UEFA Champions League
Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Who could miss Champions League if tables don’t change?

By Nicholas MendolaApr 16, 2020, 7:28 PM EDT
Atletico Madrid outside the UEFA Champions League?

That would be the case if La Liga does not return this season and the Spanish Football Federation’s plan is used, with European places awarded on the table as it stands.

Atleti is just two points back of third-place Sevilla but sits sixth on the congested table and would head to the Europa League, ending a six-season run in the UCL.

Who else would miss out on the Champions League if the tables remain as they were when the league paused for the coronavirus pandemic.

Roma, Napoli, and AC Milan would not take part in the UCL, sitting fifth throughs seventh in Serie A. They’d join Spurs and Arsenal, the latter of whom wouldn’t play in Europe at all.

Lyon and Schalke currently sit outside the UCL places, while Feyenoord and PSV Eindhoven would also lose their places. CSKA Moscow and Dynamo Kiev, too.

Of course this assumes that UEFA doesn’t use a different method for awarding European places, like past participation and success in the tournament.

Man City linked with Kamara addition, Cancelo sale

Boubacar Kamara
Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 16, 2020, 8:32 PM EDT
Joao Cancelo may be heading back to Spain, and his current club is being linked with a young Frenchman.

Cancelo, 25, seemed like a home run of transfer when Man City acquired him from Juventus in a swap deal for Danilo, but the fit hasn’t matched the theory.

Instead the two players have played similar minutes in league and Champions League play, Cancelo topping Danilo in cup competitions.

Sport is reporting that Cancelo is keen on returning to Spain, where he played with Valencia before moving to Serie A with an Inter Milan loan.

Meanwhile, a report from French site Foot Mercato claims City may take advantage of Marseille’s need to make some money.

Boubacar Kamara has been linked with City for some time. Foot Mercato says Kamara isn’t angling to leave his boyhood club, but Marseille is in a “delicate financial situation.”

The 20-year-old center back has also proven adept at defensive mid for Andre Villas-Boas’ second-place OM. He’s passing at 86 percent, 2.8 tackles per game, 2.1 clearances, and 1.4 interceptions

Kamara has 79 first team appearances with three goals and three assists despite not turning 21 until November.

Report: Everton’s Ancelotti chasing Torino star Belotti

Andrea Belotti
Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 16, 2020, 6:46 PM EDT
Could Andrea Belotti finally be leaving Torino?

The striker was linked with Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United, and Paris Saint-Germain in 2017, but has stuck it out in Piedmont due in part to a nine-figure release clause.

Now he’s being linked with a move to Everton, where Belotti would play under Italian boss Carlo Ancelotti.

Belotti arrived in Turin from Palermo in 2015 and has 85 goals in the ensuing four seasons, including a career-high 26 in the 2016/17 Serie A campaign.

It would be a pretty big buy considering Ancelotti has homegrown striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin absolutely humming at Goodison Park.

DCL is 3 1/3 years younger than Belotti and has 13 PL goals this year, four more than Belotti’s Serie A total. But Belotti is a better passer and defender.

The report says Manchester United, Napoli, Milan, and Fiorentina are also eyeing up Belotti, and that Ancelotti has long admired the Italian.

FIFPro calls for maintaining support for women’s soccer

Women's Soccer
Photo by Javier B. / AFP7 / Europa Press Sports via Getty Images
Associated PressApr 16, 2020, 5:35 PM EDT
The international players’ union FIFPro is calling for continued financial support of women’s soccer worldwide in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

FIFPro issued a report Thursday warning of COVID-19’s impact, saying it is “likely to present an almost existential threat to the women’s game if no specific considerations are given to protect the women’s football industry.”

that the global absence of industry standards and worker protections means women are especially vulnerable and that an economic downturn could affect otherwise stable clubs.

There are signs the pandemic is already taking a toll in addition to the cancellation and postponement of league play and tournaments worldwide. In Colombia, Independiente Santa Fe suspended all player contracts for its women’s soccer team recently but said its men’s team would only see pay cuts.

The pandemic came at a time when women’s soccer was on the upswing, boosted by the success of last year’s World Cup in France.

“We do have concerns about investments in the women’s game being dropped or reduced or pre-crisis investments being withdrawn, ultimately, from the women’s game. We’re concerned that decision-makers might ignore the needs of women or exclude women’s football from recovering support programs,” said Amanda Vandervort, FIFPro chief women’s football officer.

“But we’re here with solutions and to present ideas and innovations, and a new way to approach women’s football for the best interests of the players and the long-term success of our women’s football industry.”

A 2017 FIFPro survey showed most women’s players don’t earn a living wage: 60% of paid players take home less than $600 a month and 37% say they are paid late.

FIFPro laid out five recommendations for the industry: Prioritize player physical and mental care, apply special financial measures for players and clubs, ensure pre-pandemic investments aren’t withdrawn, make sure women are included in any financial relief measures and develop solidarity systems across the women’s game to insure its recovery.

“We just thought it was an absolute necessity to highlight, in the course of this crisis management problem, the importance of paying conscious attention to the women’s game because the damage that a crisis like this can have on an industry which has been growing so well but is still very fragile in many places, can be very drastic,” FIFPro general secretary Jonas Baer-Hoffmann said.

The Netherlands-based organization plans to release a larger report later this month on the growth and development of women’s soccer.

“I think what is very clear, and we just have to come to terms with it, is that football, as many other parts of our society, will look very different very soon. And I think there is a fundamental question here whether we want to rebuild based on the initial short-term commercial views of the game only, or whether we want to start building it around a set of values that can actually sustain and bring out the best parts of what we are involved in, in the long term,” Baer-Hoffmann said.

By ANNE M. PETERSON
AP Sports Writer

VIDEO: Inside the Mind with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

By Nicholas MendolaApr 16, 2020, 4:57 PM EDT
Our ‘Inside the Mind’ series sees our NBC Sports talent sit down with a plethora of star names from across the Premier League to discuss the finer points of the game and this edition focuses on Manchester United’s boss.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is in his 16th month in charge of the Old Trafford set, and recently sat down with our Arlo White to talks shop.

The Norwegian discusses the Manchester United project, his relationship with mentor and former manager Sir Alex Ferguson, as well as what it felt like the first time he arrived to manage the Red Devils.

“I had to make sure I was in first. It was six o’clock, pitch dark, it was winter. Your mind is racing.”

Check it out, as well as others from the ‘Inside The Mind’ series, here.