That is very difficult to mimic,” Hancock added. “This is very, very, very important for the clubs and the coaching staff because that is the difference between winning and losing, promotion and relegation. This window that the leagues are going to give them, for me is very important. From a clubs point of view it is paramount they continue to communicate, continue to deliver, continue to be able to monitor what each of the players are doing. Heart rate and GPS, all of that stuff that is being used, can be uploaded into our system instantly. Therefore, people can do this all remotely.”
Most people agree that this sort of data analysis and collection will now become the new normal across the soccer world.
Analytics and sports science already plays a much bigger role than it did 10 years ago but this current situation should mean that if they haven’t been already, Premier League players and clubs will now stay in constant contact throughout the summer months and offseason.
“Every player sees themselves as a brand and a company within themselves now. They want to look after themselves and do the best for their bodies. They are very professional. This system enables the clubs to know what they are doing,” Cole explained. “There are a lot of players who go away in the summer who go with specific personal trainers and they might be good ones or might not be. It doesn’t matter if they are the best or the worst in the world, if there’s no cohesion between what you’re doing with them and what you’re doing with the club, it all falls down. It is like a symphony. You can’t just go away and beast yourself and then come off it. There needs to be communication. When the players report back what they’ve done and the clubs get their hands on them, they can then pick it up. It is like fine-tuning a Formula One car now, these guys. They need this level of care.”
With so much focus on when and if leagues will return to action, not a lot of attention has been placed on exactly when the players will actually be ready to return to action.
“The sports scientists and all of the knowledge they bring, having a good one of those is going to be vital,” Cole said. “The more data you have and the better person you can have to read that data, whoever does that the best will have a better chance to win games. It’s as simple as that. With Apollo you can see how your players have slept, what they’re eating, psychologically how they’re doing. That is without the nuts and bolts of the training. It is vital you’re all singing off the same hymn sheet. If I was a manager I’d be very comfortable if my club had this tool because I’d have full control on what’s been going on. It is massively important.”
Just as important as when the Premier League returns to action is what Premier League players and clubs are doing right now to make sure that return is a successful, and healthy, one.
Personally, I’m intrigued to see if there’s a huge difference between which teams have a storming finish to the season and others who finish sluggishly and if that can be put down to training methods and tracking during this lengthy suspension.